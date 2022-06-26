Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (MU, NKE, WBA)

Is the tech selloff finally over? Those who are in the bullish camp are eagerly waiting for that question to be answered after painfully watching the effect rising inflation and bond yields have had on the overall market so far this year. While there are now encouraging signs that tech stocks, and for that matter, the market has bottomed, it’s still too soon to send the all-clear signal. But there are reasons for sustained optimism.

However, for those who can stomach the volatility, buying cheap stocks today seems like a good strategy for long-term gains. And it seems that’s exactly what the market has decided. On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 823.32 points, or 2.68%, to close at 31,500.68. Strong performances in IBM (IBM), Nike (NKE), Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) powered the blue chips. The S&P 500 index rose 116.01 points, or 3.06%, to end the session at 3,911.74, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 375.43 points, rising 3.34%, to finish at 11,607.62.

Friday’s gains were preceded by Thursday’s strong relief rally, during which the Dow climbed 194.23 points after moving between gains and losses. All three indexes broke out so three-week losing streak. For the week, the Nasdaq was the biggest gainer, adding 6.8%. The S&P 500 index added 6%, while the Dow gained 5%. The reasons for the rally could be for multiple reasons. Aside from the fact that equities remain at depressed levels, investors are interpreting signs of slowing growth as a potential catalyst for the Federal Reserve to be more dovish in its approach to combat inflation.

The main question on the minds of investors remains: can a recession be avoided? According to various strategists, one of the ways to avert a recession, especially as the economy slows, is for the Fed to be less aggressive in hiking rates. The market does not like being in a cycle of endless rate hikes. Surprisingly, investors are already betting on the the Fed to start cutting interest rates within a year, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. And this was seemingly the the catalyst for the recent rally in stocks.

It remains to be seen whether the rally continues. However, increasing exposure to the most beaten-down segments of the market such as technology and consumer discretionary stocks may soon pay off. Despite the strong gains this week, the major indexes have yet to regained their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting we are still far off from exiting a bear market. The recovery has been encouraging. The question is, will the trend continue?

On the earnings front, here are this week’s stocks I’ll be watching.

Nike (NKE) - Reports after the close, Monday, Jun. 26

Wall Street expects Nike to earn 81 cents per share on revenue of $12.07 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 93 cents per share on revenue of $12.34 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Nike have fallen 20% since the athletic apparel giant reported earnings in March. The stock has fallen 34% year to date and 17% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 in both spans. However, Nike’s underperformance doesn’t reflect the operational excellence the company has displayed over the past several quarters. Notably, the stock has underperformed even though the company produced encouraging results, overcoming not only rising inflation but also supply chain headwinds to surpass Street estimates, while growing its margins. However, the Fed has since raised interests rates multiple time, igniting market fears of a recession. Some analysts fear that the company could suffer higher commodities prices in the near term which could impact revenue in regions like Europe and China. The latter, which is the company second-largest market, is expected to suffer from soft demand due to pandemic-related lockdowns. Last quarter, Nike’s China business improved from revenue decline of 24% to a much narrower 8% decline. With these challenges in mind, investors on Monday will look to see whether the company can continue to assert itself as one of the better-performing names within the retail sector.

Walgreens (WBA) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Jun. 30

Wall Street expects Walgreens to earn 92 cents per share on revenue of $32.23 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.38 per share on $34.03 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Walgreens has executed strongly over the past several quarters. However that performance has not been reflected in the stock price which has fallen 21% year to date and 19% over the past six months. The health and wellness company has been working to simplify and transform its business. That strategy which includes initiatives in both the U.S. and internationally, has likely driven revenue growth in the just-ended quarter. One of the initiatives was forming the new Walgreens Health business. The goal of this business was to bring a sort of personalized, whole-person healthcare to various communities across America. The company also recently sold 6 million shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation common stock for $150 per share, generating proceeds of nearly $900 million. Aside from producing solid results in the first two quarters of the year, Walgreens also boosted its profit forecast and is now expecting earnings growth seen around 10%. Notably, the company has found ways to offset downbeat foot traffic amid rising inflation with strong solid front-end revenue. Assuming another top- and bottling beat on Thursday, WBA stock could be a bargain for the foreseeable future. And finding an acquirer for its Boots chain will certainly be a positive.

Micron (MU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun. 30

Wall Street expects Micron to earn $2.46 per share on revenue of $8.66 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.88 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion.

What to watch: Micron stock has been in a steady downtrend over the past year, falling some 30% in twelve months, and it is down 40% year to date. The decline has been driven by a combination of factors. Aside from dealing with supply chain headwinds in an already highly volatile memory market, the memory industry has been capitally intensive, posting commodity-like prices to match fluctuations in demand. This is compounded by Federal Reserve raising interest rates. While rising rate will serve to combat inflation, investors are worried of the effect of a recession, which could pressure demand for consumer PCs — a market that Micron relies on. Given that products for consumer devices accounts for some 55% of Micron's revenue (memory and solid-state storage drives), this poses a significant risk to its business. There is already evidence of declining demand for smartphones and PC sales. The latter declined 5% year over year in the Q1, according to market researcher IDC. While Micron is working to offset this risk by growing its datacenter business, the company will need to issue strong guidance that instills confidence that memory pricing will remain solid until then.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.