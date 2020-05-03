Weekly Preview: Stocks To Watch (BIDU, BYND, DIS, DBX, ROKU)

Stock’s ended Friday’s trading session lower, wiping out the weekly rise due to a combination of downbeat earnings and President Donald Trump’s threat to slap new import tariffs on China in retaliation for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 622.03 points, or about 2.6%, to close the session at 23,723.69. Among the Dow’s biggest decliners were Boeing (BA) which fell 5.4%. Likewise, Exxon Mobil (XOM) lost 7.16% Friday after the oil giant posted its first quarterly loss in three decades. Rival Chevron (CVX), another Dow component, fell about 3% after posting a year-over-year decline in Q1 revenue. The S&P 500 index gave up 81.72 points to close at 2,830.71, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 3.18% to close at 8,604.95.

For the week, the Dow and S&P declined 0.2%. The Nasdaq ended the week 0.3% lower, pressured on Friday by Amazon (AMZN), which fell 7.6% on Friday. On Thursday the company reported $75 billion in Q1 revenue, which beat Street estimates, but its profit declined. The e-commerce giant forecast increase costs and says it will spend an estimated $4 billion on employee safety to mitigate coronavirus exposure.

“The service we provide has never been more critical, and the people doing the frontline work — our employees and all the contractors throughout our supply chain — are counting on us to keep them safe as they do that work,” wrote CEO Jeff Bezos. “We’re not going to let them down.”

Bezos’s statement underscores the level of investments companies, those that survive the pandemic, may be forced to make in the quarters and year ahead to ensure not only the safety of their employees, but also customers. And this reality seemingly put the market in “risk-off mode” on Thursday and Friday, reversing course from the optimism that began Monday through Wednesday which drove the market to its best April in years. Earnings results from big-named consumer-driven companies could be a catalyst to reverse the decline. Here are the names to keep an eye on.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, May 5

Wall Street expects Beyond Meat to lose 8 cents per share on revenue of $86.83 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 13 cents per share on revenue of $1.27 million.

What to watch: Beyond Meat stock has lost some sizzle this past week, falling 16% due to some bearish comments from analysts. Citing expectations for much softer foodservice demand in 2020 and sharply eroding economic conditions, on Friday Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to an Underweight rating with a $72 price target on lowered EPS estimates for 2020-2021. Analyst John Baumgartner believes the company will struggle to lower costs to offset coronavirus-related disruptions to the business. There are also concerns about the company’s ability to grow in a market where larger players like Tyson Foods (TSN) and Hormel Foods (HRL) exist.

Disney (DIS) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, May 5

Wall Street expects Disney to earn 90 cents per share on revenue of $17.49 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.61 per share on revenue of $14.92 billion.

What to watch: Over the past week and one month, Disney stock is up 4% and 11%, respectively, due to optimism that statewide lockdowns due to the coronavirus will soon end. But there’s still doubt that consumers will quickly return to the company’s resorts, hotels, theme parks and cruise ships, which makes up Disney’s largest business segment, generating some $26 billion in revenue last year, or 32.5% of its consolidated total. The market is not expecting the streaming business to make up the difference. Although Disney+ subscriptions hit 50 million last month in April, that business is a loss-leader and isn’t expected to turn a profit until 2024. Meanwhile, with sports leagues shut down, ESPN is struggling for content subscriptions. Disney will need magic during its Tuesday conference call.

Baidu (BIDU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 7

Wall Street expects Baidu to earn 55 cents per share on revenue of $3.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 40 cents per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

What to watch: Baidu shares have fallen about 2% over the past month, while the S&P 500 index has risen about 15%. The Chinese internet search company, at the end of March, offered some optimism, saying it expected its ad business would recover from late in Q2. The company which has increased investments in its core search business, cloud and artificial intelligence, has had various business segments affected due to the coronavirus. But while the company has noticed some improvement in its business (quarter over quarter), it still expects revenue to decline year over year, per its late-February guidance.

Dropbox (DBX) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 7

Wall Street expects Dropbox to earn 14 cents per share on revenue of $451.85 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 10 cents per share on revenue of $385 million.

What to watch: How much has Dropbox benefited from the work-from-home (WFH) trend? That’s the main question investors will be focusing on. Despite its strong position in home-work economy, Dropbox has been largely ignored, compared to, say, Zoom Video (ZM) which has become the WFH buzzword. Still, shares of Dropbox are up 9% year-to-date. The document storage and cloud company has delivered eight straight quarters of top- and bottom-line beats and has already established on strong track record for execution. On Thursday the company must demonstrate that it can monetize its user base to sustain long-term profitability.

Roku (ROKU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 7

Wall Street expects Roku to lose 45 cents per share on revenue of $309.21 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company lost 9 cents per share on revenue of $206.66 million.

What to watch: Roku stock has been on fire, soaring some 40% over the past month as it is seen as a stay-at-home play during the coronavirus pandemic. While there’s still some concern about Roku’s valuation, the company’s ad-driven over-the-top video business is looking more favorable, particularly with new streaming services such as Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ now in the fold which further expands Roku’s platform growth prospects. Although the company’s branded ad revenue may fall slightly during the quarter, it won’t be as pronounced evidenced by upbeat advertising commentary from Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL). Earlier this week. Meanwhile, analysts at Davidson reiterated their Buy recommendation on Roku with a $150 price target, implying 30% upside.

