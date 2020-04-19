Weekly Preview: Stocks To Watch (IBM, INTC, NFLX, UAL)

Stocks closed higher on Friday, logging back-to-back weekly gains for the first time since February. Investors cheered the plans being discussed by some states to re-open for business as part of President Trump’s three-phase state-driven strategy to reopen called, “Opening Up America Again.”

Is this rally sustainable or are investors just buying into the reopening hype? Texas was among the first to lay out a plan to start reopening parts of its economy as soon as next week. As more states begin to release “soft opening” plans, analysts expressed concerns about “getting it right,” warning that opening up too soon or any missteps could lead to more severe economically devastating issues.

Nonetheless, stocks rallied on the hope that some semblance of “normal” will soon emerge. On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 704.81, or 2.99%, to close at 24,242.49. The blue chip index, thanks to a 15% spike Friday from Boeing (BA), has gone on an impressive run, surging more than 30% from the low hit on March 23. You would have to go back 80 years to find the last time the Dow posted such a strong two weeks.

The S&P 500 index, which had all eleven sectors in positive territory, rose 75.01 Friday, or 2.68%, to end at 2874.56, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 117.78, or 1.38%, to close at 8650.14. Nasdaq, which jumped 6% this week, has been powered by the likes of Tesla (TSLA) which on Friday extended its streak to ten consecutive positive closes. Gilead (GILD), which rose 10% Friday, reported positive progress on coronavirus treatment, further powering Nasdaq.

Can these gains continue? We will find out this week how the market reacts to first-quarter earnings. The market is already expecting revenue and profits for this quarter, and the next, to be down year over year. By the closing bell Friday, roughly 20% of S&P 500 companies would have reported results. The main question is, are stock prices already reflective on the expected decline? Here are the names to keep an eye on.

IBM (IBM) - Reports after the close, Monday, Apr. 20

Wall Street expects IBM to earn $1.80 per share on revenue of $17.62 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $2.25 per share on $18.18 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Is this the start of a “real turnaround” for IBM’s cloud ambitions? At the end of 2019, research firm Gartner predicted that the “worldwide public cloud services market is forecast to grow 17% in 2020 to total $266.4 billion, up from $227.8 billion in 2019.” Arvind Krishna, the company’s new CEO, will be tasked with elevating Big Blue into a leading position against the company’s three largest cloud computing competitors in Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL). So far the Red Hat acquisition has done little to spark market confidence. But with the stock trading at just twelve times trailing earnings, and single-digit forward PE, IBM is worth the patience.

Netflix (NFLX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Apr. 21

Wall Street expects Netflix to earn $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 76 cents per share on $4.52 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Driven by new customer adds as well as reduced churn from current subscribers, analysts expect Netflix’s total paid subscribers growing about 17% this year, up from prior forecast for a 15% growth. And that’s despite stiffer competition not only from the existing players such as Amazon (AMZN) and Hulu, but also from new platforms from Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL). Netflix stock made multiple new all-time highs this week amid the global stay-at-home orders that is expected to drive viewership and subscription, which analysts at Bernstein, who has a price target of $487 on the stock, see as an opportunity for Netflix to hike prices in the coming year. Bernstein notes, "increased engagement and appreciation" from users this year "could make it that much easier for Netflix to successfully pass through pricing increases in 2021.” The company on Tuesday must do its part to affirm that level of confidence by delivering not only strong subscriber additions for both domestic and international markets, but also upbeat guidance.

United Airlines (UAL) - Reports before the open, Wednesday, Apr. 22

Wall Street expects United Airlines to lose $2.68 per share on revenue of $8.23 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.15 per share on revenue of $9.59 billion.

What to watch: Due to slumping booking demand, some airlines will fail. This sad reality is understood by the majority of professional analysts. The question is, which ones? That’s the question investors are asking before deciding on which airlines stocks to buy. Although United is arguably better-positioned to survive the pandemic, there are concerns about the company’s heavy exposure to international travel. It has cut its flight schedule by 90% in May and expects the trend to continue in June. Under the CARES Act, it expects to receive $5 billion in government payroll support. But unless that grant help drive demand for airline travel, United can’t sustain its payroll (and other costs) indefinitely.

Intel (INTC) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Apr. 23

Wall Street expects Intel to earn $1.18 per share on revenue of $18.61 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 87 cents per share on revenue of $16.06 billion.

What to watch: One of only two Dow stocks that is positive on the year, Intel shares have been on fire, rising some 20% over the past thirty days. The company is benefiting from the work-from-home trend, evidenced by a demand uptick for more expensive server chips and personal computers. Intel CEO Bob Swan explained the trend, telling Bloomberg, “Where our lives are disrupted and we need to do more and more things from our home, we need to ensure we have the technology at our disposal so things can go on as normal as possible.” He’s seen increases in demand for more devices, including PCs, “for parents to continue to conduct their work and for kids to continue their education.” Can this trend can continue or is it temporary?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.