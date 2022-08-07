Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BIDU, COIN, DIS, NIO)

A better-than-expected jobs report didn’t excite the market on Friday as the three major averages ended the trading session somewhat mixed. Call it, another case of where good news is bad news. The Labor Department on Friday reported the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July. Not only did that figure surpass analyst expectations, it also exceeded the number of jobs created in June which, in total, provides increased optimism that there is still growth to be realized in the employment recovery.

The U.S. unemployment rate improved to 3.5%. Not only did this match its all-time low, its also lower than the 3.6% expected, while improving from the 3.6% rate in June. The data showed that Job growth was widespread across almost each industry, driven by gains in professional and business services, as well as in leisure and hospitality. The market seemed to shrug off the positive jobs data, and instead focused on what it might mean in terms of Fed Reserve policy decisions.

The fact that the jobs market remains as tight as it has been, the Fed is not expected to suddenly turn dovish as it relates to interest rates. If anything, the market interpreted the jobs data as justification that the central bank will continue to raise rates. This sentiment appear to be reflected in the major averages, particularly early on in the Dow which fell more than 200 points. But sentiment was later swayed by rational thought.

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.69 points, or 0.23%, to end the session at 32,801.51. The S&P 500 gave up 6.87 points, or 0.17%, finishing at 4,145.07. Declines in other sectors were partially offset by gains in bank stocks, which investors rushed into on the assumption that the Fed will now proceed with higher interest rate hikes. With declines in tech heavyweights Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index declined 63.03 points, or 0.5%, to close at 12,657.55.

Friday’s trading action is yet another example of what’s good for the economy is not always perceived in the same light for stocks. Since the Fed does not meet again until September, July’s strong jobs report is even more important since it is one of two reports the Fed will get to assess before deciding at its September meeting how much to raise rates. In the meantime, evidenced by the solid earnings reports we have seen, companies are controlling the things they can.

With the Q2 earnings season winding down, almost 90% of S&P 500 companies have already reported results. Of that total, roughly 75% have beaten their profit estimates. Their solid earnings appear to add pressure on investors to remain invested. It’s likely for this reason that the Dow rebounded from its 200-point loss earlier in the session. Will that trend continue next week? Here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

Coinbase (COIN) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Aug. 9

Wall Street expects Coinbase to post a per-share loss $2.68 on revenue of $830.52 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $6.42 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

What to watch: The short-term market collapse in cryptocurrencies has pressured Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange operator. Listing about 50 cryptocurrencies for trading, an estimated 90% of Coinbase's revenue comes from transaction fees and services like storage. The company has planted itself at the forefront of the cryptocurrency industry to become largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. However, investors have shifted their stance on the growth prospects of the entire crypto industry, evidenced by the punishment in Bitcoin, which has fallen as much as 70% from its peak. Likewise, Coinbase is also down 76% from the November peak. But things might soon take a turn for the better: Peter Christiansen, analyst at Citigroup, opened a 90-day upside catalyst watch on the company, saying he sees "good developments brewing" on the potential for legislation on stablecoins and ethereum's transition to proof-to-stake. In a note to his clients, Christiansen said that this development "could represent hundreds of millions of annual blockchain reward revenue for Coinbase.”

Disney (DIS) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Aug. 10

Wall Street expects Disney to earn $1.00 per share on revenue of $20.49 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 80 cents per share on revenue of $17.02 billion.

What to watch: Driven by fears over consumer spending weakness and broader macro uncertainties, Disney stock has been a massive under-performer with the shares down more than 40% from its 2021 high. The company’s streaming platform Disney+ has been a key focus area, given the downbeat subscriber results the market has witnessed from Netflix (NFLX). The latter’s recent struggles has sparked concerns as to whether Disney’s streaming still remains a strong opportunity for growth moving forward. Disney management has targeted Disney+ global subscriber gains to be between 230 million and 260 million by the end of 2024. The market wants to know if these targets are still attainable or whether they’re the story of Disney’s own fairytale. While that subscriber goal would be impressive, if achieved, it will require significant investments, which may impact profits. On the positive side, when the company reported its results in Q2, not only did it beat its subscriber forecast, reporting 7.9 million net new subscribers for Disney+, the company saw average revenue per user per month rise by 9% year over year. The dollar changes can have a meaningful impact on the company's top and bottom line when talking about the necessary investments Disney needs to make. On Wednesday investors will want more details about that long-term growth strategy.

Baidu (BIDU) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Aug. 11

Wall Street expects Baidu to earn $1.63 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.39 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion.

What to watch: China’s regulatory crackdown on tech companies such as Baidu are now well-documented. China’s pressure points include demanding better corporate governance, anticompetitive practices and improved political posture, all of which sparked fears among U.S. investors that Baidu’s core marketing business won’t grow as expected, nor will it be able to accelerate its growth in the cloud. Chinese tech companies, the likes of Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD) and Tencent (TCEHY), are now operating under new operating requirements imposed by the SAMR which includes forcing companies to increase its investments in the country, whether in the form of direct sales and marketing dollars or “strategic initiatives” investment. Baidu stock has been under pressure as a result. However, the shares have rebounded strongly over the past three months, suggesting investors are now more willing to take a risk with undervalued Chinese tech companies. Currently trading at around $138, Baidu is discounted relative to its long-term potential. For any of this perceived value to matter, on Thursday the company must speak positively about its growth potential despite the increased regulatory scrutiny in China.

Nio Limited (NIO) - Before the open, Thursday, Aug. 11

Wall Street expects Nio to report a per-share loss of 17 cents on revenue of $1.42 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 7 cents on revenue of $1.31 billion.

What to watch: Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio recently reported its July delivery numbers. Although the numbers were encouraging, they left much to be desired. The company delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, which is about 27% higher on a year-over-year basis and marking its third-straight monthly increase. However, when factoring the June deliveries of 12,961 vehicles, it marks a sequential drop of about 22%. The good news is that July deliveries had a strong mix of premium models, where the company the delivered 7,579 vehicles and 2,473 premium smart electric sedans. On a year-to-date basis, Nio has now delivered 60,879 vehicles, marking a 22% rise year over year. However, entering this year, expectations for vehicle sales and total revenues were much higher, given that the company was ramping up additional production capacity as well as launching of new models. Covid-related supply chain issues have pressured the company’s growth, including suffering an almost 30% drop in April deliveries. However, the stock is up about 18% over the past three months, suggesting investors are more optimistic about the future. The company on Thursday can make a strong case for its value by delivering a top- and bottom line beat, along with strong delivery guidance for the next quarter and full year.

