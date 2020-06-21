Weekly Preview: Stocks to Watch (ACN, BB, DRI, NKE)

Stocks didn’t close at their intraday peaks on Friday, but “higher highs” is not something investors will (or should) complain about, particularly as the economy attempts to recover from the pandemic. On Friday the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests the pandemic remains a deadly threat.

The dire warning by the WHO comes on the heels of rising coronavirus cases California and Texas, which on Thursday all reported record-high single-day coronavirus spikes. On top of that, with Apple (AAPL) announcing it will re-close stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina due to spiking coronavirus infection rates, put a damper on the market. It was only last month Apple began to reopen its U.S. stores.

News of these closures, albeit an important step, further casted doubt on just how fast the economy can effectively recover, forcing all three major averages lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which earlier in the session was up as much as 371 points, ended Friday 208.64 points lower, down 0.8%, to close at 25,871.46. The S&P 500 declined 17.60 points, or 0.6%, to close at 3,097.74, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 3.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to close at 9,946.12.

The coronavirus headlines are likely to keep a ceiling on stocks in the near term, though for the week, all three key benchmarks were higher, led by the Nasdaq which returned 3.7%. Some analysts believe the market shot up too fast and attribute much of the gains to actions by the Federal Reserve and the Treasury. The former, which has been buying corporate bonds, has served as insurance for risk assets.

It’s likely for this reason the market has been in this tight trading range for the past two months. That can either be good news or bad news, depending on — bullish or bearish — where investors believe the market should be. With limited clarity on a vaccine, downbeat Q2 earnings coming up, not to mention a presidential election in Q3, there are a lot of unknowns that can drive the market in either direction. One thing is certain, however, the market is resilient. And investors who have missed buying stocks during from the March lows will not want to be left out again. Here are this week’s name to keep an eye on.

BlackBerry (BB) - Reports before the open, Wednesday, Jun. 24

Wall Street expects the company to lose 1 cent per share on revenue of $218.29 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 1 cent per share on revenue of $267 million.

What to watch: BlackBerry shares have surged some 90% from their March lows of $2.70. The gains were further driven earlier this month on rumors that Fairfax Financial recently held talks to acquire the remaining BlackBerry shares it did not already own. Fairfax owns more than 46.7 million BlackBerry shares out of 554 million outstanding. The article noted that BlackBerry had already formed a special committee and hired bankers to assist in the potential acquisition. Investors were disappointed when nothing came of it. It would be difficult to see a potential M&A deal, given the struggles the company continues to experience, particularly in its Enterprise Software Services segment (its largest business) which continues to sputter.

Accenture (ACN) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Jun. 25

Wall Street expects Accenture to earn $1.84 per share on revenue of $10.89 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.93 per share on revenue of $11.10 billion.

What to watch: Accenture shares have been somewhat muted over the past six months, losing about 1% of their value. And there doesn’t appear to be much upside, according to Well Fargo analysts Edward Caso who recently downgraded Accenture from Overweight to Equal-Weight, though his raised the price target from $190 to $200. The stock closed Friday at $201.55. “The recovery in discretionary IT spending could take 4-6 or more quarters," noted Caso, who cited the fact that ACN shares have surged more than 40% from a March low. And with what he sees as "limited to no near-term visibility on a turn in discretionary demand,” Caso is seemingly calling the top.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Jun. 25

Wall Street expects Darden to lose $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

What to watch: Restaurants have been one of the hardest sectors hit during the pandemic. But is it time for investors to feast Darden, which is trading more than 40% below its 52-week high? The full-service restaurant operator, which owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, among others, has been under pressure lately. The shares are down 32% year to date and 37% over the past year. But Dennis Geiger, analysts at UBS believes the restaurant operator offers tons of value. “We believe DRI should emerge better positioned than peers, w/ less leverage and better able to capitalize on growth opportunities," advises Geiger, who has a Buy rating on Darden with a $90 price target, calling for 30% upside from current levels.

Nike (NKE) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun. 25

Wall Street expects the company to earn 9 cents per share on revenue of $7.43 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 62 cents per share on revenue of $9.37 billion.

What to watch: Lingering long-term effects from the pandemic has kept Nike shares from running the way investors would like them to. But all is not lost. With consumers across the globe increasing their focus more health and wellness, Nike is poised to see increased demand for Nike’s products like shoes and apparel. These reasons, among others, were cited by Raymond James analysts Matthew McClintock who raised his rating on Nike to Outperform, while bumping his price target to $115 from a prior $100. "We remain bullish on NKE, which continues to demonstrate ample demand for strong, innovative product in the marketplace, despite the COVID-19 challenge. NKE's timely digital investments over the past few years, are paying off with an accelerating benefit during this unprecedented global outbreak.” Needless to say, Nike’s guidance on Thursday will need to reflect that confidence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.