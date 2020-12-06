Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (ADBE, COST, ORCL, SFIX)

Stocks didn’t close at their intraday highs on Friday, but those who are betting for more upside will hardly complain about “higher highs” which is what the market has now achieved in consecutive weeks. That the stock market continues its slow march upward is notable, particularly at a time when coronavirus cases are still rising across the country.

Over the past few weeks I’ve talked about the massive disconnect that exists between the real economy and the stock market. These discussions are sure to continue as stocks posted fresh highs on Friday, thanks to renewed optimism for the next round of coronavirus financial aid package. The news seemed to help the market shrug off downbeat numbers in the November jobs which showed a sharp drop-off in employment growth (more on that in a bit).

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248.74, or just less-than 1% points to end Friday’s session at 30,218.26. The S&P 500 index added 32.40 points, or 0.88%, to end at 3,699.12, marking the 27th time it has closed at a record this year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 87.05 points, or 0.7% to close at 12,464.23, marking its 46th record close of 2020. It’s also worth mentioning that even the the small-cap Russell 2000 index participated in the rally, gaining 2.37% to close at 1,892.45. Essentially, all four major benchmark posted record closes — the first time that has occurred since Jan. 22.

For the week, the Nasdaq (up 2.1%) was the key out-performer, thanks to strong gains from the likes of Tesla (TSLA), DocuSign (DOCU) and Lyft (LYFT) — each posting double-digit returns over the past week. The Dow gained 1%, while both the S&P 500 and the Russell rose 1.7%. The rally into the close comes despite the fact that the latest jobs report showed that only 245,000 jobs were created in November, marking the smallest monthly gain we have seen since the pandemic-induced lockdowns began.

The market, meanwhile, took the bad jobs report and flipped it, suggesting the weak jobs data will serve to catalyze lawmakers in Washington to finally pass another round of financial aid to bolster the economic recovery. In that vein, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she sees “momentum” in coronavirus stimulus talks, and hopes to attach relief to a must-pass government funding bill, according to CNBC. But the question is, when will the government step up and finally shake hands on a deal?

In the meantime, here are this week’s stocks to keep an eye on.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Reports after the close, Monday, Dec. 7

Wall Street expects Stitch Fix to lose 20 cents per share on revenue of $481.17 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were breakeven at 0 per share on revenue of $444.81 million.

What to watch: Shares of Stitch Fix have been punished over the past week, plunging more than 15% after a bearish call from Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow, who downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $27 price target. Noting the fact that the stock has more than tripled from its April lows (up 220% in that span), Boruchow argues that Stitch Fix has suffered "persistent margin degradation" over the past few years, along with signs that the company is "becoming harder to attract and retain customers," a trend that "could make top-line growth tougher to achieve going forward." Saying the stock has "simply run too far,” Boruchow’s $27 targets calls for a decline of about 25% from current level of $35.56. To reverse the decline, on Monday the market will want to see revenue growth acceleration, along with improved profit margins.

Adobe (ADBE) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Dec. 10

Wall Street expects Adobe to earn $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

What to watch: Adobe is expected to report a monster quarter, according to multiple Wall Street analysts who have cited partner checks, showing an activity rebound and the work from home tailwind. The digital cloud giant has successfully transformed its business from selling desktop software into cloud-based subscription services that ensures sustainable and predictable revenue. What’s more, Adobe’s profit margins has steadily risen during this transition as the subscription business — for both its Digital Media and Digital Experience segments — eliminated the need not only for customers to install software locally, but also for periodic software upgrades. But the stock (up 50% year to date) is not cheap, trading at 44 times forward earnings and 15 times next year's revenue. The market will want solid upside guidance not only for the next quarter, but also for all of 2021.

Costco (COST) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Dec. 10

Wall Street expects Costco to earn $2.04 per share on revenue of $42.26 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.73 per share on revenue of $37.04 billion.

What to watch: Expectations are high heading into Costco’s earnings report as many analysts project sustained market share gains for the nation’s largest warehouse retailer. That said, Costco’s “buy in bulk” business profile has made it a standout during the pandemic as consumers rushed to stockpile on household products. Its membership business model continues to receive praise. Not only is Costco still finding ways not to grow its membership total, the company also getting its club members to spend more. But Friday’s November jobs report was anything but inspiring, suggesting more consumers are struggling to buy goods absent of additional coronavirus relief. What’s more, Costco’s November same-store sales missed consensus estimates. Will this the start of a new trend?

Oracle (ORCL) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Dec. 10

Wall Street expects Oracle to earn $1.00 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 90 cents per share on revenue of $9.62 billion.

What to watch: Oracle shares have risen just 13% year to date, which underperforms not only the broader Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), but also the 14.5% rise in the S&P 500 index. Yet Oracle stock trades near 52-week highs, which suggests the market is a bit hesitant to assign a multiple expansion to Oracle shares. The company is in the third year of its multi-year transition to a cloud subscription-based model. While the cloud market continues to accelerate, as evidenced by the strong earnings beats from the likes of Workday (WDAY) and Salesforce (CRM), Oracle has not shown the level of dominance to suggest it can finally take a larger share of the cloud market. And with reports of a weaker IT spending environment and the fact that corporations are shifting (or postponing) IT projects, can Oracle do enough on Thursday to prove the market wrong?

