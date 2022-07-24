Weekly Preview: Earnings To Watch Week of July 24 (AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META, MSFT)

Has all of the bad news been priced into the market? Have stocks finally reached bottom? Although stocks didn’t close out Friday on a strong note, I think we are starting to see signs that suggest “yes” is the answer for both questions. The trading action this past week showed an aggressive return to not only to risk assets in general, but also to the high-growth names which were beaten up amid recession fears.

Evidenced by this week's continued resurgence in stocks, and the fresh batch of corporate earnings, investors are seemingly more confident that the upcoming earnings results from the most-influential companies in the S&P 500 will be “less bad” than initial expected, particularly in tech stocks. Roughly 21% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings so far. Out of that total, about 70% have beaten analyst expectations. Investors nonetheless opted to lock in some profits on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Friday, giving up 137.61 points, or 0.43%, to end Friday's session at 31,773.98. Among the Dow’s notable decliners were Apple (AAPL), Salesforce (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Walt Disney (DIS). The S&P 500 lost 37.32 points, or 0.93%, finishing at 3,961.63, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 225.5 points, or 1.87%, to close at 11,834.11. The Nasdaq was pressured by, among others, the 8.7% drop in shares of Roku (ROKU) and the 7.6% drop in Meta Platforms (META).

Despite Friday’s pullback, all three major averages ended with strong weekly gains. Leading the way was the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite which closed out the week with a gain of 3.4%. The index on Thursday had posted its third straight positive session, driven by positive earnings results from Tesla (TSLA), which popped nearly 10% on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.2% for the week, while the S&P 500 rose 2.5%. As it stands, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow closed above their 50-day moving averages for the first time since April.

Some investors are interpreting the 50-day technical recovery as a sign that the worst of the market correction is now behind us. The main question heading into the week is whether this recent rally will continue, particularly as Big Tech comes into focus with Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) slated to announce their results. While it’s still early in the reporting cycle, the guidance they provide for the current quarter and beyond will reveal their level of confident and ability to navigate inflationary headwinds. Here are the names to keep an eye on for this week.

Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, July 26

Wall Street expects Alphabet to earn $1.30 per share on revenue of $70.27 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.36 per share on revenue of $61.88 billion.

What to watch: Shares of the Google and YouTube parent have fallen 21% year to date, underperforming the 16% decline in the S&P 500 index. The stock has fallen 8.4% and 12.3% in the respective three months and six months, while only slightly outperforming the losses in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite during that span. Amid various macroeconomic concerns such as rising inflation, the tech conglomerate has suffered a slowdown in digital advertising. This is likely to persist given the recent drop in Snap (SNAP) which recently released results of a brutal quarter that missed Street's estimates. That said, execution hasn’t been an issue for Google. In the last two years, the company’s quarterly reports have beaten revenue estimates for eight consecutive times, while missing on profit estimates just once in that span. Ahead of the earnings report, the company said YouTube TV had topped 5 million subscribers, taking the top spot for streaming TV services in the United States, surpassing Disney-owned (DIS) Hulu. And when factoring the recent momentum of Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace, the company has shown considerably more growth than it has received credit for. Estimates call for Google Cloud to deliver Q2 segment revenues of $6.1 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 43%. On Tuesday investors will look to see if Google’s cloud business can be an offsetting factor for any weakness in the digital ad business.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, July 26

Wall Street expects Microsoft to earn $2.30 per share on revenue of $52.47 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $2.17 per share on $46.15 billion in revenue.

What to watch: The market is broadly bullish ahead of Microsoft’s earnings report, particularly the company’s Azure cloud platform. Citing channel checks and rising demand for Azure, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives expects a 46% year-over-year increase during the just-ended quarter. "On the Azure front, cloud migration and increased focus on digital transformation is not slowing down based on our recent checks with [Microsoft], a core beneficiary of this major enterprise-driven trend," Ives wrote in a note to clients. Rating Microsoft as Outperform with price target of $340, the analyst expects that Azure growth to remain above the 40% threshold into 2023, adding that that roughly 44% of workloads are currently on the cloud. He expects that total to reach 70% by 2025. In other words, inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges aside, Microsoft still has plenty of growth runway ahead from these well-established trends. With the stock down 21% year to date, compared to a 16% decline in the S&P 500 index, Microsoft looks attractive at current levels, assuming Wall Street’s bullish thesis materializes. On Tuesday, the company’s guidance will gauge how confident the management feels about these growth projections.

