Weekly Preview: Major Banks, Airlines And Vaccine Makers Report Q1 Earnings

The first quarter earnings season of 2020 is finally here. One way or another, the list of concerns we’ve all had regarding the devastation the coronavirus pandemic has had to both the U.S. and global economy will be known, albeit in various degrees.

Starting this week, we will get results from some of the nations's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C). We will also hear from hard-hit sectors such as airlines with both Delta (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL). We’ll also hear from vaccine makers such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Labs (ABT) as well and health insurer UnitedHealth (UNH).

But how much weight should these earning numbers carry?

Purely as a statistical measure of any company’s performance, the earnings numbers themselves will be basically useless. We have not had viable working economy over the past two months. Not to mention we’ve already seen the economic impact from the last three jobs reports which revealed that more than 16 million Americans have now lost their jobs in three weeks. Some estimates suggest that the U.S. has lost 10% of the workforce in three weeks. And the numbers are projected to get worse.

Despite the gloomy numbers, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 13%, the S&P 500 index rose 12%, while the Nasdaq Composite posted a weekly gain of 11%. Is this complacency? With Americans unemployed, the government can't collect taxes. While that's going on, the Federal Reserve is injecting another $2.3 trillion to help businesses and local governments struggling to grow revenue. Included is the Payroll Protection Program and other measures aimed at getting money to small businesses.

This puts the aforementioned banks in a position where they are forced by the Federal Reserve and the federal government to take on added risk to help the nation avoid another depression. With unemployment projected to reach high double digits, what about the risk of default by businesses and consumers? In essence, banks will be under pressure not only to survive this crisis, but to so profitably. Is that realistic?

All told, I don’t think we can fairly scrutinize banks, or any company, this quarter or in the second quarter. For that matter, forget all of 2020. I’m not saying every company deserves a free pass. But until things start opening up, earnings will matter less and less.

The question is, what does it mean for your investments? Well, guess what, the Fed is saying it’s going to prop up those assets too. Here are some names to keep an eye on.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Apr. 14

Wall Street expects JPMorgan to earn $1.88 per share on revenue of $29.45 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.65 per share on revenue of $29.12 billion.

What to watch: JPMorgan’s earnings are expected to be much lower in 2020 than they were in 2019. But considering the coronavirus-induced recession the nation is facing, declining profits should not come as a surprise. And it certainly hasn’t helped JPMorgan (or for that matter, the banking sector) that the Fed has adopted a persistent stance on lower interest rates. JPMorgan nonetheless has been active in its lending efforts created by the Fed and the government, making $650 million loans to small businesses, about $2 billion to hospitals and healthcare companies and $360 million to non-profit organizations. Meanwhile, the bank expects to lend out an additional $150 billion to clients. Analysts will want to know the long-term impacts these loans will have on JPMorgan’s bottom line in 2020.

United Airlines (UAL) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Apr. 14

Wall Street expects United Airlines to lose $2.68 per share on revenue of $8.23 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.15 per share on revenue of $9.59 billion.

What to watch: Before deciding on which airlines stocks to buy, investors are, understandably, waiting to know what will the bailout package for the airlines look like. At the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, President Donald Trump said a proposal for saving the airlines could be unveiled this weekend. "It's moving quickly," Trump said, "We're going to be in a position to help them a lot.” Although United Airlines is arguably better-positioned to survive the pandemic, there are concerns about the company’s heavy exposure to international travel. This, however, is mitigated by the United’s less-bloated cost structure compared to some peers.

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Apr. 14

Wall Street expects Wells Fargo to earn 41 cents per share on revenue of $19.31 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.20 per share on revenue of $21.61 billion.

What to watch: Wells Fargo is not completely out of the penalty box, but certain Fed-imposed balance sheet restrictions are being lifted amid the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the Paycheck Protection Program, the bank is being allowed to make additional loans to small businesses. The bank was slapped with growth restrictions after disclosing the creation of millions of fraudulent accounts had been created without customers' knowledge. Investors will want to know whether this coronavirus-related reprieve by the Fed, albeit temporarily, can provide any long-term growth tailwinds.

UnitedHealth (UNH) - Reports before the open, Wednesday, Apr. 15

Wall Street expects UnitedHealth to earn $3.67 per share on revenue of $64.25 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.73 per share on revenue of $60.31 billion.

What to watch: Shares of UnitedHealth have held up relatively well during the downturn. And the stock’s 10% rise this week alone was spurred by Senator Bernie Sanders’ decision to drop out of the presidential race. Sanders, a staunch proponent of "Medicare For All," often vilified health insurers and managed care providers. Investors see his exit as one less risk to UnitedHealth, which offers insurance to consumers, while its OptumHealth segment is aimed at employers. The company recently said it will commit $10 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic internationally. On Wednesday analysts will listen intently for management’s 2020 outlook.

Delta Airlines (DAL) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Apr. 16

Wall Street expects Delta to lose 86 cents per share on revenue of $9.36 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 96 cents per share on revenue of $10.47 billion.

What to watch: With global booking demand pulverized, and with no sign of growth, the airlines industry has arguably suffered the most damage by the coronavirus pandemic. Delta stock has been grounded as a result, plunging as much as 70% year to date. A recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that air fares in the U.S. declined 13% in March on a month-to-month basis. On a year-over-year basis, airfares declined nearly 11%. And analysts expect more pronounced declines in April and May. Investors will listen to management's commentary to gauge expectation for what might happen in the second half of the year.

