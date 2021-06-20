Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BB, FDX, NKE)

In last week’s post, we revisited the mantra of “not fighting the Fed,” but that too has its limits. This week’s wild swings in stocks, sparked by unexpected comments from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, suggests the market is becoming more selective about picking its Fed battles. But I think we have seen this story before. And this method also has his limits. But when will that limit be reached?

On Friday stocks ended sharply lower, driven by fears of rising interest rates. Aside from comments that suggests tapering off from central bank’s monthly asset purchases, policy makers also suggested as many as two interest rate increases were in the cards by the end of 2023. Though many economists don’t think rates will be raised too highly once the hiking cycle begins, the idea itself, along with the tapering, sent stocks lower, causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to log its biggest weekly decline (3.5%) in almost eight months.

The Dow lasts 533.37 points, or 1.58% to close at 33,290.08. The blue chip index was punished by, among others, IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC) and Disney (DIS), which fell 1.70%, 2.64% and 1.28%, respectively. Declines of more than 2% in both JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) also impacted the Dow. The S&P 500 fell around 55.41 points, or 1.3%, to close at 4,166.45, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index declined around 130.97 points, or 0.92%, to finish the session at 14,030.38. The S&P 500 suffered a weekly fall of 1.9%, while the Nasdaq saw a loss of only 0.3%.

Comments from the Fed about its outlook for inflation and the economic recovery from COVID seemed to have rocked the market, causing the type of volatility that followed. But in the same manner we have asked whether optimism have been misplaced, it’s now worth asking if fear is also misplaced, particularly as catalysts from the reopening of the economy is still in play. Aside from the resiliency we have witnessed in the economy and labor data, buoyed by the increased rate of vaccinations, economists forecast a robust 6% growth in 2021 for the U.S. economy.

Time will tell how realistic growth forecasts will be. But dip-buying investors should see this recent decline as an opportunity to add shares in quality companies ahead of the economic recovery. Meanwhile, earnings results from the likes of FedEx, which is often regarded as a gauge of global economic activity, will offer a glimpse of what’s likely to come in the next few quarters. FedEx is one of several stocks I’ll be watching this week. Here's my preview for FDX and two others worth tracking.

BlackBerry (BB) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun. 24

Wall Street expects BlackBerry to lose 5 cents per share on revenue of $171.25 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 2 cents per share on revenue of $214.09 million.

What to watch: Owing to the so-called “meme stock” mania, BlackBerry shares have surged some 377% from their March 2020 lows of $2.70 to a recent price of $12.90. The gains, including 47% rise over the past month, have been further driven by the Reddit-induced short squeeze interest that sparked interest in other highly-shorted stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC). With BlackBerry stock now up 95% year to date, the Canadian software and services company has a lot to prove, namely whether it can finally grow revenue which is expected to fall more than 20% this quarter. The bulk of the decline is likely to come from its Licensing and Other segment revenue. Investors will want to see improved trends in its Enterprise Software Services segment (its largest business) which has struggled for several consecutive quarters. In other words, the market will want to see whether BlackBerry’s business and operating fundamentals can justify the stock price performance.

FedEx (FDX) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun. 24

Wall Street expects FedEx to earn $4.94 per share on revenue of $21.45 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.53 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion.

What to watch: Buoyed by stronger-than-expected business activity, particularly in its domestic parcel capacity, FedEx stock has surged almost 110% over the past year. Notably, despite the 7% decline in the past month, the Dow component is still up 10% year to date, trading on par with the broader S&P 500 index. With the shares trading near $290, analysts at Stephens last week reiterated its Overweight rating on FedEx, while upping the price target by $10 to $360 from $350. “In a market starving for companies that have pricing power and leverage to secular growth themes, we are surprised that FDX has been stubbornly range bound for the last six months,” noted the analysts. The mass distribution of vaccines and the re-opening of the economy should bode well for FedEx in the quarters ahead. On Thursday investors will want to hear that same level of optimism, namely about profitability improvements among FedEx’s various segments.

Nike (NKE) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun. 24

Wall Street expects Nike to earn 51 cents per share on revenue of $11.07 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 51 cents per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Nike has fallen 6.5% over the past six months, including 5.3% in thirty days. With the shares down 9% year to date, trailing the 11% rise in the S&P 500 index, there’s an opportunity here for patient investors to profit, given the company’s strong fundamentals. The recent route in the Dow stocks, driven by interest rate concerns, have taken a toll on Nike which lost almost 3% of its value last week alone. Nike is still enjoying strong demand for its products across the globe as consumers develop an increased focus on health and wellness as a result of the pandemic. Known for its strong brand name and innovation, investors on Thursday will look to see whether the athletic apparel giant can reassert itself as one of the better-performing names within the retail sector. The company will need to affirm that confidence with strong revenue forecasts for next quarter and full year to suggests it is strongly positioned to capitalize on the reopening of the economy.

