Weekly Preview: Stocks To Watch (BABA, CSCO, CYBR, TLRY)

Despite more than 20 million people filing for unemployment benefits, stocks ended Friday’s trading session sharply higher, suggesting that the moves taken by Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury to prop up the economy are working. But are they?

On Friday the Labor Department released April data that shows a staggering 20.5 million jobs vanished, highlighting the level of devastation the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on the U.S. economy. Leisure and hospitality industries, which lost almost 8 million jobs, were among the hardest hit industries hit. But with the unemployment rate is now at 14.7%, the worst rate since the Great Depression, job losses were felt across all major industries.

For some context, the unemployment rate was at an historic low of 3.5% in February — a number some economist say was taken for granted, given the trend in the preceding six months. The question now is, will we ever see that rate again? President Donald Trump certainly believes we will. "Those jobs will all be back, and they'll be back very soon, and next year we're going to have a phenomenal year," the president said on Friday.

But the jobs won’t come as quickly, according to Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for the Independent Advisor Alliance. "Unfortunately, the magnitude of job losses is something that cannot be contained and total jobs lost -- and potentially the unemployment rate -- are likely to meet or exceed the infamous statistics from the Great Depression," said Zaccarelli. As with the pandemic, Zaccarelli is more focused on mitigation, rather than immediate job recovery.

"What can be done differently this time is to dramatically shorten the length of the recession and ideally accelerate the process of getting as many workers as possible back to work as soon as possible," Zaccarelli added. Nevertheless, investors shrugged off the data, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher by 455.43 points, or about 2% to close at 24,331.32. The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% to close at 2,929.80, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.6% to close at 9,121.32.

Thanks to upbeat earnings results, for the week the Nasdaq was the biggest winner with a 6% gain, followed the S&P 500 which gained 3.5% and Dow gained 2.6%. With three-quarters of the S&P 500 having already reported, we are on the downside of earnings season. Here are this week’s name to keep an eye on.

Tilray (TLRY) - Reports after the close, Monday, May 11

Wall Street expects Tilray to report a per-share loss of 42 cents on revenue of $50.62 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 32 cents on revenue of $23.04 million.

What to watch: 2019 was rough for cannabis stocks as doubts over legalization has caused investors to rethink interest in the sector. And 2020 is not off to a good start. Tilray stock is down 54% year to date and 67% over the past six months. But buyers have stepped in lately. Last week the stock rose 7% and is up almost 12% in thirty days, more than doubling the performance of the S&P 500 index during both spans. The company generates about two-thirds of its revenue from cannabis sales, while one-third comes from hemp food products. Despite strong revenue growth, gross margins have been under pressure, along with high operating costs. As such, investors will want to know Tilray plans for profitability, particularly in current and post-Covid environment.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) - Reports before the open, Wednesday, May 13

Wall Street expects CyberArk to earn 36 cents per share on revenue of $105.63 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 56 cents per share on revenue of $92.4 million.

What to watch: Software stocks have gone on a massive rally since the market bottom in March. Among the biggest gainers have been cybersecurity stocks such as CyberArk which has surged as much as 53%. Amid the rapid global spread of the coronavirus, this has increased demand for better security as companies have instructed employees to work from home. This shift have fueled a rise in demand for laptops not only with pre-installed security software, but also a surge in many companies to set up virtual private networks that allows employees to connect to the office remotely. But Guggenheim analyst Imtiaz Koujalgi recently raised caution, noting whether security stocks "are overbought" and not pricing in downside risk. In the case of CyberArk, the company is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings, though revenue are expected to rise.

Cisco (CSCO) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, May 13

Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 71 cents per share on revenue of $11.88 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 78 cents per share on revenue of $12.96 billion.

What to watch: Has Cisco benefited from the work-from-home trend or has the company been hurt? That’s the main question for this earnings report. On the one hand, there’s the likelihood that purchases and deployments have been delayed as companies temporarily shift spending priorities. But Cisco’s WebEx video conference service, albeit a small part of the business, could be a growth catalyst for other revenue segments. As global internet use up during the pandemic, Cisco equipment has been the backbone of many data centers. Given that Cisco is scaling back its switching and routing businesses, what will the management say about Cisco’s competitive position in the “new normal” of remote work?

Alibaba (BABA) - Reports before the open, Thursday, May 14

Wall Street expects Alibaba to earn 87 cents per share on revenue of $15.2 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.25 per share on revenue of $13.59 billion.

What to watch: With estimates calling for Q4 profits to plunge some 32%, the Chinese e-commerce and cloud giant has a lot to prove, particularly with better-than-expected results coming with from its U.S.-based rival Amazon (AMZN). But given the devastation the pandemic has had on China, the attention will shift to the company’s guidance since China has had a head start on the U.S. with its re-opening. BABA the stock, meanwhile, is trading at its lowest one-year forward earnings multiple, suggesting that the market expects no upside surprise. On Thursday the company must give investors a reason to believe the stock has room to run and can remain on a sustained path to recovery.

