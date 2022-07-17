Weekly Preview: Earnings To Watch This Week (AA, IBM, NFLX, TSLA)

A stronger-than-expected retail sales data report and what the market interprets as moderation in inflation expectations has revived the lure for risker assets. The combination of last week’s strong jobs report and a drop in commodity prices have also been encouraging signs that perhaps the worst of the market correction is behind us. Obviously, whether or not that's true remains to be seen, and fears of a recession persist. And it’s not yet clear whether the Federal Reserve will pivot from its hawkish stance on interest rates.

For now, it's nonetheless encouraging that, after suffering its biggest first-half percentage decline in 60 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has started the second-half on a strong note. But the main question investors want to know is whether this rebound can continue.

The stock market surged on Friday with the Dow rising 656.77 points, or 2.14%, to end Friday's session at 31,286.94. Among the Dow’s notable gainers were Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM) and Walt Disney (DIS).

Driven by strong Q2 earnings results from the some of the world's largest banks, the financial sector rose almost 4%, posting the biggest gain among all of the groups in the S&P 500 index. Citigroup (C) surged more than 14% thanks to strong Q2 profits that beat Street estimates. Wells Fargo (WFC) also rose despite weakness in its mortgage-lending business and larger provisions for credit losses limited its Q2 profits. Among the reason for the strong stock recovery is the retail sales data which rose by 1% in June, a modest improvement over what economists had expected.

The stronger-than-expected number suggested that, while budgets are tight, consumers are still spending despite the rise in inflation. It’s worth noting, however, that while consumer spending is strong, bank earnings suggest that consumers are relying on credit card debt for their buying power. And this could lead to potential headwinds in the quarters ahead. Nevertheless, second quarter earnings season kicks into high gear with results expected from technology heavyweight Netflix. Can its earnings pull tech stocks out of the doldrums? Netflix is one of several names investors will be watching this week.

IBM (IBM) - Reports after the close, Monday, Jul. 18

Wall Street expects IBM to earn $2.28 per share on revenue of $15.25 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $2.33 per share on $18.75 billion in revenue.

What to watch: IBM has always been a great stock to buy for dividend investors, but has the company become more appealing to growth investors as well? The tech giant has struggled to grow revenues over the past decade and has not benefited in the massive economic expansion that saw cloud leaders such as Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) produce double-digit revenue gains. But as it transitions away from its legacy businesses, IBM’s turnaround has seemingly begun. The company’s cloud ambitions have shown some promise in recent quarters and has provided ample revenue strength to support a higher multiple, thanks to the Red Hat acquisition which modernized the cloud business. In particular, the hybrid cloud now provides IBM the foundation to run any application. Currently boasting 3,800 customers on their hybrid cloud platform at the end of FY 2021, IBM in the first quarter added 200 more new customers, which brought the total to above 4,000. As it stands, the hybrid cloud business now accounts for more than 70% of total software revenue in the most-recent quarter. The market is now giving IBM more credit for its cloud transition. But for the shares to maintain their outperformance, the company on Monday will need to demonstrate continued operating leverage and revenue growth acceleration.

Netflix (NFLX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, July. 19

Wall Street expects Netflix to earn $2.96 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $2.97 per share on $7.34 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Netflix stock has underperformed the market significantly in 2022, falling 48% and 66% in the respective three and six months. The stock has also plunged 72% and 53% over the past nine months and 12 months, respectively. Is now a buying opportunity? There are tons of burning questions for Netflix management heading into the upcoming earnings report. Aside from the recent loss of subscribers, investors will want to know if Netflix will ever grow again. Price increases in the U.S. and Canada and parts of Europe have contributed to the sub losses. The company has forecasted revenue growth of 10% for the just-ended quarter, which is about 50% below prior estimates. Netflix was once growing new subscribers at rate of about at the 25 million per year. Those days are seemingly long gone. However, Netflix wants to pivot, partnering with Microsoft (MSFT) to implement an ad-supported tier of its service. The company is also cracking down on account sharing, hoping to recoup potential lost revenue. However, it’s not clear how soon these initiatives can bear fruit. That question will be answered when Netflix issues its guidance forecast for the next quarter and full year.

Alcoa (AA) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Jul. 20

Wall Street expects Alcoa to earn $2.44 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

What to watch: Shares of the aluminum giant have been under heavy punishment, falling some 17% over the past month and more than 33% over the past six months. Not only is the stock down 31% year over date, compared the 20% drop int he S&P 500 index, if you’ve bought and held Alcoa stock since its 52-week high of $98 you have lost close to 60%. The decline in metal stocks have been driven by not only recession fears, but also excess inventory. Aluminum is used in a broad range of industrial and consumer end markets. However, Covid-related lockdowns in China has also impacted aluminum demand, particularly in the automotive sector, while also adding to supply chain disruptions. Prior to these events, Alcoa’s business was trending strongly in terms of profitability and cash flow generation. The business is still expected to produce between $3.5 to $4 billion of EBITDA in 2022. And while there appears to be support for higher aluminum prices in the second half of the year, Alcoa on Wednesday must speak positively about the demand/supply outlook for the next several quarters to get investors to be excited about the prospects of the aluminum industry and Alcoa stock.

Tesla (TSLA) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Jul. 20

Wall Street expects Tesla to earn $1.98 per share on revenue of $17.39 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.96 billion.

What to watch: Is now a good time to buy Tesla stock? Not only have the shares plunged roughly 50% from their highs in November of around $1240, the decline in Tesla seems more pronounced when compared to other high-growth tech stocks that neither generate the level of cash as Tesla, nor have the same level of buzz. The stock looks attractive at current levels, now trading around 40 times forward earnings, compared to 175 at its high. The market’s bearishness is due to fears of the recession. However, Tesla has shown with its product-pricing flexibility that it can navigate a recession relatively well. Meanwhile, few car companies have been able to match Tesla’s execution track record, which includes topping analysts’ profit estimates by close to 30% average over the past four quarters. