Weekly Preview: Stocks To Watch (ADBE, FDX, LEN)

Getting an accurate gauge on where the market might be heading next remains a struggle for many investors. Whether it’s with the upcoming election, the availability (or delay) of a vaccine, U.S.-China tensions ratcheting up, there is plenty to be uncertain about as we head into the final quarter of the year. So what exactly is the market waiting for?

Stocks ended somewhat mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 66.05 points, or 0.6%, finishing the session at 10,853.55. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose 131.06 points, or 0.5%, to end at 27,665.64, while the S&P 500 added 1.78 points, or 0.1%, to close at 3,340.97. For the week, the Nasdaq dropped 4.1%, booking its biggest weekly decline since the market bottomed in March, driven by declines in Apple (AAPL) and Netflix (NFLX), which fell more than 6.5% on the week.

The Dow, meanwhile, lost 1.7%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.5%. Notably, these declines came despite a holiday-shortened week. As such, the market is seemingly waiting for more catalysts. That’s the only way I can describe the volatility and the recent moves we’ve seen over the past two weeks. It’s clear that an earnings beat and upside guidance is no longer enough. For example, despite better-than-expected results from tech giant Oracle (ORCL) and quintessential stay-at-home stock Peloton (PTON), which both reported after Thursday’s close, both stocks ended Friday’s volatile trading session lower.

Last week I talked about the long-overdue selloff that the market is constantly waiting for, as if to bridge the divide between Wall Street and Main Street. Maybe it’s a 10% to 15% correction to flush out all of the “hype” that some experts seem to believe there is in this market, which is often compared to the dot.com bubble of 2000 — something I completely disagree with, by the way. The Nasdaq has already seen 10% correction from its record close in September.

Can the correction last longer? Sure it can. But I think there will be an opportunity for investors to find good value by buying any meaningful dip, particularly in the winners (the likes of the FAANGs) they might have missed out on. Here are this week’s stocks I’ll be watching.

Lennar (LEN) - Reports after the close, Monday, Sep. 14

Wall Street expects Lennar to earn $1.55 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.59 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.

What to watch: Backed by declining mortgage rates and lower supply of existing homes for sales, the housing market is now well past the recovery phase and is booming, according to industry analysts. In the four major regions of the market, there have been double-digit month-over-month growth in home sales, driving overall sales above pre-pandemic levels. And this rate of growth bodes well for homebuilders such as Lennar which has seen its stock soar to a new 52-week high. Investors will listen closely for how much more growth Lennar management believes the housing market can sustain over the next several quarters. Just as important, can the company keep up with the demand?

Adobe (ADBE) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sep. 15

Wall Street expects Adobe to earn $2.41 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.05 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

What to watch: Adobe is expected to report a monster quarter, according to Cowen analyst Derrick Wood who cites partner checks showing an activity rebound and the work from home tailwind, which "has opened up new types of enthusiasm while also strengthening existing market demand.” Wood recently upgraded Adobe from Market Perform to Outperform while raising the price target from $400 to $555. From current levels, that target assumes additional premiums of 20%. While the company’s cloud-based offerings (Digital Media and Digital Experience segments) are relatively unique, it operates in a crowded software market which included stalwarts Salesforce (CRM) to Workday (WDAY) and Oracle (ORCL), among others. Wood isn’t worried, however, as he expects a "solid upside" in Q3 and thinks multiple tailwinds can drive "more favorable long-term EPS power."

FedEx (FDX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sep. 15

Wall Street expects FedEx to earn $2.64 per share on revenue of $17.55 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.05 per share on revenue of $17.05 billion.

What to watch: What can FedEx do for an encore? The stock, which is up 110% in six months and up 54% year to date, is trading near 52-week highs buoyed by stronger-than-expected business activity, particularly in its domestic parcel capacity. Last week analyst Duane Pfennigwerth at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating, saying “near-term pricing opportunity exists in ground, freight and international express (air cargo) given sharply lower belly capacity in passenger aircraft.” Pfennigwerth who has a 12-month price target of $300, says, "Years of growth has been generated in a matter of months.” On Tuesday investors will want to hear that same level of optimism, namely about profitability improvements within FedEx’s Ground segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.