Weekly Preview: Stocks To Watch (ADBE, COUP, LULU, SFIX)

A better-than-expected May jobs data sent stocks surging Friday. For many investors who were trying to make sense of the market’s quick run-up from the March lows, the jobs data would seem to help justify Wall Street’s continued ability to look beyond the coronavirus downturn to the recovery.

The May jobs report showed a surprise 2.5 million increase in payrolls, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. The job gains were driven by the reopening of businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. The data also dropped the unemployment rate to 13.3%, down from 14.7%. For some context, economists had predicted job losses of 7.25 million and a May unemployment rate of 19%. The market cheered the news which shows that not only is the economy recovering, but employees are coming back to work.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 829.16 points, for 3.2% gain to close at 27,110.98. The S&P 500 rose 81.58 points, or 2.6%, to end the session at 3,193.93, while the Nasdaq Composite, advanced 198.27 points, or 2.1%, to 9,814.08. Notably, on Friday the Nasdaq set a record intraday high at 9,842.49, though it ended the session just 3.1 points shy of a new all-time high close. For the week, the Dow gained almost 7%, the S&P 500 added 5%, while the Nasdaq logged a gain of 3.3%.

Is it too late for investors who have missed this run from the March lows? Not according to year-end projections with several analysts forecasting the S&P 500 to end the year at 3300. All told, May’s job data was yet another catalyst to affirm the notion of a “V-shaped” recovery, while justifying the rush to risk assets, particularly at a time when interest rates are at zero. Here are this week’s name to keep an eye on.

Coupa Software (COUP) - Reports after the close, Monday, Jun. 8

Wall Street expects Coupa Software to earn 7 cents per share on revenue of $111.84 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it earned 3 cents per share on revenue of $81.34 million.

What to watch: Shares of Coupa have surged 41% in six months and are now up 48% year to date, outperforming the software sector. The provider of a cloud-based corporate spend management software makes money by analyzing large quantities of corporate transactional expense data, looking for spending patterns and areas of inefficiency. Its platform helps customers with actionable insights that can lead to improved inventory management, smarter purchasing decisions, while lowering expenditures. Amid the corporate shift to work-from-home, can Coupa’s revenue and earnings growth match the expectations in the stock price?

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Reports after the close, Monday, Jun. 8

Wall Street expects Stitch Fix to lose 14 cents per share on revenue of $414.54 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 7 cents per share on revenue of $408.89 million.

What to watch: Stitch Fix shares have rebounded sharply, surging 50% in the past thirty days, suggesting investors are not as worried about the company's viability nor competitive threats from Amazon (AMZN), among others. Stitch Fix’s direct-buy concept is now seen as a significant competitive advantage amid stay-at-home restrictions. What’s more, its data-centric business strategy is seen as being capable of driving an acceleration in revenue growth over the next several quarters. For the stock to keep rising, analysts on Thursday will want to see revenue growth acceleration, along with improved profit margins. Investors will closely monitor the company’s international expansion efforts to assess long-term growth prospects and profitability.

Adobe (ADBE) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun. 11

Wall Street expects Adobe to earn $2.32 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.83 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

What to watch: Can Adobe stock, which hit new highs Friday, maintain its momentum? Now up nearly 40% since mid-March, the stock has also climbed nearly 20% in 2020, crushing not only the S&P 500 index, but also the tech sector’s 6% return. While the company’s cloud-based offerings (Digital Media and Digital Experience segments) are relatively unique, it operates in a crowded cloud software market which included stalwarts Salesforce (CRM) to Workday (WDAY) and Oracle (ORCL), among others. With the shares now trading for roughly 52 times trailing earnings — a significant premium to its peers — Adobe will need to provide confident guidance to keep the stock rising, particularly at at time when its peers are pulling their Q2 2020 guidance.

Lululemon (LULU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun. 11

Wall Street expects Lululemon to earn 29 cents per share on revenue of $685.77 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 74 cents per share on revenue of $782.32 million.

What to watch: Lululemon continues to dominate retail, employing a winning strategy where the yoga apparel powerhouse has positioned itself as the leader of the secular health and wellness trend. Amid increased competition from Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA), among others, Lululemon has executed a winning brand strategy focused on well-designed products to dominated what it believes to be a $3 trillion global wellness market. The stock price assumes the company will continue to grow market share and expects another beat-and-raise quarter on Thursday. If LULU can deliver, its momentum will be such that the stock could end the year at all-time highs, trading north of $400, despite the current popularity (currently trading at $320).

