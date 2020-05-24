Weekly Preview: Stocks To Watch (BOX, COST, CRM, WDAY, ZS)

Financial markets in the U.S., including the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day — a time to honor members of our armed forces who gave their lives in the service of our country. To those brave men and women, thank you for your service.

Unofficially the beginning of summer, in this three-day weekend investors should also thank the Fed and the U.S. Treasury. While we’re not yet completely out of the woods regarding the pandemic, the fact that the stock market has rebounded some 35% from the March lows is an incredible accomplishment. All told, stocks are holding up well amid all of the uncertainty. But as a market participant, a capitalist and proponent of growth, “holding up well” or hoping for “less bad results” is a mindset I don’t want to get used to. This was nonetheless the case on Friday.

Stocks held up pretty well, shrugging off not only increased tensions between the U.S. and China, but also amid the ongoing uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus. Investors are still trying to decide what headlines are more important.

"The biggest thing out there today is the Hong Kong/China saber rattling," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "We still think COVID-19 concerns are in the driver's seat, but we could see U.S.-China relations move back into the front seat.”

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to end the session at at 24,465.16. The S&P 500 index closed 6.94 points higher, or 0.2%, at close at 2,955.45, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4% to finish the week at 9,324.59, a gain of 39.71 points. Optimism that the impact of coronavirus on corporate earnings will be relatively short-lived helped averages to post strong weekly gains. For the week, the Dow rose 3.3%, the S&P 500 advanced 3.2% and the Nasdaq rose 3.4%.

Investors are encouraged by actions taken by state leaders to allow businesses to reopen. As it stands, all 50 states are engaged in some stage of business-restarting plans. In the process, whether curbside service, long lines, or indefinite remote work, investors are starting to come to terms with what the “new normal” may look like. That, combined with less volatility has renewed confidence in the market. Will this sentiment continue this week? Here are the names to keep an eye on.

Box (BOX) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, May 27

Wall Street expects Box to earn 5 cents per share on revenue of $182.08 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to 3 cents per share on revenue of $162.97 million.

What to watch: Although the company has quickly emerged as leader in the highly competitive cloud content management market segment, the market hasn’t fully bought into the long-term growth story. But it seems sentiment is starting to change. Box shares have risen 22% over the past thirty days, besting the 5.5% rise of the S&P 500 during that span. The company is benefitting from the rapid shift of work-from-home. Box’s recently-launched Box Shield and Box Relay is a strong catalyst to drive growth not only through the company’s current customer base, but also could support margin expansion via price increases. The company has a lot to prove on Wednesday sustain the recent performance of the stock.

Workday (WDAY) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, May 27

Wall Street expects Workday to earn 49 cents per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 43 cents per share on revenue of $825.05 million.

What to watch: Software stocks have been a key driver of the market’s strong rebound from the March lows, but Workday has underperformed during that span. While WDAY stock is up about 2% year to date, it trails the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce and Adobe (ADBE). The company’s extensive collection of cloud-based solutions such as accounting, financial reporting, analytics, compensation, among others, gives it a pathway to multiple years of growth as businesses work to adjust to a remote-work environment. However, for the shares to keep rising, Workday’s guidance and its billings forecast will be the metrics to keep an eye on.

Costco (COST) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 28

Wall Street expects Costco to earn $1.83 per share on revenue of $36.58 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.89 per share on revenue of $34.74 billion.

What to watch: Expectations are high heading into Costco’s earnings report as many analysts project market share gains for the nation’s largest warehouse retailer. Notably, this is despite weak consumer data, showing a 16% decline in retail sales. Costco’s “buy in bulk” business profile has made it a standout during the pandemic as consumers rushed to stockpile on household products such as toilet paper. Its membership business model continues to receive praise. Not only is Costco still finding ways not to grow its membership total, the company also getting its club members to spend more. But can this continue with so many Americans out of work?

Salesforce (CRM) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 28

Wall Street expects Salesforce to earn 70 cents per share on revenue of $4.85 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 93 cents per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Salesforce have risen some 16% over the past month, besting gate 5.5% rise of the S&P 500 index. The company’s SaaS business model and its customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics to grow their businesses. However, the company's acquisition-led growth is seen as less sustainable amid the pandemic. That, combined with softer IT spending environment and the fact that corporations are shifting (or postponing) IT projects, there are concerns that Salesforce will struggle to reach its own revenue target.

Zscaler (ZS) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 28

Wall Street expects Zscaler to earn 2 cents per share on revenue of $106.11 million. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings came to 5 cents per share on revenue of $79.13 million.

What to watch: Zscaler has grown to become the biggest provider of cloud-based web security gateway on the market. The company’s cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers where Zscaler houses its software tools. But the cybersecurity specialist has grown even more popular amid the pandemic. The shift to work-from-home has driven the demand for increased cloud-based security. With the stock surging some 70% from the March low, expectations are high. To allay sales execution risks, analysts will want to know how the company plans to maintain its robust growth if IT projects are postponed or canceled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.