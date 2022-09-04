Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BILI, COUP, DOCU, NIO)

The stock market might have snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday, but that doesn’t investor sentiment has improved. On Friday, stocks reverted to selloff mode, producing an 800-point intraday reversal which was sparked by concerns of a sustained disruption to European natural gas supplies. As it stands, stocks ended at their lowest close in almost two months, seemingly ignoring the better-than-expected August jobs report.

Nevertheless, the negative reaction in the market, which extended the Nasdaq’s losing streak to six trading sessions, suggests that investors have begun to question whether the Federal Reserve will act appropriately in the wake of their battle against inflation. On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 337.98 points, or 1.07% to close at 31,318.44. The S&P 500 index lost 42.59 points, or 1.07%, to end at 3,924.26. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 154.26 points, losing 1.31%, to close at 11,630.86. This was the Nasdaq’s longest string of daily losses since August 2019.

We’ve been saying it for some time, what’s good news for the economy can be perceived as bad news for stocks. According to the U.S. Labor Department, the economy added 315,000 jobs in August, which was roughly inline with expectations of 318,000. However, the wages increase in August came in 5.2% year over year, missing expectations of 5.3%. In some respects, this metric suggests that consumers are not feeling the inflationary effects as much as earlier in the year.

The fact that wages are rising slower than before reduces the likelihood that companies will continue to raise prices on certain products. That said, on the whole, the jobs numbers does mark a slight deceleration from July’s growth of 526,000 jobs. Plus, when factoring that the June and July jobs results were revised down by a total of 107,000, it might give the Fed reason to slow down the rate hikes in future meetings. In that regard, there are still data points to come that can drive the Fed's policy decisions.

On September 13 the market will get consumer price index reading. Expectations are for 8.7% annualized gain for August. While that would be consistent with the reading for July, it would be below the June result of 9.1%. Would that be enough to compel the Fed to ease on rate hikes? Friday’s market reaction says “no”, but a lot can happen between now and September 13. And that’s where investor patience and discipline for high quality stocks — despite the back-and-forth between price and value — have to kick into high gear.

On the earnings front, here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

Coupa Software (COUP) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sep. 6

Wall Street expects Coupa to earn 9 cents per share on revenue of $204.02 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it earned 26 cents per share on revenue of $179.25 million.

What to watch: Shares of Coupa, a provider of a cloud-based corporate spend management software, have declined more than 15% over the past thirty days, while posting near 55% declines in six months. And on a year-to-date basis, the stock has lost more than 64% of its value, while the S&P 500 has declined just 16%. The company has been dragged down by the recent punishment in tech stocks on fears of rising interest rates and inflation. Aiming to become a Business Spend Management leader, Coupa makes money by analyzing large quantities of corporate transactional expense data, looking for spending patterns and areas of inefficiency. With its total addressable market measured at $56 billion and growing, Coupa’s platform helps customers with actionable insights that can lead to improved inventory management, smarter purchasing decisions, while lowering expenditures. But concerns about slower growth and Coupa’s valuation has kept new investors away. The company on Tuesday can change that narrative by delivering a top- and bottom line beat, along with confident guidance.

Nio Limited (NIO) - Before the open, Wednesday, Sep. 7

Wall Street expects Nio to report a per-share loss of 18 cents on revenue of $1.42 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 6 cents on revenue of $1.30 billion.

What to watch: The Chinese electric vehicle maker recently reported its July delivery numbers. Although the numbers were encouraging, they left much to be desired. The company delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, which is about 27% higher on a year-over-year basis and marking its third-straight monthly increase. However, when factoring the June deliveries of 12,961 vehicles, it marks a sequential drop of about 22%. The good news is that July deliveries had a strong mix of premium models, where the company the delivered 7,579 vehicles and 2,473 premium smart electric sedans. On a year-to-date basis, Nio has now delivered 60,879 vehicles, marking a 22% rise year over year. However, entering this year, expectations for vehicle sales and total revenues were much higher, given that the company was ramping up additional production capacity as well as launching of new models. Covid-related supply chain issues have pressured the company’s growth, including suffering an almost 30% drop in April deliveries. However, the stock is up about 18% over the past three months, suggesting investors are more optimistic about the future. The company on Wednesday can make a strong case for its value by delivering a top- and bottom line beat, along with strong delivery guidance for the next quarter and full year.

Bilibili (BILI) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Sep. 8

Wall Street expects Bilili to lose 64 cents per share on revenue of $711.61 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 35 cents per share on revenue of $665.82 million.

What to watch: Shares of the Chinese video sharing platform Bilibili have risen almost 7% over the past thirty days, suggesting that the market has begun to accept the more relaxed stance the Chinese government has adopted regarding its regulatory policies. Aside from additional stimulus spending, Bilibili and several Chinese tech stocks have rebounded recently in response to reports that U.S. and China had established a framework for the auditing agreement. For Bilibili, however, the recent stock movement could also be due to its own operating improvements, including a 30% jump in revenue in the first quarter. Backed by three strong supporters in Alibaba (BABA), Sony and Tencent, Bilibili also continues to improve on its commercialization initiatives evidenced by the rise in monthly paying users which topped 27 million in the quarter, with a paying user ratio of 9.3%. On the downside, profitability remains seemingly distant as the net loss reached 152%. On Thursday the company can keep the momentum going by demonstrating sustained revenue growth, while also outlining its path towards profitability.

DocuSign (DOCU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Sep. 8

Wall Street expects DocuSign to earn 42 cents per share on revenue of $602.34 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 47 cents per share on revenue of $511.84 million.

What to watch: Shares of e-signature specialist have gotten punished over the past twelve months, falling 81%, including losing more than 53% in the past six months. Now down 63% year to date, compared to the 16% decline for the S&P 500 index, investors want to know if now is a good time to bet on a recovery. While the company remains the leader in the e-signature space, including the recent move to the contract agreement cloud, the market is seemingly less confident that DocuSign can regain the growth rates achieved at the height of the pandemic. But with the pandemic being less of an issue, the company’s revenue continues to decelerate. In the most-recent quarter, the net dollar expansion rate regressed, falling 114%, compared to rates of 125% in 2021. What’s more, the Billings guidance for the just-ended quarter was about flat, which suggests low take rates. And it certainly hasn’t helped that Dan Springer, the company’s CEO departed a week after Q1 earnings were announced. That said, the stock is now at a very appealing valuation. But to reverse the negative downward trend, DocuSign must issue strong revenue growth forecast for next quarter and fiscal year 2022.

