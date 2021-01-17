Weekly Preview: Earnings To Watch This Week (IBM, INTC, NFLX, UAL)

The stock market’s record-shattering rally from the March 2020 lows have been nothing short of remarkable. But how much higher can we go, particularly as COVID cases (and deaths) in the United States continue to rise? That answer is starting to become a bit more clear.

Although President-elect Joe Biden late Thursday announced a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, it will take more than that amount, not to mention time, before it trickles into the economy in a meaningful way. What’s more, Friday’s U.S. December retail sales data, which showed a decline for the third consecutive month, doesn’t inspire confidence for the degree of growth the market expected for during the holiday shopping season. So, it’s not a surprise that several retail stocks saw heavy selling pressure Friday, leading the broader market lower.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 177 points, or 0.57%, to close at 30,814.26. But at one point, the Blue Chip index fell as much as 378.85 points at Friday’s low. The leading decliners on the Dow were Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO) and International Business Machines (IBM). The S&P 500 Index lost 27.29 points, or 0.72%, to close at 3,768.25, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.14 points, or 0.87%, to close at 12,998.50.

It’s safe to say that some investors are surprised by the market reaction, despite the president-elect’s coronavirus relief plan which included not only $1,400 cash payments to households, but also supplemental unemployment payments as well as money for distributing COVID-19 vaccines. The market’s “sell-the-news” reaction would suggest that the attention is now on Q4 earnings. And there are some concerns, given the downbeat U.S. December retail sales data, that earnings might disappoint.

This week as the fourth quarter earnings season kicks into high gear, with results expected from technology heavyweights Netflix (NFLX) and Intel (INTC) - both of which have something to prove. For Netflix, can it maintain its status as the king of streaming? For Intel, fresh on the heels of announcing a change in leadership, the chip giant must convince that it can quickly turn things around. As for the broader sector this earnings season, estimates call for a decline of 6.8%, which if achieved, will be the fourth largest earnings decline since Q3 2009, according to Factset.

While that’s not an encouraging figure, we are in a pandemic, after all. That said, the market is known to punish companies for falling short of expectations and issuing weak guidance. With stocks trading near all-time highs, there won’t be any mercy for disappointment.

All that said, here are this week’s earnings I’ll be watching.

Netflix (NFLX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Jan. 29

Wall Street expects Netflix to earn $1.38 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.30 per share on $5.47 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Can Netflix maintain its status as the king of streaming? While the market broadly expects Netflix to remain the most successful streamer in 2021, the likes of Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ is coming on strong, as are other rivals. According to SimilarWeb data reported by Business Insider, the company continues to enjoy strong subscriber increases in international markets, though its North American growth is slowing. For the just-ended quarter, Netflix is forecasted to add 6 million global streaming subscribers -- a number that would bring it global total to 201.15 million. While the company didn’t excite investors with its third quarter results, topping 200 million subs would be a significant milestone. As is often the case, how Netflix guides for the next quarter and full year will determine how the stock reacts.

United Airlines (UAL) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Jan. 20

Wall Street expects United Airlines to lose $6.58 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.67 per share on revenue of $10.89 billion.

What to watch: Due to slumping booking demand, some airlines will fail. This sad reality is understood by the majority of professional analysts. But on this gloomy reality might have to wait. Not only did airline traffic end 2020 on a positive note, progress of (and distribution) vaccines have turned around investor sentiment that things can get back to “normal” much sooner than expected in 2021. Plus, with better-than-expected Q4 results from Delta Airlines (DAL) which showed improved cash burn rates, airline stocks may yet demonstrate some value. In the case of United, it had some $24 billion of capital expenditure commitments as of Q3. Its main objectives, amid the decline in travel demand, is to reduce that spending as much as possible, or in a manner that improves the economics of the business. While the company is arguably better-positioned to survive the pandemic, it will need to show significant improvements in the cash burn to inspire confidence.

IBM (IBM) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jan. 21

Wall Street expects IBM to earn $1.79 per share on revenue of $20.63 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $4.71 per share on $21.78 billion in revenue.

What to watch: When will the real turnaround of IBM begin? The company’s cloud ambitions have promised to return value to shareholders, but IBM shares still haven’t regained their pre-COVID levels even has the rest of the market breaks to new highs. The Red Hat acquisition does raise the market opportunity for IBM. Red Hat has served to modernize the cloud business. But cloud leaders such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL) are seemingly too far ahead for IBM to catch up. Arvind Krishna, the company’s new CEO, is tasked with elevating Big Blue into a leading cloud and AI position, while distancing the company from the legacy business. The market will want to hear progress on these fronts on Thursday.

Intel (INTC) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jan. 21

Wall Street expects Intel to earn $1.10 per share on revenue of $17.48 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.52 per share on revenue of $20.21 billion.

What to watch: Intel shares have soared more than 10% Wednesday after the company confirmed that CEO Bob Swan will step down on February 15. Swan will be replaced by Pat Gelsinger, the current CEO of VMWare (VMW). This news comes on the heels of Swan, earlier this month, holding a call with activist investor Dan Loeb of Third Point Capital. When activists are engaged, it’s typically a signal that a company is under pressure. Intel has lost ground and market to rivals AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) in several important chip developments. But can Gelsinger quickly turn things around? Analysts at Needham upgraded Intel stock to a Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $70 which suggests a premium of more than 20%. The company on Thursday must say all the right things to support that level of confidence.

