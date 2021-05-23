Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (COST, CRM, NVDA, ZS)

When assessing the recent movements and tumultuous swings in the stock market, it seems there continues to be a persistent back-and-forth between price and value. The consecutive days of selling that ensued earlier in the week, driven by concerns about Federal Reserve policy in the face of rising inflation pressures, seemingly gave way to positive economic news. Will that trend continue?

Despite ending the session mixed, stocks regained some lost ground on Friday, bouncing back from earlier declines with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 123.69 points, or 0.36% to close at 34,207.84. The S&P 500 index ended 3.26 points lower, or 0.1%, to close at 4,155.86, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost half of 1% to end the session at 13,470.99. Notably, this is despite strong earnings reports from notable S&P 500 companies across all sectors.

On the bright side, the Nasdaq, which suffered immensely amid the tech route, snapped a four-week losing streak, ending the week up less than 1%, while both the S&P 500 and Dow were off less than 1%. When factoring Thursday’s strong rebound during which the Dow closed 188 points higher, it’s starting to appear as if capitulation, or the sense that the market had fallen too far, too fast, has already occurred. I say this knowing full well that these “head fakes” have occurred previously. But this time seems different. And it’s not just my innate optimism speaking.

To be sure, fears of rising inflation won’t go away — not immediately. And last week’s reading of minutes from the Fed which (to some) suggested an unwinding of accommodative asset purchases is imminent, fueled the flames of concern as to how long the Fed can keep rates lower. At the same time, these concerns should be offset by (as an example) the better-than-expected reading on weekly initial jobless claims, showing that the number of new filings fell to its lowest point since the onset of the pandemic.

The jobless claims data, which was somewhat overlooked due to fears of rising inflation, supports the optimism that there is tons of upside to come in the market in the next two quarters with society getting back to normal. In that vein, it’s starting to appear that cyclical stocks such as energy, financials and materials — the sectors that stand to benefit from the re-opening of the economy — have finally begun to move higher, driven by their better-than-expected earnings results. These have been the names we’ve be talking about since the start of earnings season.

Not only have these sectors exceeded analysts top- and bottom-line estimates, in many cases, their outlook for Q2 and beyond have come better-than-expected, suggesting that the strong revenue and profit growth trend will continue well into the economy re-opening. And that’s where investor patience and discipline for high quality stocks — despite the back-and-forth between price and value — have to kick into high gear.

On the earnings front, here are the companies I’ll be watching next week.

Zscaler (ZS) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, May 25

Wall Street expects Zscaler to earn 7 cents per share on revenue of $163.71 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 7 cents per share on revenue of $110.52 million.

What to watch: Cybersecurity stocks like Zscaler, despite its status as the biggest provider of cloud-based web security gateway on the market, haven’t been immune to the recent tech rout. Zscaler has lost almost 15% of its value year to date, while the S&P 500 index has risen almost 11%. But given the better-than-expected results just released from Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Zscaler could be poised for a rebound. Aside from its strong product portfolio, the company’s strength can be displayed within its exceptional gross margins and cash generation capability. The company’s cloud platform enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers where Zscaler houses its software tools. And there continues to be increased demand for better security as companies have adopted a work-from-home mindset to support a hybrid environment. This shift have fueled a surge in virtual private networks — those that allow employees to connect to the office remotely. But can Zscaler’s earnings on Tuesday propel the stock higher?

Nvidia (NVDA) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, May 26

Wall Street expects Nvidia to earn $3.27 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.80 per share on revenue of $3 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Nvidia rallied more than 4% on Friday after the chip giant announced that its board had approved a four-for-one stock split. The company says the split will make stock ownership more accessible to investors and employees. Stockholder approval is still needed. A vote will take place at the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting on June 3. If approved, trading is expected to begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on July 20, said the company. Rumors already suggests that the split, which is merely financial cosmetics, could be a prelude for Nvidia to be included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average which is a price-weighted index. But even with Friday’s rally, the stock which has been punished during the tech selloff, is down 4% over the past month. Now could be a time to buy the dip, given that the company has taken the lead in chip productions for high-growth areas such as network data-center, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, among others. Nonetheless, Nvidia’s guidance on Wednesday will be the key factor in whether the stock continues its march higher or succumbs to profit taking.

Costco (COST) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 27

Wall Street expects Costco to earn $2.32 per share on revenue of $43.63 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.89 per share on revenue of $37.13 billion.

What to watch: Costco stock has traded flat in the past six months, while under-performing the S&P 500 index over the past year, rising 26% to the S&P’s 40%. Notably, this is even though the company has topped consensus revenue estimates in each of the last five quarters. But the shares could offer double-digit return potential, according to Christopher Graja, analyst at Argus. "We believe that Costco's financial strength and ability to deliver exceptional value to consumers are key differentiators for the stock in the current market environment,” noted Graja. “Our analysis of core operations suggests that execution of the business plan remains excellent with historically strong traffic and membership renewals.” The company ended fiscal 2020 with 105 million members, up about 12% from 2018, reflecting about 6% annual growth. And with membership renewal rates consistently above/around 90%, Costco’s stock won’t remain stagnant very long. The company’s profit margin guidance on Thursday must reflect that confidence.

Salesforce (CRM) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 27

Wall Street expects Salesforce to earn 88 cents per share on revenue of $5.89 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $4.85 billion.

What to watch: Salesforce SaaS business model and its customer relationship management services have been key to Salesforce’s growth in the past five years, but there have been talks of market saturation. What’s more, Salesforce stock has pulled back recently ever since the company announced its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack. But the company is poised to get its “mojo” back and the shares which have fallen 13% in six months, are poised to deliver more than 20%. Citing ramping digital transformation demand, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss recently upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a $270 price target. Among the various catalyst to reach his price target, Weiss noted the company’s billings and booking metrics, saying they reflect improving demand trends with the economic reopening and he believes Salesforce will realize stronger profit margins. On Thursday Salesforce will need to convince the market of how it plans to execute in the direction suggested by the analyst.

