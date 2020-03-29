Weekly Preview: Market Snaps Three-Day Rally; Have We Seen The Worst?

The stock market giveth and the stock market taketh away.

After a three-day rally, stocks pulled back on Friday, killing (some) hope that the bottom has been reached. But I don't think Friday’s decline -- which has become the trading norm -- is enough evidence to say one way or another that we have not bottomed. Fearing the weekend coronavirus news cycle, stocks tend to sell off on Fridays.

The most-important questions to answer are: Where is the market heading from here? And have we already seen the worst market declines as a result of this pandemic? My answers to those questions are higher and yes, respectively. I’ll explain why in a moment.

Despite approval by Congress on a $2 trillion economic stimulus package aimed at stemming the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, stocks fell sharply on Friday, snapping a three day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 4%, losing 915.39 points, to end at 21,636.78. The stocks that led the three-day rally pulled back on Friday, including Boeing (BA), Disney (DIS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) which lost 10%, 8.5% and 7%, respectively.

The S&P 500 index fell 88.60 points, or 3.4%, to 2,541.47, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 295.16 points, or 3.8%, to finish at 7,502.38, driven by declines in the FAANGs - Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL) which all closed lower.

But here's the thing: Even when factoring Friday’s decline, the Dow gained about 13% for week. The S&P 500 rose 10%, while the Nasdaq added 9% for its biggest weekly rise since the market bottomed in March 2009.

Investors are balancing concerns about the spread of the virus with effects of fiscal stimulus combined with aggressive monetary policy. Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are nearing 125,000 cases as of this writing, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It’s still unclear to what degree the massive $2 trillion stimulus bill, quickly signed into law by President Trump, will work to combat the economic slowdown in part because it's still too early to know how severe the economic impact on business will be.

There are signs to economic deterioration, however. Ahead of the coronavirus spread, consumer spending showed an increase of just 0.2% in February, much lower than the average of the preceding three months. With many states on lockdown, in an effort to stem the spread, consumer spending for next few months will fall dramatically. This is likely to put the economy in a recession. That may sound dire, but it’s also important to consider how much of this gloom in priced into the market.

A few things to consider, since its its record high in February, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is still down 27%. That’s including its 13% rise this week. Despite its 10% rise this week, the S&P 500 remains 25% below its February 19 peak, while the Nasdaq is still off 24% from its record high. My point here being, the Dow rose 13% in the same week that the U.S. surpassed China in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths. This tells me the market has become numb to the bad news. Sure, stocks can still be pressured from here. But I think ultimately we will be going higher from here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.