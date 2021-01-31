Weekly Preview: Earnings To Watch This Week (AMZN, BABA, GOOG, PTON)

Several days of profit taking sent Wall Street lower on Friday, prompting some skeptics to assert that the anticipated long-overdue correction has finally arrived. All three major averages were punished, notably the Dow Jones Industrial Average which dropped by as much as 700 points as the battle between selling hedge funds and retail investors raged on. But who will win?

The massive stock gains in heavily shorted companies like GameStop (GME) (shares surged another 67.9% on Friday), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and BlackBerry (BB), among others, has heightened concerns about the frothiness (or bubble) in the market. The excess volatility, compounded by worries about the slowness of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, could be a recipe for a selloff which some analysts believe has been long overdue.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 620.74 points, or 2%, to close Friday at 29,982.62, marking its lowest close in more than a month. Among the Dow’s biggest decliners were Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) which fell 3.74% and 2.92%, respectively. More than 2% declines in both Disney (DIS) and Walmart (WMT) also pressured the Dow. The S&P 500 index lost 73.14 points to close at 3,714.24, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 266.46 points, or 2% to close at 13,073.64.

On the bright side, all three averages were off their lows, though each suffered their steepest weekly declines not seen since October. For the week, the Dow closed 3.2% lower, the S&P 500 down 3.3% and Nasdaq Composite lost 3.5%. These declines come despite what I would consider upbeat earnings reports from several big tech giants earlier in the week. With 165,073 new COVID cases reported on Thursday, along with 3,862 deaths, according to a New York Times tracker, the market is now reconciling that slowness in COVID vaccine response which means the pandemic's impact may last longer than hoped.

As such, evidenced by Friday’s declines, investors are de-risking, especially at a time when stocks were at all-time highs. For those who have been on the sidelines, this could be a buying opportunity, focusing on big-cap winners. That is, if you can stomach the volatility and COVID-related headlines risk. Here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

Alibaba (BABA) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Feb. 2

Wall Street expects Alibaba to earn $3.22 per share on revenue of $32.98 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.61 per share on revenue of $23.14 billion.

What to watch: Alibaba stock has rebounded strongly over the past few weeks after the shares were punished due to concerns related to the whereabouts of the company’s founder after he disappeared from public view for weeks. BABA stock also plunged in late December after an IPO for Ma’s Ant Group was suspended seemingly in retaliation after Ma reportedly spoke critically about Chinese regulators. But can a strong earnings report supplant these concerns? With the Chinese economy on a path towards revitalization, growth expectations for BABA are high given that the company controls some two-thirds of China’s e-commerce market through Taobao and Tmall. On Tuesday, the company must give investors a reason to believe the stock has significantly more room to run and can remain on a sustained path to recovery.

Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Feb. 2

Wall Street expects Alphabet to earn $15.98 per share on revenue of $53.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $15.35 per share on revenue of $46.08 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Google parent Alphabet, up 4% year to date, compared with 1% decline in the S&P 500 index, have outperformed their FAANG peers over the past week. The gains have been driven by bullish comments from several analysts, including James Lee of Mizuho, who last week argued that Google stock deserves a higher multiple given the cyclical recovery in its advertising business. The analyst raised his price target on GOOGL to $2,100 from $1,810, implying 10% upside, while citing an uptrend a rebound in several verticals in online advertising, particularly in areas such as retail, financial services and travel. He thinks Google will report both higher ad demand and stronger ad pricing. Morgan Stanley also reiterated its Overweight rating and $2,050 price target. Evidenced by the strong results from Facebook (FB) there’s some cause for optimism.

Amazon (AMZN) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Feb. 2

Wall Street expects Amazon to earn $7.19 per share on revenue of $119.66 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $6.47 per share on revenue of $87.44 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Amazon have seemingly gone nowhere over the past six months. The stock, which closed Friday at $3,206.20, is right in line with both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $3,207.20 and $3,183.18, respectively. This is even though Amazon has executed at near perfection evidenced by an almost 40% rise in total net revenue in the third quarter which included operating margin of 6.4% of sales, compared to the 5.1% consensus. The e-commerce giant continues to benefit from a combination of factors. Aside from the strong demand acceleration caused by the pandemic, Amazon continues to be effective in its strategy not only to grow its Prime members, but also getting them to spend more during each transaction. And there are plenty of evidence to suggests that its market share gains are here to stay, beyond the pandemic. As such, with concerns about near-term margin pressure seemingly vanished, it would be a mistake to part with this long-term winner.

Peloton (PTON) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 4

Wall Street expects Peloton to earn 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 18 cents per share on revenue of $466.30 million.

What to watch: While the market assumes Peloton is well-positioned to disrupt the fitness industry through its at-home connected fitness subscription platform, valuation concerns have emerged. Down 9% over the past week and 4% year to date, PTON stock has given up as much at 17% since reaching its all-time of $171 earlier this month. But with demand still high for its fitness products and subscriptions interest still accelerating, investors want to know whether all of the good news is already priced in. Analyst Jason Helfstein at Oppenheimer isn’t worried, however. Helfstein, who has an Outperform rating on the stock, believes Peloton still has tons of tailwinds from the COVID-induced gym cancellations. He recently bumped his price target to $185 from $140, which assumes 27% premium from current levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.