Meta Platforms (META) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, July 27

Wall Street expects Facebook to earn $2.61 per share on revenue of $29.03 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.61 per share on revenue of $27.89 billion.

What to watch: Amid the recent tech selloff, Meta shares have been punished, falling 39% and 46% in the respective six months and nine months. Down 45% year to date and 47% over the past year, its shares have lost more than 55% since reaching its 52-week high of $384. Slowing user growth and advertising growth at its core Facebook and Instagram products have scared investors away. On the heels Snapchat (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR) earnings, which fell short of analysts’ expectations, the market is bracing for another tough quarter from Meta’s digital ad business. But even amid inflationary cost pressures and struggles with daily active users, Meta can still beat profit expectations, which are low. The company guided for Q2 revenue in the range of $28 billion to $30 billion, suggesting a sequential revenue increase of up to $2 billion. What’s more, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is betting heavily on the Metaverse which, according to some estimates, is expected to grow as much as $2 trillion annually. The company’s advances in virtual reality with its Oculus VR headset (Meta Quest) gives it a leg up on the competition. The company on Wednesday will nonetheless need to show improvements in its Reality Labs, demonstrating that the business can emerge as Meta’s profit center that it is expected to become.

Apple (AAPL) - Reports after the close, Thursday, July 28

Wall Street expects Apple to earn $1.16 per share on revenue of $82.83 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.30 per share on revenue of $81.43 billion.

What to watch: Supply chain disruptions and rising inflation have served as headwinds for the iPhone maker, but the company should meet its Q3 estimates, according to Wedbush Securities analysts Dan Ives, who has an Outperform rating on Apple stock. “Demand for the iPhone is holding up slightly better than expected," Ives noted, though he cautioned that weakness is still expected ahead of the fall launch of the iPhone 14. "Apple is continuing to focus on a robust product pipeline and services ramp into 2023 including what we believe will be the highly anticipated AR/VR headset release," Ives wrote in a note to clients. However, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty said that potential weakness in the company's Mac and services segments could more than offset "solid iPhone results.” Huberty lowered her price target on Apple stock to $180 from $185, citing weak iPad and Mac sales which she expects to be down by 7% and 26%, respectively, from the first quarter. While Apple stock has rebounded strongly over the past month, rising almost 15%, the shares are still down almost 13% year to date. Investors are hoping for more clarity and conviction on the bullish thesis on Thursday.

Amazon (AMZN) - Reports after the close, Thursday, July 28

Wall Street expects Amazon to earn 15 cents per share on revenue of $119.42 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 76 cents per share on revenue of $115.20 billion.

What to watch: What’s wrong with Amazon? Questions related to Amazon’s execution have been raised ever since the company in Q1 reported a $3.8 billion loss. Not only was this its first quarterly loss in seven years, its operating income fell from $8.9 billion to $3.7 billion, while its operating margin dropped by 5% to 3.2%. In response, Amazon stock has gotten punished, falling some 45% from its 52-week high of $188 (split adjusted). Shares of the e-commerce giant are more than 25% year to date, including 12% and 27% in the respective six months and nine months. The company has also suffered due to slowing revenue growth, compounded by rising inflation which is also driving up its operating expenses. The company noted that inflationary pressures have an additional $2 billion in incremental costs during the most recent quarter, as did excess fulfillment capacity which was needed to meet pandemic-fueled e-commerce demand. But Amazon is pivoting to offset these weaknesses, affirming its interest in healthcare by recently spending nearly $3.9 billion to acquire One Medical (ONEM), an operator of a membership-based primary care platform. The all-cash transaction values One Medical at $18 per share, or a near 70% premium. This merits of this deal and improvements in the company’s growth metrics will be the areas investors will focus on during the conference call.

