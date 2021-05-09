Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (ABNB, BABA, DIS, TLRY)

Bad news for the economy can often be interpreted as good news for stocks, further revealing the disconnect that sometimes exist between Wall Street and Main Street. Stocks surged to all-time highs on Friday, despite a much-weaker-than-expected April jobs report that also sent the unemployment rate slightly higher. But for how long can this disconnect continue?

The Labor Department on Friday reported the U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs in April, which badly missed the consensus forecast for a rise of 1 million. The market seems to shrug the disappointing jobs number, which pushed unemployment rate also to 6.1%. Instead, investors are assessing just how far we’ve come from a year ago when the unemployment rate was near 15%, the worst rate since the Great Depression. The market is now looking out to the next several months expecting significantly better results from the reopening of the economy.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index on Friday ended at new records, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index reverse earlier declines to end almost 1% higher, driven by tech heavyweights Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT), among others. The Dow closed up 229.23 points to close at 34,777.76, adding 0.7%, establishing an intraday record high at 34,811.39. Friday was the Dow’s 24th record close on the year.

The S&P 500 index also notched intraday all-time high at 4,238.04, while ending the session at 4,232.60, gaining 30.98 points, or 0.7%. The aforementioned Nasdaq led the charge, gaining 119.39 points to closed at 13,752.24. Despite the Nasdaq’s strong performance Friday, it still ended the week with a loss of 1.5%, marking the third consecutive week of decline. The Dow, meanwhile, snapped a two-week losing streak and ended up 2.7%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.2% for the week.

Can Friday’s market rally continue into next week? Will the strong revenue and profit growth trend we have witnessed continue into the second quarter, particularly from industries that were most-impacted by the pandemic? This topic is what is continues to sway the “growth versus value” trade. With three-quarters of the S&P 500 having already reported earnings, that answer is still unclear. Maybe we’ll get some confirmation sooner rather than later, perhaps this week.

Here are the stocks reporting earnings I’ll be watching this week.

Tilray (TLRY) - Reports after the close, Monday, May 10

Wall Street expects Tilray to report a per-share loss of 7 cents on revenue of $71.51 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of $1.73 on revenue of $52.1 million.

What to watch: What will it take to revive the 2021 cannabis rally, which catapulted Tilray to recent highs? At the start of 2021 Tilray stock skyrocketed almost 740% from around $8 per share to over $67. But since that peak, the Canadian pot specialist announced a merger with Aphria and has lost about 80% of its value, plummeting to a recent low of $14. Last week, the Aphria merger closed with Tilray becoming the surviving stock that houses the combined company. But the company’s prospects might soon change following the merger, according to Jefferies analysts Owen Bennett who recently upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform. Citing the company’s European opportunity, the analyst sees a stronger revenue and profit growth profile for Tilray which supports a price target of $23 per share. On Monday the company will need to offer upside revenue and profit guidance to support the recent upgrade.

Alibaba (BABA) - Reports before the open, Thursday, May 13

Wall Street expects Alibaba to earn $1.78 per share on revenue of $27.52 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.31 per share on revenue of $16.32 billion.

What to watch: Alibaba stock continues to trade at a discount despite the fact that the company has demonstrated high-growth, high-profitability characteristics that are consistent with its America FAANG peers which enjoy premium valuations. With its net income margins consistently above 20%, driven by its massive economies of scale, Alibaba profitability remain in the upper echelon to tech stocks on the market. In the most-recent quarter, not only did the company’s Core commerce sales soar 38%, annual active consumers on China retail marketplaces reached 779 million, up 22 million year over year. With the Chinese economy on a path towards revitalization, Alibaba profits will also continue its rapid growth, given that the company controls some two-thirds of China’s e-commerce market through Taobao and Tmall. But investors want to know what it will take to revive these shares. With the the stock currently trading at an all-time high low valuation, the company on Thursday must give investors a reason to believe the stock has significantly more room to run and can remain on a sustained path to recovery.

Airbnb (ABNB) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 13

Wall Street expects Airbnb to lose $1.17 per share on revenue of $711.44 million. This compares to the previous quarter when it lost $11.24 per share on revenue of $859.26 million.

What to watch: Can Airbnb maintain its lofty valuation? While the company pioneered the home-sharing market, indications suggests the market is re-thinking the value of the shares, which have fallen some 20% in thirty days. But even after the recent pullback, Airbnb stock still trades higher than those of the four largest hotel chains combined — a list that includes leading brands such as Hyatt Hotels (H), Hilton Hotels (HLT) and Marriott (MAR). What’s more, Airbnb still commands the title as the world’s largest online travel company by market value, well above Expedia (EXPE) and TripAdvisor (TRIP). Without question, the company has established a globally recognized brand with a unique value proposition. The question is whether Airbnb can dominate e-travel for years to come. And what will happen to the stock in the near term, particularly as its post-IPO lockup period is approaching sometime in the second quarter? Significant insider selling may occur. To offset these risks, investors will want to hear revenue growth assurances and upside guidance as a result of accelerated vaccine distribution.

Disney (DIS) - Reports after the close, Thursday, May 13

Wall Street expects Disney to earn 28 cents per share on revenue of $15.87 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 60 cents per share on revenue of $18.01 billion.

What to watch: Driven by the success of its streaming platform Disney+, shares of Disney have gone on a tremendous run over the past six months, rising some 45% compared to a 20% gain for the S&P 500 index. Recently surpassing the 100 million subscriber mark in March, Disney+ has easily exceeded Wall Street’s growth expectations despite the competition that exists from established streaming platforms such as Netflix (NFLX) and Prime Video from Amazon (AMZN), among others. It’s not hard to understand the reason for Disney’s streaming success. Not only does the company offer Disney-branded content, there’s also a library of consumer favorites from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. With that arsenal at its disposal, the company has set a new Disney+ subscriber growth target range of 230 to 260 million by 2024. While that subscriber goal would be impressive, if achieved, it will require significant investments which may impact profits. On Thursday investors will want more details about that long-term growth strategy.

