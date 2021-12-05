Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (COUP, LULU, ORCL, SFIX)

When assessing the recent movements and tumultuous swings we have seen in the stock market, there continues to be a persistent back-and-forth between price and value. That’s something that has prevailed since the start of the year. And it’s fitting that as the year comes to a close, this sentiment (along with persistent concerns about valuation), still lives.

The consecutive days of selling that ensued earlier in the week were driven by concerns about Federal Reserve policy in the face of rising inflation pressures, along with the impact of the new omicron Covid variant has overtaken what has otherwise been a strong Q3 for earnings. On Friday stocks ended sharply lower, driven by fears of rising interest rates. Aside from comments earlier in the week from the Fed that suggests tapering will come sooner rather than later, policy makers also suggested as many as two interest rate increases were in the cards at some point next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index closed the day lower. The weaker-than-expected jobs report play a meaningful role in Friday’s decline. The report showed a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, which is well below estimates for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. The Dow gave up 60.11 points, or 0.17%, to end the session at 34,579.75. Declines in Apple (AAPL), Salesforce (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Disney (DIS) offset modest gains in IBM (IBM) and Nike (NKE).

The S&P 500 lost 38.67 points, or 0.84%, to close at 4,538.43, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined almost 2%, losing 295.85 points, to close at 15,085.47. Notable tech decliners were DocuSign (DOCU) which plunged more than 42% Friday after reporting earnings on Thursday and issued guidance that suggests slowing growth was on the horizon. For the week, the Nasdaq was the biggest decliner, falling 2.6%. The Dow saw a decline of 1.2%, while the S&P 500 gave up 1.6%.

It appears that the market is becoming more selective about picking its battles, even with Thursday's 600 point gain in the Dow. I am getting the sense that the market feels things have fallen too far, and too fast. I say this knowing full-well that this type of volatility has occurred previously. The question that is now on the minds of investors is whether the so-called “Santa Claus Rally” will be the “enough” threshold.

As for earnings, here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

Coupa Software (COUP) - Reports after the close, Monday, Dec. 6

Wall Street expects Coupa to earn 2 cents per share on revenue of $178.34 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it earned 18 cents per share on revenue of $132.96 million.

What to watch: Shares of Coupa, a provider of a cloud-based corporate spend management software, have declined more than 15% over the past week, including 25% declines in thirty days. And on a year-to-date basis, the stock has lost 50% of its value, while the S&P has gained 22%. The company has been dragged down by the recent punishment in tech stocks on fears of rising interest rates. Aiming to become a BSM (Business Spend Management) leader, Coupa makes money by analyzing large quantities of corporate transactional expense data, looking for spending patterns and areas of inefficiency. With its total addressable market measured at $56 billion and growing, Coupa’s platform helps customers with actionable insights that can lead to improved inventory management, smarter purchasing decisions, while lowering expenditures. But concerns about slower growth and Coupa’s valuation — currently at 35 times forecasted revenue — has kept new investors at arm’s length. The company on Monday can change that narrative by delivering a top- and bottom line beat, along with confident guidance.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Dec. 7

Wall Street expects Stitch Fix to lose 14 cents per share on revenue of $570.49 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 9 cents per share on revenue of $490.42 million.

What to watch: Shares of Stitch Fix have been punished over the past week, plunging almost 20%, while falling 32% over the past month. The shares are now down 60% year to date, trailing the 22% rise in the S&P 500 index. Valuation concerns, along with fears of competitive pressures have emerged. But now might be a good time to buy on the pullback. The company’s newly-unveiled product offerings could enable Stitch Fix to secure a larger share of the retail total addressable market. In the most-recent quarter, Stitch Fix reported $571 million in revenues which beat consensus estimates by over $23 million. The online clothing personalization specialist has a loyal customer base evidenced by the 18% rise in active clients to 4.165 million. Just as importantly, it grew the net revenue per active client to $505 by the 4%. This trend suggests Stitch Fix no longer has to grow the active client base in order to grow revenue. It also underscores the effectiveness of the company’s decision to adopt a direct-buy model. That said, to reverse the decline in the stock, on Tuesday the market will want to see revenue growth acceleration, along with improved profit margins.

Lululemon (LULU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Dec. 9

Wall Street expects Lululemon to earn $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

What to watch: Thanks to strong and consistently upbeat top and bottom-line numbers in the first half of the year, Lululemon stock has been rewarded handsomely, rising more than 40% over the past six months, compared to a 10% average decline for its peers. Meanwhile, during that span both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have risen by low double digit percentages. With its focus on health and wellness, LULU has benefited from the increased attention towards fitness the pandemic has driven. In its most recent quarter, the company acknowledged that, saying "the pandemic drove forward, accelerated some of the guest behaviors that play to the strength of our brand" which included "general fitness awareness", "being well, living well" and "the importance of functional apparel". With the stock valued at almost 60 times forward earnings, compared with 20 times for the S&P 500 index, Lululemon on Thursday must now demonstrate that its impressive growth rate is sustainable beyond the pandemic. The company, however, has shown it deserves that premium by consistently driving margin expansion and realizing operating leverage to drive faster bottom-line growth.

Oracle (ORCL) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Dec. 9

Wall Street expects Oracle to earn $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.21 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.06 per share on revenue of $9.80 billion.

What to watch: With returns of 40% YTD and 52% over the past 12 months, Oracle stock has bested not only the S&P 500 index, it has also been one of the better-performing names among large-cap software tech. Despite the out-performance, the shares still appear relatively undervalued, given the company's strong execution of the past three quarters. During that span, Oracle has beaten consensus profit expectations each time, including a better-than 17% EPS beat in the most-recent quarters. This suggests Wall Street is still underestimating Oracle's growth metrics, particularly the company's ability to compete in the highly competitive cloud-based market where names such as Salesforce (CRM), Workday (WDAY) and Amazon (AMZN) currently dominate the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market. Currently seen as a transformation play, based on its business transition towards a cloud subscription-based model, Oracle on Thursday must continue to demonstrate its fundamentals can sustain its recent growth rate.

