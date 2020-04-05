Weekly Preview: Where Are Stocks Heading With Q1 Earnings Imminent?

Corporate earnings from some of the nation's largest companies is roughly a week away. In six trading days, in fact, investors will hear financial results from the likes of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Wells Fargo (WFC) and United Airlines (UAL).

In the days that follow, we’ll also get results from heavy hitters such as Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Honeywell (HON) and Abbott Labs (ABT). How much weight should the numbers carry? On Friday we got a glimpse of the anticipated devastation of economic activity the coronavirus pandemic can cause from the March jobs report which by all accounts was abysmal. And that’s putting it mildly.

Non-farm payrolls in March fell by 701,000. Economists had been looking for a payroll decline of only 10,000. For some context, this decline in payroll growth is the first in almost a decade. To find the last time the U.S. job market didn’t grow, you would have to go all the way back to September 2010. The unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 4.4%, compared to estimates for a rise of 3.7%, suggesting there’s still a disconnect with the real impact the coronavirus pandemic can cause.

Digging deeper into the numbers, the hardest hit industries were within restaurants and bars where more than half of the jobs (417,000) were lost. Perhaps not too surprising, hotels and other tourism and hospitality industries also suffered where some 42,000 jobs were cut. Meanwhile, those unemployed for less than five weeks surged by 1.5 million, while there was an increase of more than 1.4 million among those who work part time for economic reasons.

The negative data and the potential future impact was too much to overcome as the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.69%, losing 360.91 points, to end at 21,052.53. Notable decliners in the Dow, which closed lower for its third day in four, were IBM (IBM) and JPMorgan, which lost 3.3% and 4%, respectively. For the week, the Dow closed down 2.7%, logging its third negative week in four. S&P 500 index, which closed down 2.08% for the week, lost 1.51% Friday to close at 2,488.65. Most of the sectors were lower, led down by Utilities which dropped more than 4%.

Consumer staples bucked the trend, however. Clorox (CLX), which is up 13% year to date, while the S&P 500 is down 23%. The rush to stock up on things like toilet paper and hand sanitizer has also boosted Walmart (WMT) which rose 3.7% this week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index declined 1.53% Friday to end at 7,373.08. Tesla (TSLA) helped the Nasdaq somewhat, rising 5.62% on higher-than-expected deliveries.

On a year to date basis, all three major averages are on pace for their worst yearly performances since 2008. While there are some signs that a bottom is near, there’s still speculation that we can re-test the March lows. The good news is that it does appear the indiscriminate selling is over. Companies in the center of the grocery aisles, for instance, like Campbell’s Soup (CPB), Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Hormel (HRL) continue to do well.

Business is booming for ConAgra (CAG), which sells Chef Boyardee and Banquet frozen meals. It recently boosted it full-year revenue and profit guidance, citing strong demand for its products. The stock rose 5% this week. In other words, though we shouldn't expect glowing earnings results and guidance in the weeks ahead, there’s still a bull market for stock pickers, if you know where to look.

