Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BYND, CSCO, DIS, LYFT, TLRY)

Without question, we have just had one of the best weeks the stock market has experienced in several years, during which the major averages all posted gains of 7% or higher for the week. The gains were driven by four consecutive days of gains even as the presidential election was largely unsettled.

Joe Biden has emerged as the victor of the election, with all the major news outlets naming him the winner (Associated Press, CNN, ABC News, Fox News, Wall Street Journal, etc). Even then, there is still tons of uncertainty as the Trump campaign has launched several lawsuits contesting the vote counts. That could be one reason stocks ended mixed on Friday, despite an encouraging jobs report. On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 66.78 points, or 0.24%, to close the session at 28,323. The S&P 500 index rose 94 points, or 0.03%, to close 3,509. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 4 points, or 0.04%, to end the week at11,895.

Surprisingly, the market was somewhat muted on Friday even as the U.S. economy continues to show strong improvement. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the U.S. added 638,000 jobs in October, topping the 530,000 economist were looking for. The job gains were found in the industries such as the retail sector (added 104,000 jobs) that have been devastated by the pandemic. Some 208,000 jobs were added in professional and business services, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said — the highest total of any sector.

The better-than-expected jobs number sent the unemployment rate lower to 6.9% from 7.9% the previous month. For some context, the unemployment rate was above 15% only a few months ago when the pandemic began. While the sustained job gains is encouraging for the economy, Covid-19 cases continue to rise sharply in several states, which may require additional lockdowns. And this could accelerate the need for additional fiscal stimulus — a matter that remains largely unresolved, and a likely reason stocks took bit of a breather Friday.

With the averages coming off gains of 7%+ returns, valuations are now deemed closer to fair value levels. Can (or will) the gains resume next week? That might depend on how Trump moves forward from his electoral defeat. Here are the stocks I will be watching.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Reports after the close, Monday, Nov. 9

Wall Street expects Beyond Meat to earn 5 cents per share on revenue of $132.18 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 6 cents per share on revenue of $91.96 million.

What to watch: Beyond Meat stock has lost some sizzle this past month, falling 14% over the past month due to a combination of factors. Aside from the valuation concerns, there are increased fears of emerging competitive pressures from, among others, Impossible Foods. The latter has recently partnered with Walmart (WMT) to roll out Impossible Burger grounds at some 2,100 Walmart stores. In the case of Beyond Meat, while the company has demonstrated accelerated growth over the past year, the pandemic has disrupted one of its main revenue drivers — the restaurant industry. On Monday, these two topics, along with the company’s guidance, will likely be the main focus on the conference call.

Tilray (TLRY) - Reports after the close, Monday, Nov. 9

Wall Street expects Tilray to report a per-share loss of 21 cents on revenue of $54.88 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 36 cents on revenue of $51.1 million.

What to watch: Cannabis investors have seemingly been paying close attention to the presidential election and sense a favorable outcome for the industry. Pot stocks surged higher last week, driven by enthusiasm over decriminalization. On Election Day voters in South Dakota, Montana, New Jersey and Arizona legalized pot for recreational marijuana, while South Dakota and Mississippi legalized it for medicinal purposes. The news sent pot stocks soaring last week, including Tilray which surged 70% last week alone. Tilray, which generates about two-thirds of its revenue from cannabis sales, stands to benefit significantly from decriminalization. That said, Tilray’s gross margins have been under pressure, along with high operating costs as the battle over legalization persists. On Monday the company will need to offer more optimism with its operating metrics in order for the stock to keep rising.

Lyft (LYFT) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Nov. 10

Wall Street expects Lyft to lose 91 cents per share on revenue of $486.93 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a loss of $1.41 per share on revenue of $339.3 million.

What to watch: Shares of Lyft skyrocketed 31% this week after the company earned a victory in its battle over Proposition 22 which overturn a prior state law that required companies to classify gig workers (drivers) as employees rather than contractors. The victory allows Lyft — for that matter, Uber and other delivery apps — to operate their business models as intended which is to pay drivers for the services they provide on demand. In the case for Lyft, which has a higher market exposure to California (about 15% of pre-pandemic bookings) than Uber, investors responded enthusiastically. But it’s not out of the woods yet. Concerns about the profitability and operating losses has plagued the stock. For the shares may continue to drive higher, on Tuesday Lyft must deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, while guiding for lower capex.

Disney (DIS) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov. 11

Wall Street expects Disney to lose 71 cents per share on revenue of $14.2 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.07 per share on revenue of $19.1 billion.

What to watch: The main question heading into this quarter will be how much is Disney willing to shift its considerable weight towards streaming as the delivery mechanism for its blockbuster movie releases? Last month Dan Loeb, Third Point Capital activist investor, demanded the company to permanently suspend its dividend in order to redirect that capital towards streaming investments. Loeb believes foregoing the dividend would create several billion of additional capital that Disney can then use to spend on content to better compete with the likes of Netflix (NFLX), which expects to spend some $17 billion on content this year. Essentially, Disney’s streaming business, which is a loss-leader and isn’t expected to turn a profit until 2024, is now seen as the growth catalyst for the stock. Will the company on Wednesday agree?

Cisco (CSCO) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Nov. 12

Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 70 cents per share on revenue of $11.85 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 84 cents per share on revenue of $13.16 billion.

What to watch: The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant adverse impact on Cisco’s business which has forced enterprise and commercial customers to either delay orders or suspend projects entirely. While Cisco has benefited from the shift of work-from-home with its Webex collaboration platform, the revenue generated in that business have not been enough to offset the declines in its breadwinner segments such as routing and switching. As such, Cisco which suffered a 9% revenue decline last quarter, has seen its stock fall 24% year to date, and dropping at a steady rate since August. With a current dividend yield of 4% and a cheap valuation, there’s still some value here. But with some customers temporarily shifting spending priorities, the market will want to assurances that Cisco can pivot quickly enough to reverse the declines.

