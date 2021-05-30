Weekly Preview: Earnings To Watch This Week (AVGO, CRWD, DOCU, ZM)

Despite inflation running at its highest annual rate in almost thirteen years, stocks ended higher on Friday, with all three major averages ending near all-time highs and booking weekly gains, thanks to what economists believe to be encouraging data that an economic recovery is now firmly underway.

On Friday data on consumer prices, as measured by the Federal Reserve's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) revealed that the inflation rate reached 3.6%, which was higher than the 2.9% that economists were looking for, marking its highest level since 2008. The 0.7% rise in April which topped analysts' 0.6% estimate and higher than 0.4% increase in March, excludes volatile components such as food and energy.

Investors nonetheless brushed off inflation fears and rising pricing pressures, opting to instead focus on the pent-up consumption demand the data also suggests which should continue as the economy reopens, boosting the both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (64.81 points higher to end at 34,529.45) and S&P 500 index (up 3.23 points, or 0.1%, at 4,204.11) to log their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 12.46 points, or 0.1%, to end the week at 13,748.74.

For the week, the Dow posted a gain of 0.9%, while rising 2% in May, marking its fourth consecutive monthly gain. Also logging its fourth straight monthly gain, the S&P 500 added 1.2% on the week, while adding 0.6% for the month. After a rough start to the month, the Nasdaq declined 1.5% in May, marking its first monthly decline in seven months, though it rebounded strongly this week, adding a weekly gain of 2.1%. Inflation concerns, which many analysts have debated whether it is transitory, might creep back next week, forcing the Fed to take action.

What, if any, action the Fed takes, including pulling back on its massive stimulus measures, remains to be seen. On the bright side, sentiment regarding the recovery from COVID, driven by the reopening of the economy, will continue to improve over the next few months as wider vaccine eligibility, combined with relaxed activity restrictions, accelerate. That, combined with the unveiling of a $6 trillion budget Friday by the Biden administration for spending on things like infrastructure and education suggests there are plenty of catalysts to drive the market higher.

Accordingly, as I have been saying for several weeks, investors should continue to focus on cyclical stocks such as energy, financials and materials — the sectors that stand to benefit from the re-opening of the economy. While these sectors have worked well in recent weeks I see no reason they won’t continue to work, particularly given the strong revenue and profit growth trend that’s expected to continue well into the second quarter.

In the meantime, here are the stocks reporting earnings I’ll be watching this week.

Zoom Video (ZM) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Jun 1

Wall Street expects Zoom to earn 99 cents per share on revenue of $906.03 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 20 cents per share on revenue of $327.17 million.

What to watch: Zoom shares have been punished considerably over the past six months. Shares have fallen as much as 52% to a recent low of $273 since the stock reached its all-time high of $588.84 last October 19. During that same span, the S&P 500 has risen some 15%. As coronavirus vaccines distribution accelerates, the market has grown concerned about Zoom’s ability to maintain its impressive growth rate as schools, universities and corporations reopen for in-person work and learn. The company, however, is reportedly looking to diversify its revenue stream by entering the contact center space. What’s more, Zoom last week launched its Events platform for virtual and hybrid events. The platform enables event organizers to create ticketed, live events for audiences of any size and charge admission fees. To reverse the trend in the share price, Zoom will have to issue strong forecast, particularly given the positive news surrounding vaccines.

Broadcom (AVGO) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun 3

Wall Street expects the company to earn $6.42 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.14 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.

What to watch: After taking a massive hit earlier in the year from the pandemic, Broadcom stock has been one of the strongest beneficiaries from the rebound in the chip sector has that occurred in the past six months. Shares have risen almost 20% during that span, besting the 15% rise in the S&P 500 index. On a mission to become the world leader in infrastructure technology, the company has gone on an acquisition spree and diversifying its business away from its core semiconductor segments. With its focus also shifting to datacenter growth, which accounts for 35% of total revenue, Broadcom has a strong portfolio of services, particularly given its 5G capabilities. For the stock to maintain its uptrend, it will take upbeat semiconductor revenue guidance and datacenter results that excites the market.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun 3

Wall Street expects CrowdStrike to earn 6 cents per share on revenue of $291.4 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 2 cents per share on revenue of $178.08 million.

What to watch: Software stocks have been under pressure over the past couple of weeks during the massive rotation into value names. Among the biggest decliners have been the stay-at-home beneficiaries which surged in 2020 during the pandemic. However, as vaccines become more widely available the market has grown concerned about these names, including cybersecurity stocks like CrowdStrike which has surged close to 200% over the past year. Valuation concerns have been raised, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario where cybersecurity won’t be a critical part of enterprise spending in a post-pandemic world. There will continue to be a need for better security as companies continue to adopt digitalization while making cybersecurity a top operational priority. Currently worth $200 billion, the market is projected to grow to approximately a 10% compound annual growth rate within the decade. As such, it would be a mistake to part with CrowdStrike during this pullback.

DocuSign (DOCU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jun 3

Wall Street expects DocuSign to earn 28 cents per share on revenue of $436.27 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 12 cents per share on revenue of $297.02 million.

What to watch: Shares of DocuSign have been under heavy selling pressure over the past several weeks, losing some 13.5% over the past month during the tech selloff. Not only is the stock down 10.3% year to date, trailing 12% rise in the S&P 500 index, the shares are off more than 30% since from their 52-week high of $290. Enabling individuals and businesses the ability to digitize an agreement process has been a key factor in DocuSign’s rise during the pandemic as enterprises shifted to remote work. However, as vaccines become more widely available, the market has grown concerned about DocuSign’s ability to sustain its growth rate. As such, on Thursday the market will want to see how the company can diversify its revenue stream with other products such as its contract lifecycle management platform which is seen as a strong growth candidate for in the years ahead. Investors will also listen for how the company plans to outline its path towards profitability.

