Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (CRM, CRWD, DOCU, ZM)

Stocks ended Friday’s post-Thanksgiving trading session higher, booking sharp gains for the week before an early close Friday. With the market now in record-setting territory, economists continue to wonder when the disconnect (whether perceived or real) between Wall Street and Main Street will end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.90 points to end Friday’s session at 29,910.37. The S&P 500 index added 8.70 points, or 0.2%, to end at 3,638.35, marking the 26th time it has closed at a record this year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 111.44 points to close at 12,205.85, gaining 0.8%, marking its 45th record close of 2020. For the week, both the Dow and the S&P 500 gained 2%, while the Nasdaq ended the week up 3%. The fact that all three major indexes are in record territory, including the Dow reaching the 30,000 milestone during a pandemic, confounds even the optimists.

The Dow has rallied more than 60% since the market bottomed out on March 23, when it stood at 18,592 points. How significant is 30,000? During a brief appearance at the White House, President Donald Trump lauded the historic number and congratulate his administration. “The stock market’s just broken 30,000 — never been broken, that number,” he said. While analysts are seemingly stunned of how far stocks and the economy have come since the depths of March, the recipe for the recovery has been nonetheless clear.

At the onset of the pandemic, liquidity has been injected into the market by both the Fed and the Treasury have done anything they deemed necessary, including infusing trillions of dollars to instill confidence in the market. Michael Strobaek, global chief investment officer at Credit Suisse, attributed the rise the Fed’s quick action. "We believe that the stimulus measures we have seen since the start of the pandemic together with the economic recovery will support financial assets, equities in particular, in the year ahead," he said.

As to where the market is heading next? Given the economic recovery has demonstrated such resiliency, investors continue to place massive bets that the market will keep tracking higher as corporate earnings, particularly those within the sectors that have been devoted by the pandemic, are expected to bounce back.

We should get more data on how realistic next year’s forecast will be when the dominant work-from-home stocks issue their guidance this week. Accordingly, here are this week’s stocks I’ll be watching.

Zoom Video (ZM) - Reports after the close, Monday, Nov. 30

Wall Street expects Zoom to earn 76 cents per share on revenue of $693.95 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 9 cents per share on revenue of $166.59 million.

What to watch: As the market has plunged during the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom stock skyrocketed, netting 191% in the past six months. Zoom’s cloud-based video collaboration platform became the textbook definition of the work-at-home (and learn-at-home) companies that are seen as essential during the outbreak. However, the stock has been under pressure lately, falling some 15% as coronavirus vaccine candidates started showing success. The shares are still up a remarkable 600%, compared with 13% rise in the S&P 500 index. Can Zoom maintain its growth momentum? On Monday Wall Street will want to see whether the surge in its user base and meeting participants not only can continue, but also translate to sustainable long-term profits.

Salesforce (CRM) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Dec. 1

Wall Street expects Salesforce to earn 75 cents per share on revenue of $5.25 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 75 cents per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.

What to watch: The company’s SaaS business model and its customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies that are looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics to grow their businesses. But Salesforce stock has pulled back recently on a Dow Jones report that the cloud giant is in advanced talks to acquire Slack (WORK) at an undisclosed amount. With features that allow organizations to collaborate and communicate securely with multiple partners and vendors, including negotiating deals, Slack would immediately position Salesforce as the key competitor to Microsoft’s (MSFT) enterprise dominance with Office365. But Slack, now valued at $22 billion, is not cheap and would become Salesforce’s largest acquisition. The 6% drop in Salesforce stock when the news first broke is a strong indication of how the market feels about any potential imminent deal.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Dec. 2

Wall Street expects CrowdStrike to breakeven at 0 cent per share on revenue of $212.60 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 7 cents per share on revenue of $125.12 million.

What to watch: Software stocks have gone on a massive rally since the market bottom in March. Among the biggest gainers have been cybersecurity stocks such as CrowdStrike which has surged as much as 202% year to date, including gains of 93% and 13% over the respective six months and thirty days. Amid the rapid global pandemic, there has been increased demand for better security as companies adopted a work-from-home mindset. This shift has fueled a massive surge in demand for laptops not only with pre-installed security software, but also for virtual private networks that allow employees to connect to office networks remotely. But as coronavirus vaccine candidates have begun to show success, can CrowdStrike continue its strong growth rate if or when corporations decide to return to the office?

DocuSign (DOCU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Dec. 3

Wall Street expects DocuSign to earn 13 cents per share on revenue of $361.15 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 11 cents per share on revenue of $249.50 million.

What to watch: DocuSign, which provides individuals and businesses the ability to digitize an agreement process, has been on the main beneficiaries during the enterprise shift to remote work during the pandemic. The digital signature company has seen its stock price skyrocket almost 210% year to date, including 80% over the past six months. This compares with a 12% year-to-date rise for the S&P 500 index. As coronavirus vaccine candidates have begun to show success, concerns have been raised about DocuSign’s valuation. As such, the market will want to see how DocuSign can diversify with its other products such as its contract lifecycle management platform which is seen as a strong growth candidate for in the years ahead. Investors will also listen for how the company plans to outline its path towards profitability.

