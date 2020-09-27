Weekly Preview: Stocks to Watch (MU, PEP)

Stocks ended Friday higher, despite downbeat economic data showing the lingering effects the pandemic has had on various parts of the economy and dwindling consumer confidence. Despite that, there are those who prefer to focus on the fact that the market has been down for four consecutive weeks, suggesting investors are waiting for the next catalyst before adding on to risk.

That catalyst could come in the next round of COVID-19 stimulus, which Congress may vote on next week, according to reports. That hope was just enough to lift the market. On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.52 points, or 1.34%, to close at 27,173.96. The S&P 500 index added 51.87 points, or 1.60% to end the session at 3,298.46, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 10.913.56 after gaining 241.30 points. Despite the gains, the averages logged their fourth consecutive week of declines — the longest weekly losing streak since August 2019.

Over the past two weeks, investors, including some large funds, have been selling what they think are overvalued companies and are re-allocating their capital into stocks they think have been overlooked or are undervalued, particularly those that have been left out of the strong rally from the March lows. But with Covid infections still on the rise in several states, stay-at-home stocks will have no choice but to keep climbing, evidenced by the Nasdaq’s outperformance.

In terms of next week’s possible stimulus vote between Congress and the White House, we’ve been down this road before only to reach stalemates. Will another stalemate take the market lower? That’s highly likely. Even then, my advice is, until there is a vaccine and states can safely re-open, investors should stay with the winners that have benefited from the pandemic. That is not to say that they won’t go down, but knowing that their businesses (unlike, say, restaurants) are well-insulated from the disruption that the pandemic would cause, they are much safer plays both on a relative and risk-reward basis.

Meantime, here are the names to keep an eye on this week.

Micron (MU) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sept. 29

Wall Street expects Micron to earn 99 cents per share on revenue of $5.9 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 56 cents per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.

What to watch: Micron stock is down 8% year to date, sharply underperforming the tech sector. While the stock has risen 14% in six months, it has trailed the 32% rise in the broader S&P 500 index. Investors are still unsure about the demand prospects of memory chips, namely NAND and DRAM, which are use in various mobile devices such as smartphones. There are also questions concerning chips to power cloud computing, AI, and 5G. In the most recent quarter, Micron warned that demand for fiscal Q1 would be weak and, citing disruptions caused by the pandemic, said that revenue in fiscal Q4 would be more "back-end loaded.” In other words, there is plenty of uncertainty investors must wade through. For the stock to catch up to the rest of the market, on Tuesday the company must guide in a manner that suggests confidence in the prospects of the memory chip business.

PepsiCo (PEP) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Oct. 1

Wall Street expects PepsiCo to deliver EPS of $1.48 per share on revenue of $17.21 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.56 per share on $17.19 billion in revenue.

What to watch: The snack and beverage giant has taken a hit during the pandemic, in part due to the lockdown restrictions and the effect it has had on the restaurant industry - many to which Pepsi is a beverage supplier. This has been partially offset by the fact that more people working and learning from home has boosted Pepsi’s Frito-Lay brands snack business as shoppers stocked both their pantries and refrigerators with several Pepsi prepared food brands such as Quaker Food division. For the share price to remain bubbly, on Thursday the company will need to plant more optimism about the sustainability of its growth drivers, including its Frito-Lay North America business which has driven drove the company's total core gross margin rate over the past several quarters.

