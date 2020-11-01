Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BABA, PYPL, PTON, QCOM, ROKU)

Three consecutive days of profit taking sent Wall Street lower again on Friday, prompting some skeptics to assert that the anticipated long-overdue selloff has finally arrived. All three major averages were punished, notably the Dow which plunged more than 400 points after policymakers failed on another round of fiscal stimulus.

Friday’s selloff, which placed stocks at their worst week since March, persisted despite what I would consider upbeat economic data that shows not only price inflation, but an encouraging rise in demand for products and services following drastic declines at the height of the pandemic. However, any positive data was offset by weak guidance from tech giants Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) which combined to pressure all of tech lower.

Aside from the COVID impact where there’s a surge in cases in the U.S. and in Europe, investors are seemingly focused, or perhaps worried, about three main topics: The outcome of the presidential election, additional fiscal stimulus and the coronavirus — and not necessarily in that order. And unfortunately, this week none of the three topics present any hope of a positive outcome. As such, investors are de-risking, especially ahead of what is expected to be a contested election on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 157.51 points, or about 0.6% to close the session at 26,501.60. Among the Dow’s biggest decliners were Apple, Microsoft (MSFT) which fell 5.6% and 1.1%, respectively. Boeing (BA), which lost 2.63%, also pressured the Dow. The S&P 500 index lost 40.15 points to close at 3,269.96, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.45% to close at 10,911.59. On the bright side, all three averages were off their lows, but each suffered their steepest weekly declines not seen since March.

In that vein, we know what happened in March — the bottom occurred. As such, I would be buying on this dip in incremental fashion, focusing on big cap winners and those that stand to benefit regardless of the presidential outcome. Plus, with interest rates at zero for the foreseeable future, the stock market is the surest way to get a decent return on capital invested. That is, if you can stomach the volatility and headlines risk. Here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

PayPal (PYPL) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov. 2

Wall Street expects PayPal to earn 94 cents per share on revenue of $5.43 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 61 cents per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.

What to watch: With the stock surging 72% year to date, besting the 7% rise in the S&P 500 index, the fintech pioneer is operating on all cylinders and continues to strengthen its services portfolio with product lines such as Venmo and One Touch to fight off rivals the likes of Square (SQ). Aiming to make cash irrelevant not only for retail transactions, but also in high growth areas such as person-to-person payments, its PayPal Business Debit Mastercard launched in five European countries, which includes France, Germany, Ireland, Spain and Italy. Investors will want to know how much (more) traction with customers PayPal has gained from these product launches in the third quarter.

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov. 4

Wall Street expects Qualcomm to earn $1.17 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 78 cents per share on revenue of $4.8 billion.

What to watch: The investment thesis in Qualcomm continues to be the industry shift towards 5G, which has considerable upside for the wireless giant. Given its breadth of IP, licensing revenue and the fact that Qualcomm’s chips are well ahead of competitors when it comes to speed and other features, it’s hard to imagine another company (not named Apple) having more exposure to 5G, which is expected to rise 600% in revenue growth, accounting for some 15% of Qualcomm’s revenue this year. Notably, this is despite the pandemic impacting the global smartphone markets. On the conference call investors will want to know from management whether they believe any momentum can carry into 2021 and beyond.

Alibaba (BABA) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Nov. 5

Wall Street expects Alibaba to earn $2.11 per share on revenue of $23.07 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.85 per share on revenue of $14.97 billion.

What to watch: With its stock surging 55% in the past six months, the Chinese e-commerce and cloud giant has had a strong year in 2020, despite the devastation the pandemic has had on China’s economy. And with the Chinese economy now on a path to growth, expectations are understandably high for Alibaba, which controls some two-thirds of China’s e-commerce market through Taobao and Tmall. On Thursday the company must give investors a reason to believe the stock has significantly more room to run and can remain on a sustained path to recovery.

Roku (ROKU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Nov. 5

Wall Street expects Roku to lose 40 cents per share on revenue of $366.34 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company lost 22 cents per share on revenue of $260.93 million.

What to watch: Despite consistently outperforming expectations, concerns remain about Roku’s valuation. This is even though Roku fits the textbook definition of a stay-at-home stock which the markets sees as gaining increased tailwind as coronavirus cases continue to rise. While citing Snap's blowout quarter, which lifted the tide for ad-reliant social media stocks, Analysts at D.A. Davidson recently reiterated its Buy rating on Roku stock, but with a price target of $190, suggesting 6% decline from current levels. Roku’s ad-driven streaming business is poised to sustain its growth, even more so now that Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney’s (DIS) Disney+, among others, are added to the company’s platform. On Thursday Roku must allay valuation concerns by demonstrating ad pricing power, along with a sustainable path towards profitability.

Peloton (PTON) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Nov. 5

Wall Street expects Peloton to earn 11 cents per share on revenue of $747.95 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost $1.29 per share on revenue of $196.86 million.

What to watch: While the market assumes Peloton is well-positioned to disrupt the fitness industry through its at-home connected fitness subscription platform, valuation concerns have emerged. Down 10% over the past week, PTON stock has given up much of its gains since its record Q2 results. But with the shares still up some 290% year to date, including 250% in six months, investors want to know whether any good news is already priced in. Analysts at JPMorgan believes Peloton can still deliver significant gains, noting that the company’s biggest near-term challenge is keeping up with elevated demand. It’s a good problem to have, but product availability will be one of the key topics on the earnings call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.