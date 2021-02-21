Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (CRM, HD, NKLA, NVDA)

After reaching record highs earlier in the week, stocks closed mostly mixed Friday which, to some, suggests a level of fatigue has crept in. Notably, this is despite strong earnings reports from notable S&P 500 companies across all sectors. Although Wall Street analysts broadly expect the trend to continue as we approach the latter part of earnings season, including upbeat Q1 guidance, investors are nonetheless taking a cautious approach.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less-than a point, or 0.98 Friday to close at 31,494.32. The Blue Chip index, which has posted positive gains for three consecutive weeks, was aided on Friday by Intel (INTC), which added 2.3% during the session, offsetting a 1.16% decline in Microsoft (MSFT) and 1.44% decline in IBM (IBM). Falling for its fourth straight session, the S&P 500 index closed 7.26 points lower to 3,906.71, marking its longest losing streak in two months. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 9.11 points, or 0.07% to close at a record high of 13,874.46.

For the week, the Dow was the only major benchmark to end higher, adding 0.1%. The Nasdaq lost 1.6%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7%. As noted, some fatigue is starting to creep into the market. Part of the reason has been due to a combination of factors. A surprise increase jobless claims raised concerns about the strength of the labor market. What’s more, investors have begun to focus on rising bond yields which has often been an indicator of increased pressure on equities.

On the bright side, there now appears to be progress on President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion new round of fiscal stimulus which includes $1,400 cash payments to households and both supplemental unemployment payments and money for distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Negotiations are ongoing.

“We think it’s very important to have a big package that addresses the pain this has caused—15 million Americans behind on their rent, 24 million adults and 12 million children who don’t have enough to eat, small businesses failing,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a CNBC interview on Thursday.

It remains to be seen when (or if) the bill gets signed. But that would be one potential catalyst to propel stocks higher, while removing one layer of market uncertainty, particularly on cyclical stocks such as energy, financials and materials, which are sectors that stand to benefit from additional stimulus. This week, earnings from notable retail and tech companies come into focus. These reports, as well as their outlooks for 2021, will be closely watched as their revenue and earnings growth are less dependent on fiscal stimulus. Here are some names to keep an eye on.

Home Depot (HD) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Feb. 23

Wall Street expects Home Depot to earn $2.60 per share on revenue of $30.61 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $2.28 per share on revenue of $25.78 billion.

What to watch: Can the housing market remain resilient? Home Depot has benefited from a consistent rise in new home construction and home-related remodeling projects. But Home Depot stock, despite rising 6.5% year to date, has seemingly hit a brick wall. The shares have traded flat over the past six months, compared to 16% rise in the S&P 500 index. Nonetheless, the home improvement giant has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates, while profits have topped Street forecast in every quarter over the past five years. The pandemic environment has created an opportunity for Home Depot to take market share over the next two to three years, according to various Wall Street analysts. The company’s guidance on Tuesday will provide a hint of how realistic that forecast might be.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Feb. 24

Wall Street expects Nvidia to earn $2.80 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.1 billion.

What to watch: Up 14% year to date, while surging 88% over the past year, shares of the graphic chip powerhouse has been one of the better performers not only among the chip stocks, but also in the entire tech sector. Seven straight quarters of earnings beats have gotten investors less concerned about valuation and more in-tuned with Nvidia’s growth capabilities in key markets for graphics cards, particularly those that are used in video games. What’s more, the company has taken the lead in chip productions for high-growth areas such as network data-center, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, among others. Nonetheless, Nvidia’s guidance on Wednesday will be the key factor in whether the stock continues its march higher or succumbs to profit taking.

Nikola (NKLA) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 25

Wall Street expects Nikola to lose 34 cents per share on revenue of $10 thousand. This compares to the previous quarter when the loss came to 31 cents per share on zero revenue.

What to watch: The electric truck maker, which aspires to compete with Tesla (TSLA) in the clean energy auto industry, has suffered from a combination of factors, including some self-inflicting wounds. Aside from a scathing bearish report, alleging widespread deception, Nikola lost a lucrative partnership with General Motors (GM). Investors have now begun to question whether the company will have the necessary capital to start production on its flagship product, the Badger truck. Nikola seemingly has a tough road ahead to overcome the many execution-related obstacles it must deal with. New CEO Mark Russell has begun to scale back the company’s prior vision, which includes several initiatives that seemed unattainable. If the company on Thursday can instill optimism that its Badger truck will be ready to be driven at any point in 2021 this would be a massive victory for the stock which has plunged 52% in six months.

Salesforce (CRM) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 25

Wall Street expects Salesforce to earn 75 cents per share on revenue of $5.68 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $4.85 billion.

What to watch: The company’s SaaS business model and its customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies that are looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics to grow their businesses. But Salesforce stock has pulled back recently ever since the company announced its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack. With features that allow organizations to collaborate and communicate securely with multiple partners and vendors, including negotiating deals, Slack immediately positions Salesforce as a key competitor to, among others, Microsoft’s (MSFT) enterprise dominance with Office365. On Thursday Salesforce will need to convince the market of how it plans to integrate Slack and accelerate its position as the world’s leading CRM platform.

