Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BIDU, DBX, ROKU, WMT)

Stocks ended Friday higher, delivering more record highs, driven by a combination of factors. Aside from economic data, investors were encouraged by improved rollouts of vaccines, combined with a fresh round of COVID spending. What’s more, the stock market has witnessed strong corporate earnings from some of the largest S&P 500 companies that have reported their results thus far. But can it continue?

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 27.70 points, or 0.09%, to end the session at 31,458.40. The gains in blue-chip index were supported by a 2% rise in JPMorgan (JPM) as well as gains from industrial giants Honeywell (HON) which rose 1.39% and 3M (MMM) which added 1.5%. The S&P 500 rose 18.45 points, or 0.47%, to close at 3,934.83, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 69.70 points, or 0.50%, ended the day at an all-time closing high close at 14,095.47.

For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1% after a 3.3% gain last week. After a 4.65% rise in the week before, the S&P 500 ended the week with a gain of 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite was the biggest gainer, rising 1.7%. Over the past few weeks the market has seemingly responded to progress on the vaccine front where the seven-day average of vaccination doses given have reached 1.66 million.

As it relates to the pandemic, though global cases have reached 108.81 million and deaths topping 2.39 million, there are some bright spots. The seven-day average of new cases fell below 100,000 — the lowest since early November, while the number of hospitalizations have also fallen sharply.

As such, the market has begun to focus on the prospects of the economy re-opening mush sooner rather than later. This has led to growth-to-value rotation in stocks such as restaurants, airlines, hospitality, among others. Meanwhile, upbeat retail data comes at a critical time as the market will get earnings reports from notable retailers. Here are this week’s names I’ll be watching this week when they report earnings:

Baidu (BIDU) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Feb. 17

Wall Street expects Baidu to earn $2.61 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.76 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

What to watch: Baidu shares have been on fire, skyrocketing about 150% over the past six months, compared with a 16% rise in the S&P 500 index during that span. This includes 30% returns just over the pat 30 days. And the out-performance might be just the beginning as the Chinese tech giant is reportedly in early developments of a stand-alone artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor company. Citing a current chip shortage, reports suggests Baidu wants to leverage its existing AI-based platform-as-a-service capabilities to sell chips to customers in various industries including banks and automakers to help them manage applications without having to build their own platforms. This, among others, will be an important topic analysts will ask about during Wednesday’s conference call.

Walmart (WMT) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Feb. 18

Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.50 per share on revenue of $148.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.38 per share on revenue of $141.67 billion.

What to watch: Expectations are high heading into Walmart’s earnings report as many analysts project the retail giant to have secured more market share gains not only for its physical stores, but also from its expanded e-commerce capabilities. Walmart has taken a page out of Amazon’s (AMZN) playbook by growing revenue, while sacrificing profits to enhance the customer experience. The stock market has applauded the company’s approach, given that digital revenue have shown tremendous growth, averaging 35% annualized gains over the past five quarters. Whether from its record top-line beats to strong same-store sales, to consistent execution across all product categories to margin expansion, Walmart’s recent results have been nothing short of impressive. But the company is now facing much tougher comps. Can it continue to deliver on Thursday?

Dropbox (DBX) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 18

Wall Street expects Dropbox to earn 24 cents per share on revenue of $498.64 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 16 cents per share on revenue of $446 million.

What to watch: How much has Dropbox benefited from the work-from-home trend? That’s the main question investors will be focusing on. Despite its strong position in home-work economy, the document storage and cloud company has been largely ignored, compared to the likes of Zoom Video (ZM), DocuSign (DOCU), Fastly (FSLY) and a host of other cloud stocks that have become synonymous with work-from-home. Last week, the company announced moves to cut its global workforce by 11%. Analysts have applauded the move, including Canaccord Genuity which assigned a Buy rating to the stock and a $30 price target, implying 22% upside from current levels. The staff reductions should "give investors confidence that Dropbox will do what it takes to hit its profit targets,” the analyst noted. On Thursday the company must demonstrate that it can monetize its user base to sustain long-term profitability.

Roku (ROKU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 18

Wall Street expects Roku to lose 7 cents per share on revenue of $613.07 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company lost 13 cents per share on revenue of $411.23 million.

What to watch: Roku stock has been on fire, soaring more than 100% over the past three months, driven by rapid revenue and account growth owing to the arrival of new streaming services and pandemic-induced lockdown periods. And there’s more to come, according to BofA analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya who recently raised his price target to $500 from $380, citing advertising dollars that are shifting from linear television to streaming. The optimism is also centered on Roku’s growth prospects which are now much more favorable, particularly with dominant streaming services such Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu showing strong growth trends, combined with the emergence of Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ platform. Though valuation concerns have emerged, the combined rise on streaming services is poised to expand Roku’s platform as more households continue to cancel cable and satellite services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.