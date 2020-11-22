Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (AMBA, BBY, DELL, HPQ)

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, this is normally the time I take a step back and evaluate the things I should be thankful for. If you have been an avid reader of this weekly column, you can tell I’m an optimist by nature. Rarely do I recommend selling rallies or not buying dips. This year more than any other, these strategies have paid off.

When factoring concerns about the pandemic, additional fiscal stimulus, a global economic slowdown, not to mention a peaceful transition of power as a result of the presidential election — there has been litany of rally-killing headlines. In other words, this year has been a struggle for optimism. Yet, here we are with a few weeks of trading left before the year ends, the major averages are only a few percentage points off near all-time highs. Who would have imagined this the day after what we now refer to as the “March bottom”?

As an unabashed optimist, I’m thankful that my managed portfolio has returned more than 20% this year, underscoring the importance of having a long-term perspective. These gains were hard to imagine during the summer when lockdown restrictions were imposed to battle rising Covid cases across many states. Fast forward five months later, I’m thankful the many positive news we have received from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) related to various vaccines.

There are still many important questions to be answered, such as when the vaccines will become widely available, but for now, as cases have begun to rise again in many parts of the world, there are legitimate reasons to remain optimistic about the outcome. Looking ahead from an investment perspective, investors will have to reconcile whether the improved prospects of a vaccine can prolong the growth-to-value rotation that we have seen in the so-called “re-opening plays”?

The recent surge in restaurants, airlines, hospitality, among others, took a backseat on Friday, while stay-at-home such once again rallied. Work-from-home winners such as Zoom (ZM), Peloton (PTON) and Slack (WORK) each posting gains of more than 5%. Meanwhile, value stocks, particularly those that are considered more sensitive to the economy such as banks and airlines, underperformed. That see-saw battle is likely to continue until there is more clarity on vaccine distribution. In the meantime, I’m thankful to be talking about vaccine distribution only nine months after the first U.S. reported case. Here are this week’s stocks to keep an eye on.

Ambarella (AMBA) - Reports after the close, Monday, Nov. 23

Wall Street expects Ambarella to earn 5 cents per share on revenue of $54.07 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 11 cents per share on revenue of $67.92 million.

What to watch: Ambarella’s business transition away from action cameras and into the security and automotive camera markets continues to pay off. This pivot, which began five years ago, has allowed the company to scale into high-growth areas such as producing computer vision chips that enable various AI tasks such as security cameras features for facial recognition and autonomous driving for connected cars. But investors want to know when these initiatives will produce upside revenue and profit growth. Ambarella forecasts Q3 revenue to decline about 20%, while gross margin is expected to slip from the Q2 to 60% to 62%. As such, the stock — up 9.74% year to date — has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past six months and on a year-to-date basis. Is the market overreacting and ignoring Ambarella’s business improvements?

Best Buy (BBY) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Nov. 24

Wall Street expects Target to earn $1.72 per share on revenue of $10.97 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 10 cents per share on revenue of $9.76 billion.

What to watch: Brick-and-mortar retailers such Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT), evidenced by their strong earnings results, have shown they can leverage their scale and execute to withstand the adverse effects of the pandemic. Best Buy also falls into this category. Due to high consumer demand for electronics, Best Buy is expected to report not only strong third-quarter results, but also upside guidance for the holiday quarter. Already surviving the “death by Amazon (AMZN)”, the technology-focused retailer has successfully differentiated itself from competitors, thanks to investments in omni-channel offerings as well as transformation to its supply chain. But with the stock now trading near all-time highs of around $120, it would seem all of the good news is priced in. Is now the time to take profits and move on? That’s what the company must answer on Tuesday.

Dell (DELL) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Nov. 24

Wall Street expects Dell to earn $1.41 per share on revenue of $21.88 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.75 per share on revenue of $22.84 billion.

What to watch: Can Dell duplicate the better-than-expected earnings results received from rival Lenovo (LNVGY)? While Dell has taken on a strategic shift to grow its capabilities in the realm of edge computing, cloud services, artificial intelligence, among other high-growth end markets, the PC market still remain a thriving revenue stream. Lenovo, the world's largest PC maker, just reported results with a 53% surge in profit, while revenue rose 7% year over year. What’s more, Lenovo expects the total PC market to grow close to 300 million units in 2020, which is about 25 million above consensus estimates. As such, Dell stock, which has fallen about 1.5% over the past thirty days, offers an attractive risk-reward trade. On Tuesday a top- and bottom-line beat, along with strong guidance can affirm this belief.

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Nov. 24

Wall Street expects HP to earn 52 cents per share on revenue of $14.64 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 2 cents per share on revenue of $15.41 billion.

What to watch: Is now the right time to bet on HP stock? PC sales have posted their strongest growth in more-than a decade during the third quarter, according IT research firms Gartner and IDC. Third-quarter PC shipments rose some 15% to 81.3 million units, according to IDC. This surge in PC demand, which has been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, shouldn’t have come as a surprise, particularly give the trends we have seen regarding remote work, at-home schooling and studying. An estimated 16.5 million PCs were shipped to the U.S., up about 11% year over year. HP captured some 23% of that growth during the quarter. On Tuesday investors will want to see evidence that not only is the growth sustainable, but HP can ignite a recovery in the stock.

