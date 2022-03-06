Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (CRWD, DOCU, ORCL, SFIX)

Stocks were punished on Friday to end another rough session, booking sharp losses for the day and for week. On Friday, the S&P 500 index fell for the fourth time in five days as geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine sparked more fears of slower European economic growth, overshadowing a blowout February jobs report which sent the unemployment rate to a two-year low of 3.8%.

However, the vibrant jobs market and a seemingly strong economy weren’t enough to convince investors to overlook headwinds from rising inflation and tighter monetary policy. Stocks were also pressured by higher oil prices as sanctions on Russia threatened to cause supply disruptions in oil and natural gas. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.93 points, or 0.53% to close at 33,614.73. The S&P 500 index lost 34.62 points, or 0.79%, to end at 4,328.87. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 224.50 points to close at 13,313.44, losing 1.66%.

As it stands the S&P, which fell 1.7% for the week, losing its 200-day and 50-day averages, continues to struggle to regain its key levels of support. The Nasdaq fell 3.1% in the five-day session, while the Dow gave up 1.8%. This was the blue-chip index’s fourth-straight week of decline. The story of the day continues to the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which leapfrogged a strong February jobs report.

The Labor Department on Friday reported 678,000 non-farm payrolls jobs were added in February, topping estimates of 440,000. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings rose 1 cent to $31.58 and hours worked rose 0.1 hour. But the deteriorating situation in Ukraine is driving the markets, and given how fast the situation is escalating, investors are unwilling to hold stocks over the weekend. Investors with long-term views can profit from the selloff by taking advantage of the weakness.

It remains to be seen how investors react next week as more developments emerge from Ukraine. “Buying the dip” has been the go-to strategy for investors who have been on the sidelines waiting for better entry points. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues. And that’s where investor patience and discipline for high quality stocks — despite the back-and-forth between price and value — have to kick into high gear. As for earnings, here are the ones I’ll be watching this week.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Mar. 8

Wall Street expects Stitch Fix to lose 29 cents per share on revenue of $515.12 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter loss of 20 cents per share on revenue of $504.09 million.

What to watch: What will it take for Stitch Fix stock to stop unraveling? Shares of the online personal styling company have been punished over the past year, plunging almost 20% in thirty days, while falling 71% over the past six months. Not only has the stock lost 40% of its value year to date, but if you’ve bought and only held the shares over the past twelve months you are likely down close to 90% on your investment. Aside from fears of competitive pressures, investors have become concerned about Stitch Fix’s ability to sustain profitability over time. Now might be a good time to buy the stock. While fundamental issues still remain, Stitch Fix has improved its profitability metrics as it engages in new product offerings like Freestyle, which has helped drive engagement and volumes, and there are also benefits related to product costs and improving partnerships with key vendors. This trend suggests Stitch Fix no longer has to grow the active client base in order to grow revenues and profits. That said, to reverse the decline in the stock, on Tuesday the market will want to see revenue growth acceleration, along with improved profit margins.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Mar. 9

Wall Street expects CrowdStrike to earn 20 cents per share on revenue of $412.36 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 13 cents per share on revenue of $264.93 million.

What to watch: CrowdStrike’s status within the next-generation endpoint security industry has grown over the past two years as corporations shift toward digitalization and remote work. Cybersecurity has played a critical role as more workloads move to the cloud. That’s likely to be the case for the foreseeable future especially as governments and corporations adopt cyber defense architectures that are software-defined and cloud-native. This was a point CrowdStrike’s CEO George Kurtz made while recently speaking with CNBC about the impact of the Russian invasion in Ukraine “Governments and corporations have to be ready because cyber will play a critical part in any modern war. Part of the challenge in cyber is there really aren't norms. So what happens with this escalation is really going to be interesting.” In other words, CrowdStrike’s market is likely in increase as a result. However, that hasn’t prevented CrowdStrike stock from falling along with the rest of the market. The shares have fallen almost 31% over the past six months, trailing the 3.5% decline in the S&P 500 index. CrowdStrike has a lot to prove Wednesday and its guidance for the next two quarters will determine how the stock responds.

Oracle (ORCL) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Mar. 9

Wall Street expects Oracle to earn $1.17 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.16 per share on revenue of $10.09 billion.

What to watch: Despite falling 10.3% year to date, while falling some 20% from recent highs, shares of Oracle have risen 17% over the past 12 months, besting the 14% rise in the S&P 500 index. And during the recent market correction, Oracle stock has been one of the better-performing names among large-cap software tech. Yet shares still appear relatively undervalued, given the company's consistent execution of the past three quarters. But the company’s $28.3 billion all-cash deal for health information services provider Cerner (CERN) has garnered mixed analyst reviews. It’s an expensive deal at $95 per share, especially when factoring that Cerner’s FY2021 revenues reached less than $6 billion. Oracle is no stranger to large acquisitions as a way to gain ground in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) markets. Currently seen as a transformation play, based on its business transition towards a cloud subscription-based model, Oracle on Wednesday must continue to demonstrate how this deal will be supportive of its fundamentals and ways it will sustain recent growth rate.

DocuSign (DOCU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Mar. 10

Wall Street expects DocuSign to earn 48 cents per share on revenue of $561.62 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 37 cents per share on revenue of $430.90 million.

What to watch: Shares of DocuSign have gotten clobbered over the past few months, falling more than 65% in six months. The shares are down 34% year to date, compared to an 8% decline for the S&P 500 index. The stock has also plummeted some 56% over the past twelve months. Enabling individuals and businesses the ability to digitize an agreement process has been a key factor in DocuSign’s rise during the pandemic as enterprises shifted to remote work. Aside from being the leader in electronic signatures, DocuSign aims to service the entire deal process, including supporting any action that is required once the agreements have been signed. However, with the pandemic being less of an issue, the market has grown concerned about DocuSign’s ability to maintain its impressive growth, particularly as it relates to revenues, platform sign-ups and free cash flow. Nevertheless, to reverse the negative downward trend in the stock price, DocuSign will have to issue strong revenue growth forecast for next quarter and fiscal year 2022.

