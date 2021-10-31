Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (ABNB, LYFT, PTON, ROKU)

An important week in the third-quarter earnings season just concluded, where tech giants such as Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT), among others, erased any doubt that they can maintain their level of dominance.

Heading into the quarter, there were concerns about not only how expensive and overbought these stocks were, but also that issues related to chip shortages and supply chains would be disruptive. To some extent, this concern proved true, particularly for Amazon and Apple as their results weren’t as impressive as that of Microsoft and to certainly when compared to Google (GOOG, GOOGL). But supply chain issues, which has impacted the entire sector, played a key role in their results. And there’s little doubt that both tech giants can mitigate the disruption in the quarters ahead.

This week we also learned that many (if not each) of these companies ignored the noise and focused on doing what they are good at: proving the tech cynics and doubters wrong again. While it’s still early, and there are still more than half of the earnings season still remain, the fact that near 90% of the of S&P 500 index companies that have reported earnings have surpassed market expectations is a good sign. The encouraging guidance that we have also seen (collectively), including from cyclical companies, is noteworthy.

Thanks to the aforementioned earnings, the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 89.08 points to close at 35,819.56.76, gaining 0.25%. A day after closing in record territory, the S&P 500 again reached an intra-day high Friday, closing at 4,605.38 points, adding 8.96 points, or 0.19%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 50.27 points, gaining 0.33% to close at 15,498.39. Aside from Microsoft and Google, Nasdaq’s rally was driven by gains in, among others, Tesla (TSLA), which raced 3.43% to an all-time high close of $1,114.

Will the strong growth trend continue throughout the entire Q3 earnings season? That remains to be seen. The market has been bracing for tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy as debt yield curves flatten across the globe. The Central Bank’s $120 billion monthly bond purchases has propped up equities during the pandemic. Investors expect the Fed will soon announce its tapering plan as early as next week. At the same time, Friday’s rally suggests investors are feeling confident that the tapering won’t be as disruptive to the market as initially believed.

Is that level of optimism well placed? I suspect that this question will be answered by the end of this earnings season. Here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

Lyft (LYFT) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Nov. 2

Wall Street expects Lyft to lose 3 cents per share on revenue of $862.69 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a loss of 89 cents per share on revenue of $486.45 million.

What to watch: Shares of Lyft have fallen some 15% since mid-October. While the company's financials have been resilient supporting a more positive earnings outlook, ongoing pandemic disruptions remain a headwind for the company, especially given the fact that the core of the Lyft service is based on transportation and mobility. As such, Lyft is still waiting for demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels. In the last quarter, the company reported 17.1 million active riders, down about 19% year over year. That aside, there are plenty of reason to remain bullish, including the fact that the company as posted sequential quarterly gains over the last year in line with the broader economic recovery. The company’s Q2 adjusted profit of $24 million was the first quarter of a positive result in the company's history. The management’s cost-cutting initiatives was the main driver of this. In terms of operating performance in the quarters ahead, Lyft has demonstrated it is well-positioned to capture market share and outperform growth expectations. Bur for the shares to rebound, Lyft on Tuesday must deliver a top- and bottom-line beat, along with upside guidance that lays out a path towards profitability.

Roku (ROKU) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov 3

Wall Street expects Roku to earn 6 cents per share on revenue of $683.67 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 9 cents per share on revenue of $367.76 million.

What to watch: Is now a good time to buy Roku stock? The shares have fallen sharply several weeks, losing some 10% of their value over the past month, compared to a 5% rise in the S&P 500 index. That volatility has resulted in the stock being down more than 32% off its previous high just a few months ago. But the decline could just be temporary, given the traction the company is making in the streaming TV industry. Aside from rapid revenue and account growth the company has enjoyed over the past year, driven by the emergence of Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ platform, Roku is benefiting from a rising trend in advertising dollars that are shifting from linear television to streaming. Aside from Roku’s dominant market share in streaming advertising with its Roku channel, the company also makes money on subscriptions. What’s more, Roku management has begun to target not only new revenue streams, but also ways to penetrate international markets. Given these factors, Roku stock appears more appealing on this recent drop. On Wednesday the company must do its part to demonstrate that value.

Airbnb (ABNB) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Nov. 4

Wall Street expects Airbnb to earn 75 cents per share on revenue of $2.04 billion. This compares to the previous quarter when it lost 11 cents per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

What to watch: Can Airbnb maintain its lofty valuation? While the company pioneered the home-sharing market, the Delta variant of the coronavirus might put a dent into the company’s growth plans. Airbnb stock has fallen 5% over the past six months, compared to the 10% rise for the S&P 500 index. This suggests the Street is re-thinking the value of the shares, which have outperformed the likes of Expedia (EXPE) and TripAdvisor (TRIP). But Airbnb has an attractive business model and competitive strengths that are consider superior to its rivals. The company is arguably the most intriguing stock in the travel and lodging industry, prompting analysts at Cowen to upgrade the stock to an Outperform rating from Market Perform. Cowen believes current Street estimates are too low, assigning a better-than 20% bookings growth for the company in the coming quarter. With the shares trading at around $169 or roughly 6% below the consensus price target of the $180, Airbnb on Thursday will need to deliver strong revenue guidance to garner multiple expansions, and thus higher price target.

Peloton (PTON) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Nov. 4

Wall Street expects Peloton to lose $1.07 per share on revenue of $810.76 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 20 cents per share on revenue of $748.04 million.

What to watch: Peloton stock has been under heavy selling pressure over the past few months, plunging some 52% since reaching its all-time high of $171. Having fallen more than 12% in six months, the shares are now down 40% year to date, compared with a 22% rise in the S&P 500 index. While the market still believes in Peloton’s long-term position to disrupt the fitness industry through its at-home connected subscription platform, the company is navigating some near-term headwinds. Aside from supply chain constraints, there has been public relations nightmare stemming from a recent fatal incident involving a child on its Tread+ product. The company also surprised the market with downbeat guidance for the just-ended quarter. And though the company did maintain its fiscal-year revenue targets, suggesting moderate-to-solid growth in the remaining quarters, it also suggests some near-term pressures as well. That said, now might be a good time to take a position, given that demand still high for its fitness products and subscriptions interest still accelerating. On Thursday investors will want to hear revenue growth assurances and upside guidance for the current quarter and rest of the year.

