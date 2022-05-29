Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (CRM, CRWD, GME, HPQ)

Stocks ended Friday’s trading on a positive note, continuing the upbeat recovery from previous sessions, driven by a rebound in technology stocks. Heading into a three-day holiday weekend, all three major averages ended higher for the day and for the week, breaking a two-month weekly losing streak. And with the S&P 500 climbing near 6% in five trading sessions, investors are asking whether the market finally bottomed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday added 1.76%, surging 575.77 points to close at 33,212.96. Posting its second straight day of gains of more than 500 points, the blue-chip index was powered by gains in Salesforce (CRM), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM). The S&P 500 also performed strongly, adding 2.47%, or 100.4 points to end at 4,158.24, recording its highest finish in more than three weeks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 3.33%, adding 390.48 points to finish at 12,131.13. Notably, this was the Nasdaq’s first close above 12,000 since May 6.

If you’re wondering what has gotten investors excited again, one of the answers lies in the somewhat positive news on inflation. The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is what the Fed uses to gauge inflation was up 4.9% annually, down from 5.2%. There has been the notion that the economy has experienced “peak inflation” in March, and the PCE number seems to support that idea. While the 4.9% PCE is still high, the fact that it is down three basis points year-over-year is seen as a step in the right direction.

Also encouraging is the fact that since reaching a 40-year high of 6.6% in March, the rate of inflation slowed to 6.3% in April. It was the first decline in eighteen months. The market has been looking for any reason to jump into risk, especially with valuations reaching below pandemic levels. It’s also encouraging that the Fed is not expected to be as aggressive as previously thought to be in terms of interest rate increases. But if recent stock action was any indication, bargain hunters believe the bottom is in.

On the earnings front, here are the stocks I’ll be watching for the coming this week. Do note that U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, May 31

Wall Street expects HP to earn $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 93 cents per share on revenue of $15.88 billion.

What to watch: Hewlett-Packard received a downgrade earlier this week by analyst Jim Suva at Citigroup who cited, among others things, a declining PC market due to rising supply chain challenges and Covid-related lockdowns in China. Ahead of the company’s earnings results, Suva believes that the company may suffer a 9% unit growth decline in this fiscal year, compared to prior expectations for flat unit growth. "We believe unit mix will be skewed towards high-end models (Commercial, gaming) while Chromebooks (35-40 [million] units in [2021]) and low end consumer PCs will be most impacted as OEMs/ODMs prioritize higher margin unit mix," Suva wrote in a note to clients. He lowered his price target to $38 from $40, while cutting his rating on HP to from Buy to Neutral. It seems as if pandemic-related tailwinds that saw millions of consumers across the globe work and learn from home, needing better and faster computers, has run its course. That said, HP stock has outperformed the market, and is still up 14% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has declined 3%. Nevertheless, on Tuesday investors will want to see evidence that not only is the growth sustainable, but HP can sustain the recovery in its stock with strong guidance.

Salesforce (CRM) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, May 31

Wall Street expects Salesforce to earn 94 cents per share on revenue of $7.38 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $5.96 billion.

What to watch: Wall Street analysts have gotten bearish on Salesforce stock heading into its earnings report. While citing "mixed" checks going into the quarter, investment firm Cowen lowered its price target on the cloud computing company. Analyst Derrick Wood trimmed the price target by 20% to $225. "Our field checks point to a very large contract closing w/ a top customer, but we also think this year generally has a softer book of renewal business vs. last year," Wood wrote in a note to clients. Wood also lowered his estimates for current revenue performance obligations in the quarter by one percentage point to 23%, compared to 24% in the prior quarter. The downside revised estimates have factored into the stock performance. Since reaching its all-time high of $312 in November, shares of Salesforce have been in a downtrend, losing some 45% in the past six months, and down 36% year to date, trailing the S&P 500 index in both spans. Investors want to know if this is a good time to buy. The company’s SaaS business model and its customer relationship management continues to be industry standard. But on Tuesday investors will nonetheless look closely at Salesforce’s billings and booking metrics to assess whether the fundamental story is still positive.

GameStop (GME) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Jun. 1

Wall Street expects GameStop to lose $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings it lost 45 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

What to watch: GameStop stock has been on fire over the last week, surging more than 30% and reaching a six-week high Thursday. Unfortunately, little of those gains were related to the company’s fundamental business. The stock moved higher after the SEC charged broker-dealer TradeZero America and co-founder Daniel Pipitone for making false claims about the firm’s actions at the height of the “meme stock” craze which sent GameStop stock soaring north of $400 per share. TradeZero America falsely stated to their customers that they didn’t restrict buying GME stock during the frenzy. However, an investigation discovered that they did in fact restrict purchases for a period of ten minutes at the direction of the clearing broker. "After the halt, TradeZero and Pipitone made misleading public statements via interviews, social media, and in a press release in an effort to distinguish their company from brokers that restricted trading during that period,” said the SEC. TradeZero was fined $125,000 for the incident. More pressing to this story is how GameStop plans to move in the future. The company’s latest pivot involves NFT digital asset marketplace and crypto gaming. Investors will want details on whether (or how) these initiatives will power the company forward.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun. 2

Wall Street expects CrowdStrike to earn 23 cents per share on revenue of $464.26 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 10 cents per share on revenue of $302.84 million.

What to watch: Shares of CrowdStrike have struggled to find a floor despite the fact that the cybersecurity specialist continues to produce strong results each quarter. The company’s next-generation endpoint security technology is a cloud-native platform aimed at stopping data breaches before they can inflict damage. The industry has grown over the past two years as corporations shift toward digitalization and remote work. Cybersecurity has played a critical role as more workloads move to the cloud. That’s likely to be the case for the foreseeable future especially as governments and corporations adopt cyber defense architectures that are software-defined and cloud-native. In CrowdStrike’s last earnings report, the company issued fiscal 2023 guidance that was significantly higher than analysts' estimates, guiding for full-year revenue to grow 10% higher, while analysts were expecting a meaningful slowdown. However, that hasn’t prevented CrowdStrike stock from falling with the rest of the market. Shares have fallen 33% over the past six months, trailing the 11% decline in the S&P 500 index. The stock is now attractively priced at approximately 16 time forward revenue, which is the cheapest valuation it has seen in three years.

