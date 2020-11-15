Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BIDU, HD, NVDA, WMT)

Stocks ended Friday sharply higher, boosted by upbeat economic data that shows price inflation and an increase in demand for products and services continues despite the rise in coronavirus cases. This continues a trend that has seen positive jumps following drastic declines at the height of the pandemic.

Friday’s producer-price inflation was, by all accounts strong, rising 0.3% month-over-month in October, better than the 0.2% estimate. The current reading for Novembers stands at an 0.4% rise, suggesting the pace of the economic recovery is better than expected. Can that trend continue? The market’s response to the positive economic data is an encouraging sign, seemingly overshadowing the frustration investors have felt from that Congress and the White House remain at a stalemate over the next round of fiscal stimulus.

But has the market become too optimistic given that several states have begun to impose lockdowns restrictions as a means to battle the rise in coronavirus cases? On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 399.64 points, or 1.37%, to end the session at 29,479.81. The S&P 500 rose 48.14 points, or 1.36%, to close at 3,585.15, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 119.70 points, or 1.02%, to close at 11,829.29. Earlier in the week, sparked by Pfizer’s (PFE) positive vaccine data, investors seemed convinced that value stocks were going to outperform growth stocks.

That growth-to-value rotation began as investors rushed into the so-called “re-opening plays.” This sparked a surge in restaurants, airlines, hospitality, among others. However, that view changed by Wednesday and Thursday as the growth stocks and work-from-home winners such as Zoom (ZM) took back the mantle. The see-saw battle waged again on Friday with value stocks, particularly those that are considered more sensitive to the economy, outperforming growth names, driven by 2% rise in the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV).

So far this month value stocks have outperformed growth stocks by four percentage points. Can that trend continue? That will certainly depend on more positive news related to vaccine efficacy as that would reduce economic risk related to any pro-long lockdown. Meanwhile, the upbeat retail data comes at a critical time as the market will get earnings reports from notable retailers. Their collective results and guidance may help answer the prevailing question: Will the market continue to power higher? Here are this week’s names I’ll be watching.

Baidu (BIDU) - Reports after the close, Monday, Nov. 16

Wall Street expects Baidu to earn $2.05 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.78 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

What to watch: Baidu shares have risen about 20% over the past two months, compared with a 6% rise in the S&P 500 index during that span. And the out-performance might be just the beginning, according to Gregory Zhao, analyst at Barclays. Citing strong trends in online marketing and AI initiatives, Zhao recently upgraded Baidu shares from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a $170 price target, a 20% upside. The analysts noted the recent rise in Baidu's marketing division stemming from the recovering online advertising market. What’s more, there also a sense that the so-called U.S. and China tech war, where Chinese stocks had been under consistent scrutiny as U.S. legislation, may eventually de-escalate with a change in the White House. Nevertheless, on Monday investors will want some assurance that the uncertainty with company’s collective businesses will (or can) be removed.

Home Depot (HD) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Nov. 17

Wall Street expects Home Depot to earn $3.02 per share on revenue of $31.75 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.53 per share on revenue of $27.22 billion.

What to watch: Can the housing market remain resilient? Home Depot has benefited from a consistent rise in new home construction and home-related remodeling projects. But the stock (up 26% year to date) has hit a wall over the past two months and has traded flat, compared to a 6% rise for the S&P 500 index. The home improvement giant has established a strong track record for beating consensus estimates, while profits have topped Street forecast in every quarter over the past five years. The pandemic environment has created an opportunity for Home Depot to take market share over the next two to three years, according to various Wall Street analysts. The company’s guidance will provide a hint of how realistic that forecast might be.

Walmart (WMT) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Nov. 17

Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.18 per share on revenue of $132.16 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.16 per share on revenue of $127.99 billion.

What to watch: Expectations are high heading into Walmart’s earnings report as many analysts project the retail giant to secure market share gains not only for its physical stores, but also from its expanded e-commerce capabilities. Walmart has taken a page out of Amazon’s (AMZN) playbook by growing revenue, while sacrificing profits to enhance the customer experience. So far, the market has applauded that approach, given that digital revenue have shown tremendous growth, averaging 35% annualized gains over the past five quarters. Walmart stock has been rewarded, rising 25% year to date, including15% returns over the past two months. For the stock to keep rising, however, on Tuesday Walmart must show not only sustained e-commerce growth, but also improved margins and same-store-sales.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov. 18

Wall Street expects Nvidia to earn $2.56 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.78 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

What to watch: Up 130% year to date, while surging 72% in six months, shares of the graphic chip powerhouse has been one of the better performers not only among the chip stocks, but also in the entire tech sector. Six straight quarters of earnings beats have gotten investors less concerned about valuation and more in-tuned with Nvidia’s growth capabilities in key markets for graphics cards, particularly those that are used in video games. What’s more, the company has taken the lead in chip productions for high-growth areas such as network data-center, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, among others. Nonetheless, Nvidia’s guidance on Wednesday will be the key factor in whether the stock continues its march higher or succumbs to profit taking.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.