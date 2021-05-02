Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BYND, LYFT, PTON, ROKU)

An important week in the first-quarter earnings season just concluded, where tech giants such as Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT), among others, erased any doubt that they can maintain their level of dominance they asserted during the pandemic.

Leading into the quarter, concerns were raised about not only how expensive and overbought these stocks were, but also that the re-opening of the economy would somehow be “disruptive” to their businesses. What we learned this week was that many (if not each) of these companies ignored the noise and focused on doing what they are good at, proving the tech cynics and doubters wrong again. In the case of Amazon, which easily beat the Street’s Q1 earnings estimates, the online retailing behemoth continues to benefit both from e-commerce as well as cloud-services demand. This left analysts scrambling to revise their earnings estimates.

Amazon’s impressive financial results and its guidance, as well as those from Google (GOOG , GOOGL), seem to dispel the headwinds reopening of the economy would have on their results. While it’s still early, and there are still half of the earnings season still remain, the upside guidance they have provided is the standout story so far. For additional context, the average Q1 revenue growth in digital advertising among the online tech giants was above 50%.

The strong online advertising growth from the likes of Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP) also suggests that even as vaccinations accelerate and lockdown restrictions are lifted across the country, a large population of consumers have opted to not change their online shopping behaviors they adopted during peak COVID. And given the fact that 87% of S&P 500 index companies that have reported earnings for the quarter have surpassed market expectations, it seems the encouraging economic data we have received over the past several weeks have benefited Corporate America.

Will the strong growth trend continue throughout the entire Q1 earnings season? That remains to be seen. The median GDP growth forecast for the first quarter was 5.8%. It is expected to reach 9.3% in the second quarter. So far the 2021 guidance issued by the companies that have reported thus far seem to support those estimates. But there’s also some conservatism being applied when factoring the many industries that were most impacted by the pandemic, which are now preparing to reopen.

Friday’s pullback in stocks also suggests investors — while feeling confident that the earnings results will be supportive of higher valuations — still want to take a wait-and-see approach given that stock prices are near all-time highs. The market is still trying to reconcile whether optimism surrounding the economic growth are well placed. I suspect that this question will be answered by the end of this earnings season.

Here are the earnings I’ll be watching this week.

Lyft (LYFT) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, May 4

Wall Street expects Lyft to lose 53 cents per share on revenue of $558.49 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a loss of 32 cents per share on revenue of $955.71 million.

What to watch: The ride-sharing pioneer recently exited its self-driving business after selling that asset to Toyota for an estimated $500 million. While some analysts saw this as a curious move, the decision will help Lyft achieve profitability much sooner. Not to mention that it also removes the burden of the company having to develop costly self-driving technology that has yet to achieve mainstream adoption. The market applauded the move. But there are other near-term headwinds to Lyft’s business model that the company must overcome. Last week Marty Walsh, U.S. Labor Secretary, insisted that domestic gig workers should be classified as employees and receive associated benefits. This news, which sent the stock plummeting some 10% last week, is similar to the company’s battle with California over Proposition 22 which allows it to pay drivers for the services they provide on demand.

For the shares to rebound, Lyft on Tuesday must deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, along with upside guidance that lays out a path towards profitability.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 6

Wall Street expects Beyond Meat to lose 19 cents per share on revenue of $113.83 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 3 cents per share on revenue of $97.07 million.

What to watch: Is it time to be nimble on Beyond Meat stock? The plant-based meat giant has lost some of its sizzle this past six months, falling some 13%, while the S&P has risen almost 30% during that span. The decline has been due to a combination of factors. Aside from the valuation concerns, there are increased fears of emerging competitive pressures from, among others, Impossible Foods. What’s more, the company’s torrid growth pace has moderated in recent quarters, which has brought on concerns about profitability. But Beyond’s prospects may soon improve, according to analyst Peter Saleh at BTIG who has cited the company's high-profile partnerships with, among others, McDonald's (MCD) and Yum Brands (YUM). To be sure, Saleh noted that these partnerships may take time for Beyond to realize the growth benefits. But in the near term, with the stock down 40% over from its 52-week high of $221, Beyond won’t have to impress too much on Thursday for the stock to show more signs of life. But the full-year guidance will be the main factor in determining how quickly the stock rebounds.

Peloton (PTON) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 6

Wall Street expects Peloton to lose 12 cents per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 2 cents per share on revenue of $524.60 million.

What to watch: Peloton stock has been under heavy selling pressure over the past few months, plunging some 42% since reaching its all-time high of $171. While the market still believes in Peloton’s long-term positioned to disrupt the fitness industry through its at-home connected subscription platform, the company is navigating some near-term headwinds. Aside from supply chain constraints, there has been public relations nightmare stemming from a recent fatal incident involving a child on its Tread+ product. This sparked an investigation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Peloton defended its product which has been on the market since 2018 and has said it will challenge any recall request by the CPSC. Down some 20% over the past two weeks and 35% year to date, now might be a good time to take a position, given that demand is still high for its fitness products and subscriptions are still accelerating. But the company has plenty to prove on Thursday.

Roku (ROKU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 6

Wall Street expects Roku to lose 15 cents per share on revenue of $490.56 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company lost 45 cents per share on revenue of $320.77 million.

What to watch: Roku stock has soared over the past month, gaining some 20%, compared to 6% rise in the S&P 500 index. Aside from rapid revenue and account growth the company has enjoyed over the past year, driven by the emergence of Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ platform, Roku is benefiting from a rising trend in advertising dollars that are shifting from linear television to streaming. What’s more, Roku management has begun to target not only new revenue streams, but also ways to penetrate international markets. Analysts have applauded these moves which are aimed at unlocking years of consistent growth. Last week Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $475, suggesting almost 40% premiums from current levels. Aside from Roku’s dominant market share in streaming advertising, Roku stock appears more palatable after dropping 30% from tis 52-week high. On Thursday the company must do its part to demonstrate that value.

