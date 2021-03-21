Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (ADBE, AMWL, GME)

In last week’s post, I asked whether investor optimism was misplaced in the face of rising bond yields, pointing to the fact that despite the risk to equities, all three major averages last booked weekly gains. This week’s reversal in all three averages appear to inject some clarity — at least, in the near term — for investors’ risk tolerance. This is the question is, how long will the decline last?

Pressured by declines in the financial sector, stocks ended Friday mostly lower. Bank stocks, in particular, fell out of favor from comments by the Federal Reserve who said temporary relief from capital-requirement rules for banks would not be extended. This sent stocks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), falling 1.6% and 1%, respectively. They inevitably contributed to the 0.71% decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which lost 234.33 point to end Friday’s session at 32,627.97.

Declines in Apple (AAPL), IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT) also pressured the Dow. Dragged down by declines in energy, the S&P 500 index lost 2.36 points on Friday, or 0.06%, to end the session at 3,913.10. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, reversed declines from earlier in the session to close 99.07 points higher, or 0.76%, to finish at 13,215.25. The tech-heavy index was powered by gains Facebook (FB) (up 4%) and Peloton (PTON) (up 5.4%) as well as CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zoom Video (ZM) which rebounded from strong declines on Thursday when the Nasdaq lost 3% as bond yields rose.

As noted, all three indexes declined for the week, with the Dow losing 0.5%, and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both giving up 0.8%. Bond yields remain the story dictating the direction of stocks with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note on Thursday rising to 1.725%, reaching a 14-month high. While that remains a headwind for stocks, investors were encouraged by comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell who on Friday assured the market that the central bank will support the U.S. economy "for as long as it takes."

The encouraging stance from the Fed seem to help the market shrug off, at least in the near term, some concerns about the rising bond yields. Other causes for optimism: Q1 earnings results are right around the corner, and progress on vaccines and distribution is accelerating, not to mention the fact that economists forecast a robust 6% growth in 2021 for the U.S. economy. In other words, there are plenty of catalysts ahead for equities. That is, if bond yields, can stabilize. For now it will remain a see-saw battle.

In the meantime, here are this week’s stocks to keep an eye on.

Adobe (ADBE) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Mar. 23

Wall Street expects Adobe to earn $2.78 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

What to watch: Adobe is expected to report a monster quarter, according to multiple Wall Street analysts who have cited partner checks, showing an activity rebound and the work from home tailwind. The digital cloud giant has successfully transformed its business from selling desktop software into cloud-based subscription services that ensures sustainable and predictable revenue. What’s more, Adobe’s profit margins has steadily risen during this transition as the subscription business — for both its Digital Media and Digital Experience segments — eliminated the need not only for customer to install software locally, but also for periodic software upgrades. What’s more, the stock (down 12% year to date) is lot more attractive than when I last spoke about it. Now would be a great opportunity to add to an existing position, betting on not only a top and bottom line beat, but also upside guidance.

GameStop (GME) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Mar. 23

Wall Street expects GameStop to earn $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

What to watch: Shares are fell 27% this week, snapping a three-week winning streak that saw the shares surge some 500% since the middle of February. Still, the shares, which have skyrocketed 970% year to date, are up 400% in thirty days. But beyond the Reddit-induced rally, some investors are upbeat about the developing fundamental story, including excitement about the new gaming cycle from Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox and Sony (SNE) Playstation. Early reports suggests demand for consoles is outpacing supply. There is also enthusiasm over the arrival of Ryan Cohen, Chewy (CHWY) founder, who is charged with turning the GameStop into an e-commerce power. That’s easier said than done, however, given that the brick-and-mortar retailer has yet to show financial success in the digital realm. In other words, the post-earnings call will be closely watched for any commentary about what is expected in the quarters ahead.

Amwell (AMWL) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Mar. 24

Wall Street expects Amwell to lose 26 cents per share on revenue of $54 million. This compares to the previous quarter when it reported a loss of 26 cents per share on revenue of $62.55 million.

What to watch: Beyond delivering a robust telehealth platform, Amwell has an aggressive ambition to become a network access provider rather than a clinical service provider. The company describes itself as a platform that enables insurers, providers and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality healthcare. Without question health care has been a strong sector in which to invest, particularly during the elevated levels of Covid cases at the height of the pandemic. But can Amwell produce healthy returns in the teleheath sector? That’s the main question investors are trying to assess, particularly in a market that is dominated by the likes of Teledoc (TDOC) and more recently Amazon (AMZN). Amwell’s main business is the Platform subscriptions segment which only grew by 17% in the last quarter. On Wednesday the market will want to see a more robust number before sending the shares higher.

