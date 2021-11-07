Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (AMC, BYND, DIS, NIO)

A better-than-expected jobs report sent stocks higher on Friday as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index logged intraday record highs. The robust October jobs report also sent the unemployment rate lower to 4.6% down from 4.8%, and one basis point than the expected rate of 4.7%

The Labor Department on Friday reported the U.S. economy added 531,000 jobs in October. Not only did that figure surpass analyst expectations, it also far exceeded the number of 194,000 jobs created in September. When taken together, it provides increased optimism that there is still growth to be realized in the employment recovery. The market was also celebrating the news by Pfizer (PFE) which reported that an interim analysis of its COVID pill treatment candidate reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% of the company's Phase 2/3 study.

On Friday both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (up 204.84 points, or 0.57%) and S&P 500 index (up 17.54 points, or 0.37%) ended at new records. With gains in tech heavyweights Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 31.28 points to end 0.2% higher to 15,971.59. During the trading session, Google (GOOG , GOOGL) rose north of $3,000 per share, briefly reaching the $2 trillion market cap, putting in the company of only Apple and Microsoft. The tech giant will attempt to secure that benchmark next week.

Overall, this was a strong performance for all three benchmarks which closed in positive territory. With a 3% gain for the week, the Nasdaq was the outperformer, besting both the Dow and S&P 500, which ended the week with the respective gains of 1.4% and 2%. With Pfizer’s news now part of the vaccine equation, the market is now looking out to the next several months expecting significantly better results from the reopening of the economy. This is even more important given that the holiday shopping season is fast approaching.

Meanwhile, there are those who fear that the strong jobs report may provide the Federal Reserve reason to curtail their supportive policies sooner rather than later. This raises the question, can Friday’s market rally continue into next week? Will the strong revenue and profit growth trend we have witnessed continue into the fourth quarter, particularly from industries that were most-impacted by the pandemic? With three-quarters of the S&P 500 having already reported earnings, that answer is still unclear. Maybe we’ll get some confirmation this week.

Here are the earnings I’ll be watching this week.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Reports after the close, Monday, Nov. 8

Wall Street expects AMC to lose 53 cents per share on revenue of $717.05 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost $5.70 per share on revenue of $119.50 million.

What to watch: Due to declining revenues and attendance caused by the pandemic, the movie theater industry has been in peril. With theaters closed across the country and nearly every movie studio turned to streaming as the only way to distribute content, movie theater chains suffered a nosedive in 2020 revenue. Warner Bros opted for its own movie release with its streaming with HBO Max. Meanwhile, NBC Universal opted for streaming exclusively, whereas Disney did a combination of streaming with Disney+ and theatrical release and has content going direct to Disney+ in 2022 and beyond (for more on Disney, see below). Despite these headwinds, shares of AMC soared in 2021. The stock has surged more than 1600% over the past year, while climbing 330% in six months. Analysts Alicia Reese at Wedbush Securities thinks it’s time for a pullback in AMC stock. Predicting that support will wane, Reese cut the rating on the shares to Underperform from Neutral. ”We downgrade shares of AMC to Underperform, on our assumption that ultimately the majority of retail ownership will eventually cash out and move on," Reese writes in a note. Nevertheless, on Monday the market will want to see whether the company has staying power, particularly as streaming giants begin to release movies directly from their platforms.

Nio Limited (NIO) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Nov. 9

Wall Street expects Nio to report a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.46 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to15 cents per share on revenue of $696.03 million.

What to watch: Can Nio finally catch up to its peers after recent underperformance? Over the past three months and nine months, NIO stock is down 4% and 25%, respectively. By contrast, Tesla (TSLA) has soared 73% and 45%, respectively, during that same span. This is even though the Chinese electric vehicle maker has posted consistently strong returns over the past year. That’s about to change, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu who has a Buy rating on the stock with a $70 price target, implying 66% upside from current levels. The company guided for Q3 deliveries to reach a range of 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles. This compares to deliveries of only 10,628 vehicles globally in September 2021 and 24,439 vehicles in the second quarter. These deliveries show growth rates of 125.7% and 100.2% year over year. And thanks to consecutive quarters of record deliveries, the company is no longer cash-strapped. But the company needs to ally concerns about persistent supply chain problems and issue solid guidance for the stock to rebound.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov. 10

Wall Street expects Beyond Meat to lose 38 cents per share on revenue of $110.19 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to 28 cents per share on revenue of $94.44 million.

What to watch: Is it time to nibble on some Beyond Meat stock? The plant-based meat giant has lost some of its sizzle the past six months, falling some 18%, while the S&P has risen almost 12% during that span. Meanwhile, over the past year, BYND stock has fallen more than 40%, compared to an average 25% rise for companies within its peer group. The stock’s decline has been due to a combination of factors. Aside from valuation concerns and increased fears of emerging competitive threats, the company is also dealing with wage inflation and supply chain shortages which has impacted its once torrid growth pace. But help could be around the corner, assuming that the company’s recent partnership with McDonald’s (MCD) pans out. Analyst Peter Saleh of BTIG believes that the partnership to sell McPlant burgers could boost Beyond Meat’s revenue by as much as 35%, adding as much as $200 million in annual revenue. It’s too soon to ring the register given that the company recently forecasted for Q3 net revenues of approximately $106 million, lowered from prior guidance of $120 million to $140 million. That’s said, it’s possible that the current stock price of $100 which has been cut by 55% from a 52-week high of $221, currently reflects the downbeat number. In other words, Beyond won’t have to impress too much on Wednesday for the stock to show signs of life.

Disney (DIS) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov. 10

Wall Street expects Disney to earn 44 cents per share on revenue of $16.22 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 20 cents per share on revenue of $14.71 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Disney have lost their magic. While the company has enjoyed strong success thanks to its streaming platform Disney+, the shares have fallen 6% year to date, trailing the 24% rise in the the S&P 500 index. Meanwhile, over the past six months and thirty days, the shares are down 8% and 2%, respectively. During that span the S&P 500 index has risen 12% and 9%, respectively. While Disney+ has transformed the company into a direct-to-consumer (DTC) powerhouse, notably amid stiff competition from established streaming platforms such as Netflix (NFLX) and Prime Video from Amazon (AMZN), Disney’s current valuation suggests it is a growth stock. The reality is that the DTC segment, while having exceeded Wall Street’s growth expectations, is still a relatively small component compared to the company’s total revenue. The company has set a Disney+ subscriber growth target range of 230 million to 260 million in the next three years. While that subscriber goal would be impressive, if achieved, it will require significant investments which may impact profits. On Wednesday investors will want more details about that long-term growth strategy.

