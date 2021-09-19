Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (ADBE, FDX, NKE, SFIX)

Last week I talked about the long-overdue selloff that the market is constantly waiting for, as if to bridge the divide between Wall Street and Main Street. Maybe it’s a 10% to 15% correction needed to flush out what many analysts believe to be expensive valuations driven by record gains over the past six months. But it’s nonetheless challenging to get a realistic gauge on where the market might be heading next.

On Friday stocks remained under selling pressure with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, despite rallying more than 100 points shortly after the market opened, ended the session down 166.44 points, or 0.48% to close at 34,584.88. The Blue Chip index was pressured by declines in, among others, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM) and IBM (IBM). The S&P 500 index shed 40.76 points, or 0.91% to end the session at 4,432.99, falling below its 50-day moving average of about 4,436, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 137.96 points, or 0.91%, to end the session at 15,043.97.

Friday’s declines were partly blamed weak reading on consumer sentiment which held close to a roughly 10-year low. For the week, the Dow declined 0.2%, erasing an earlier 0.4% gain, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each are lost 0.6%. As I’ve mentioned in previous posts, investors have been looking for an excuse to take profits. And it appears that is what has begun to happen, though the profit-taking hasn’t been as pronounced as to define it as a “correction.” That can be both good and not so good.

On the one hand, the rolling declines makes the market appears stable. However, until the 10% to 15% decline that typically defines a real correction occurs, we will continue to look for it. That’s because it has been more than seven months since the S&P 500 saw a 5% pullback. During the span, it has risen more than 30%. As I mentioned recently, the S&P 500 has more than doubled from its March 2020 pandemic low. As such, until a more pronounced correction occurs, stocks are likely to trade in a tight range as investors search for more clarity.

That said, I continue to believe staying invested in the market is the best way to counter inflation, especially given all of the positive offsetting factors that still exists with the economic recovery. As for earnings, here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

Adobe (ADBE) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sep. 21

Wall Street expects Adobe to earn $3.01 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.57 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

What to watch: Adobe is expected to report another strong quarter, according to multiple Wall Street analysts who cited sustained growth not only from the work-from-home tailwind, but also from what is being described as the secular digitization trend. The company’s product offering is also seen as vastly differentiated from potential competitors. But how much more room does the stock have to run? Adobe shares have surged beyond the Street’s 12-month consensus price target. This is even as analyst consensus price target has risen over the past six months. The company is benefiting from rising profit margins during its transition to a cloud-based subscription services business within both its Digital Media and Digital Experience segments. While the stock is not cheap today it doesn’t appear as if it will get cheaper, given Adobe’s many growth catalysts.

FedEx (FDX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sep. 21

Wall Street expects FedEx to earn $4.99 per share on revenue of $21.86 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $4.87 per share on revenue of $19.32 billion.

What to watch: FedEx shares are trading more than 20% below their 52-week high. Notably, this is despite stronger-than-expected business activity, particularly in its domestic parcel capacity. Investors have grown concerned about the likelihood that Amazon (AMZN) may be expanding its freight business which would then compete with FedEx. On a year-to-date basis, FedEx has seen its shares drop by 1%, while the S&P 500 index has risen almost 20%. Currently trading at $255 per share, the stock is priced about 26% below its consensus price target of $342. Now seems like a good opportunity to buy, especially given the bullish trend in online shopping. This will drive more packages and parcels being sent globally, which in turn should benefit FedEx. In a market starving for companies that have pricing power and leverage to secular growth themes, FedEx check all of the boxes. From a valuation perspective, FedEx trades at just 12 times forward earnings, which makes it a bargain compared to the S&P 500 index which is priced at almost 20 times forward earnings. For any of this to matter, however, on Tuesday investors will want to hear that same level of optimism, namely about profitability improvements among the company’s various business segments.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Sep. 21

Wall Street expects Stitch Fix to lose 13 cents per share on revenue of $548.01 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss was 44 cents per share on revenue of $443.41 million.

What to watch: Shares of Stitch Fix have been punished over the past week, plunging more than 12%, while falling almost 20% in one month. And if you expand that view by six months and on a year-to-date basis, the stock has fallen 40% and 42%, respectively. The reason for the unraveling? Aside from the fact that the online clothing personalization specialist has undergone a change in executive leadership, the company has reportedly lost a large number of its stylists. Then, there’s also the perpetual concerns about the stock’s valuation and competitive advantage which has kept new investors are arms length. But there are also plenty of attractive qualities. The company is growing revenue at a steady pace, rising over 20% through the first three quarters of fiscal year. What’s more, it has maintained its gross margins which was 46% of revenue in Q3. Given these factors and the recent decline, I think the reward potential now outweighs any perceived risk. On Tuesday the market will want to see revenue growth re-acceleration, along with improved profit margins. If Stitch Fix can deliver a beat-and-raise quarter, with strong net margins the stock could is poised to rebound.

Nike (NKE) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Sep. 23

Wall Street expects Nike to earn $1.12 per share on revenue of $12.46 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 95 cents per share on revenue of $10.59 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Nike have fallen 8.5% over the past thirty days, including 3.5% in the past five days. While the shares are up 11% year to date, they trail the 19% rise in the S&P 500 index. However, Nike’s relative underperformance doesn’t reflect the operational excellence the company has displayed over the past several quarters. Some of the factors that has pressured the stock include supply chain issues concerns over the China boycott, e-commerce sales growth sustainability. There are also production disruptions in Vietnam that’s likely to impact the just-ended quarter. But I think these temporary events create a buying opportunity for patient investors with long-term horizons, given that the company’s fundamentals are still intact. Nike is still enjoying strong demand for its products across the globe as consumers develop an increased focus on health and wellness as a result of the pandemic. Known for its strong brand name and innovation, investors on Thursday will look to see whether the athletic apparel giant can reassert itself as one of the better-performing names within the retail sector.

