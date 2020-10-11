Weekly Preview: Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Third Quarter Earnings

The third quarter earnings season of 2020 kicks off this week. One way or another, the list of concerns the market has regarding the devastation the coronavirus pandemic on corporate profits will be either confirmed or refuted. The market is seemingly betting on the latter.

Stocks closed higher Friday, rising for the second week in a row, thanks to improved talks surrounding additional fiscal stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.39 points, or 0.57%, to close at 28,586.90. The S&P 500 gained 30.30 points, or 0.88%, to close at 3,477.13, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite raced higher by 158.96 points Friday, or 1.4% to close at 11,579.94. The S&P rose about 3.5% for the week, with the Nasdaq up about 4.4%, driven by Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) which each soared to two-month highs.

The reason for the excitement? Reports suggests President Trump is ready to shake hands on a deal below $2 trillion. This, however, contradicts statements the President made to earlier in the day to Rush Limbaugh, saying he prefers a COVID relief package that is larger than what the Democrats and Republicans are asking for. It’s broadly known that the Democrats, lead by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has asked for a package in excess of $3 trillion, though they have negotiated down from those demands to around $2.2 trillion earlier this month.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is moving with a $1.8 trillion deal. At this time, there still remains the question whether this amount would satisfy what Speaker Pelosi is willing to agree to, including aid for state and local funds. Nevertheless, the optimists would say this is more progress than we have seen over the past four weeks. While that’s true, we’ve been down this road before only to be disappointed. So it’s not yet time to get comfortable. At least not until the ink is dry.

The progress of these negotiations will be critical from a macro perspective since starting this week, the market will get commentary from some of the nations's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C). We will also hear from the hardest-hit sectors from the pandemic such as the airlines with both Delta (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) announcing results. Last but certainly not least, investors will hear from vaccine makers such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and health insurer UnitedHealth (UNH).

As such, earnings reports and guidance will continue to sway investor sentiment, namely about the so-called “V-shaped economic recovery” many investors are either hoping for or are being promised. Here are some names to keep an eye on.

Delta Airlines (DAL) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Oct. 13

Wall Street expects Delta to lose $3.03 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.32 per share on $12.56 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Delta stock has been one of the better performers of the transporting sector, rising more than 40% over the past six months, compared to a 25% gain in the S&P 500 index. These gains have been driven by a combination of factors, namely increased investor sentiment that things can’t get any worse from the pandemic-induced disruption. On Friday President Trump indicated that a broad stimulus package, which would include relief aid for the airline industry, is on the table. The notion that a stimulus deal could be struck before the election has renewed optimism in transportation stocks. On Tuesday investors will nonetheless focus on Delta’s liquidity and the company’s ability to withstand prolonged travel restrictions amid a resurgence in COVID cases.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Oct. 13

Wall Street expects JPMorgan to earn $2.18 per share on revenue of $28.26 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.68 per share on revenue of $30.06 billion.

What to watch: JPMorgan’s Q3 revenue and earnings are expected to be much lower than they were a year ago. Consensus estimates calls for revenue to decline 6%, which would represent the biggest decline in the past five years. EPS is expected to fall 27%. In the most-recent quarter, JPMorgan’s businesses headed in two different directions with community and consumer banking suffered impacts from weak consumer spending, which when combined with a low-interest rate environment, pressured revenues. This was partially offset by improved conditions on the corporate and markets side of the business. On Tuesday, among other areas, investors will focus on the strength in mortgage and auto applications as well as assessing the bank’s credit quality to look for signs of what the next several quarters might look like.

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Reports before the open, Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wall Street expects Wells Fargo to earn 44 cents per share on revenue of $17.95 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 92 cents per share on revenue of $22.01 billion.

What to watch: Is it time to finally place a long-term bet on Wells Fargo? The troubled bank still has some legacy issues to resolve, but analyst estimates suggests Wells Fargo calls for not only a Q3 profit, but also for profitability to rise each quarter from this point through the middle of 2021. In other words, analysts believe, as economic conditions improve, Wells Fargo is positioned to rebound strongly. What’s more, loan losses no longer become the risk they are now amid the pandemic. This means the bank has plenty of catalysts to sustain profitability and return value to shareholders. With the stock trading around $25 per share, down 53% year to date, Wells Fargo could be poised for a strong rebound in the next 12 to 18 months.

Bank of America (BAC) - Reports before the open, Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wall Street expects BAC to earn 47 cents per share on revenue of $20.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 56 cents per share on revenue of $22.95 billion.

What to watch: You would be hard-pressed to find a bank that is executing better than Bank of America, which has beaten earnings estimates in fourteen straight quarters. But with its shares still down 30% year to date, Bank of America has fallen prey to the devastation and disruption the pandemic has caused, namely business closures and waning consumer confidence. Bank of America's consumer segment makes up some 40% of its revenue. On Wednesday investors will focus on metrics such as loan and deposit growth and get a sense of how the bank can grow revenue and and profits amid the low-rate environment.

