Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, WMT)

Stocks ended Friday higher, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closing out the week on a strong note, thanks in part to optimism from strong earnings results that allayed fears about about the spread of the Delta variant and its impact on economic growth.

The Dow also benefited on Friday from news from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and its plans to split itself into two companies. The news from Johnson & Johnson and excitement surrounding Rivian’s (RIVN) strong IPO, which enjoyed a 4% rise in its third day of trading, propelled stocks higher. It would seem investors fears about inflation has subsided for now. But with supply chain challenges still being cited as a headwind for at least the fourth quarter, how long can higher stock prices last?

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.08 points, or 0.5%, to close at 36,100.31. The S&P 500 Index added 33.58 points, or 0.72% to close at 4,682.85, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1%, gaining 156.68 to end the session at 15,860.96. For the Nasdaq, the FAANGs — Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) — all closed strongly with more than 1% gains. Facebook (now Meta) was the best-performer with a 4% rise, followed by Netflix which gained 3.81%.

For the week, however, the indexes still ended with modest losses, with the Dow shedding of 0.6%, the S&P 500 is down 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite is off 0.8%. After five straight weekly gains, it was time for a pullback. Rising inflation was the main culprit this week, reaching 6.2% based on the October consumer-price index report on Wednesday. With the consumer being the main driver of the economy over the past two+ years, inflationary pressures will force investors to assess stock prices and whether companies that rely on consumer spending can continue to thrive.

If higher prices of goods and services will take a strong bite out of consumer spending, stocks will suffer. The question is, to what degree? All told, despite seemingly overbought conditions in the market, there are still tons of under-appreciated buying opportunities that can give portfolios an immediate boost.

As for earnings, here are the names I’ll be watching this week.

Walmart (WMT) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Nov. 16

Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.40 per share on revenue of $135.52 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.34 per share on revenue of $133.75 billion.

What to watch: Rising just 3% year to date, trailing the 24% rise in the S&P 500 index, Walmart stock hasn’t performed as well as investors would like. And it doesn’t appear as if things will change anytime soon, according to Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich who last week issued a bearish trading call on Walmart. While Melich does believes that Walmart’s Q3 earnings results will be solid, he believes increased margin pressure will prevent the company from issuing strong guidance Q4. This means the all-important holiday quarter may fall below the consensus estimates, which could pressure the stock. While looking at the entire retail sector, the analyst cites various factors that can impact results, including hourly wages (about 8% of sales), freight cost (about 4%) as well as product costs. Melich points out that most retailers, those with strong brands and loyalty, can pass on those costs to consumers to maintain their margins. For Walmart and its ability grow market share in key categories such as groceries and online sales will determine the direction of the stock on Tuesday.

Cisco (CSCO) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov. 17

Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 80 cents per share on revenue of $12.98 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 76 cents per share on revenue of $11.93 billion.

What to watch: Cisco stock has risen 27% so far this year, slightly outpacing the 24% rise in the S&P 500 index. Cisco which pays a solid dividend yield of 2.6%, has benefited from the market’s rotation into “value” plays ahead of the economy re-opening. Investors also anticipated increased demand not only for infrastructure and networking services, but also for cloud computing and telecom networks services. What’s more, evidenced by recent acquisitions, Cisco continues to shift its business model more towards software and applications, particularly those services that generate high recurring revenues. The company is investing in ways to grow its recurring revenue from subscription-based software and services as it shifts away from its core business of selling network switches and routers. By 2025 the company said it it expects subscription revenue to account for 50% of total revenue, which would be a six percentage points increase (from 44%) in fiscal 2021. But for that to matter, the market will want Cisco on Wednesday to show that it can pivot quickly to new growth businesses to offset the revenue declines in the legacy segments.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov. 17

Wall Street expects Nvidia to earn $1.11 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 73 cents per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.

What to watch: Up 132% year to date, while surging 126% over the past year, shares of the graphic chip powerhouse has been one of the best performers in the entire markets. And with the recent excitement surrounding Meta's (FB) advancements with Metaverse and the graphic chips it will require, Nvidia is poised to be a winner. In the wake of Nvidia’s Omniverse presentation, which is Nvidia’s software 3D virtual world platform (the structural foundation of Meta's Metaverse vision), Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosemann recently boosted Nvidia’s price target to $400 from $300. "Nvidia is so, so far ahead of any chip company in virtual world dynamic it's not even close,” noted Hans. Adding, ”Nvidia has planted the seeds of accelerated computing triangulating the major parties to create a secular movement: gamers, scientists, auto industry, operations optimization, robotics, and creators.” Nonetheless, Nvidia’s guidance on Wednesday will be the key factor in whether the stock continues its march higher or succumbs to profit taking.

Alibaba (BABA) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Nov. 18

Wall Street expects Alibaba to earn $1.93 per share on revenue of $32.07 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.78 per share on revenue of $23.48 billion.

What to watch: Alibaba stock have been under consistent pressure since the start of the year driven by a combination of factors which have caused a 30% plunge from peak levels. Aside from fears over the company’s corporate governance, which has led to regulatory inquiries, there’s increased concern that the company’s rocky political standing in China can impede its future growth. But now could be a good time to buy, according to Barclays analyst Jiong Shao who listed Alibaba as a “top pick, ” saying Chinese tech companies are "too important to be ignored.” Saying the company’s sheer size, despite some market share loss to competitors in recent years, makes it "one of the most compelling valuations.” Shao notes that "the market appears to be giving almost no value to both its cloud business and to its stake in Ant [Group]. He initiated the stock as Overweight with a price target of $275 per share, suggesting 66% upside from current levels. After an arduous year, Alibaba has tons of ground to make up.

