Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (COUP, GME, SFIX)

Whether the optimism investors have displayed about the re-opening of the economy is misplaced is something that is constantly debated, particularly in the face of not only rising bond yields but also with hotter inflation, which has reached its highest annual rate in almost thirteen years.

These two factors -- rising bond yields and higher inflation -- continue to be the main reasons the stock market has been constrained in such a tight trading range since the start of the year. The latter in particular, when contrasted with a jobs market that is still recovering, creates a dynamic that makes it difficult for investors to pinpoint what the Fed will do next. And yet, stocks ended a mostly-choppy trading week posting strong gains on Friday, suggesting the tug-of-war between optimism and pessimism is beginning to sway in the direction of the former.

Driven by dip-buying investors who swooped in to capitalize on buying opportunities ahead of the economic recovery, the S&P 500 posted its second straight weekly gain, rising 37.04 points to end Friday’s session at 4,229.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 179.35 points, or 0.5%, to end at 34,756.39. Technology stocks also powered higher on Friday, thanks to a decline in bond yields, which pushed tech stocks and the Nasdaq Composite Index higher. The tech-heavy index on Friday added 199.98 points, or 1.5%, to end the session at 13,814.49.

Friday’s market rally was buoyed by strong May jobs report as the U.S. added 559,000 jobs. Despite the number falling short of economists' forecasts, the market applauded it because it was a significant improvement from April’s downbeat number and it pushed the unemployment rate lower to 5.8% from 6.1%. These factors seem to support what economists have believed to be encouraging data that an economic recovery in now firmly underway. There’s also another side to consider: At play is now an element of “bad news for the economy is good news for the stock market.”

The fact that the jobs total missed economists' forecasts, combined with a decline in overall labor force participation to 61.6%, might sway the Federal Reserve to keep taking action to support the economy. These actions would include, for example, strategies to keep interest rates low or continuing monthly bond purchases. For now, while all of these factors combined might keep a lid on stocks and maintain the tight trading range we have been in since the year began, it does hint that the mini correction we witnessed in tech might be over. In other words, there are still tons of reasons to maintain confidence in the market, particularly given the pent-up demand for products and services and the economy continues to reopen.

As far as earnings go, here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

Coupa Software (COUP) - Reports after the close, Monday, Jun. 7

Wall Street expects Coupa to lose 19 cents per share on revenue of $152.62 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it earned 20 cents per share on revenue of $119.21 million.

What to watch: Shares of Coupa, a provider of a cloud-based corporate spend management software, have fallen 27% over the past three month amid the route in tech and software stocks. Investors have become concerned about the possibility of slower growth and an increased valuation that recently placed Coupa at 40 times forecasted revenue. Aiming to become a BSM (Business Spend Management) leader, Coupa makes money by analyzing large quantities of corporate transactional expense data, looking for spending patterns and areas of inefficiency. Coupa’s cloud platform helps customers with actionable insights that can lead to improved inventory management, smarter purchasing decisions, while lowering expenditures. With its total addressable market measured at $56 billion and growing, now could be a solid opportunity to buy on the recent dip, particularly as its customers becoming more integrated. But on Monday Coupa’s revenue and earnings growth must match the expectations in the stock price.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Reports after the close, Monday, Jun. 7

Wall Street expects Stitch Fix to lose 27 cents per share on revenue of $510.54 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss was 33 cents per share on revenue of $406.66 million.

What to watch: Shares of Stitch Fix have been punished over the past month, falling some 23% during the recent tech selloff. Aide from Valuation concerns, given the online clothing personalization specialist had — at one point — soared more than 200% since December, investors have also become concerned about rising competition and the company’s ability to sustain its impressive growth rate. With the shares now down 5% year to date and 51% below their 52-week high, this could be a buying opportunity. Stitch Fix has recently moved into direct buy options that help vastly expand the total addressable market and speed up purchase decisions. The company is using a group of 145 data scientists to build an algorithmically-driven engine to showcase personalized apparel options for active clients not wanting to search throughout the internet and stores to find desired clothing. To reverse the decline, on Monday the market will want to see revenue growth acceleration, along with improved profit margins.

GameStop (GME) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Jun. 8

Wall Street expects GameStop to lose 71 cents per share on revenue of $1.16 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss was to $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

What to watch: The momentum in meme stocks have returned, driving shares of GameStop 60% higher over the last thirty days. The shares which have skyrocketed 1270% year to date, are up 1500% in the past six months. But beyond the Reddit-induced rally, some investors are excited about the developing fundamental story, including optimism about the new gaming cycle from Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox and Sony (SNE) Playstation. Reports suggests demand for consoles is currently outpacing supply. Ordinarily this would bode well for GameStop, but the brick-and-mortar retailer must quickly pivot its business to capture the interest in online gaming. On Wednesday this is what investors will want to hear from Ryan Cohen, Chewy (CHWY) founder, who is charged with turning GameStop into an e-commerce power. The post-earnings call will be closely watched for any commentary about what is expected in the quarters ahead.

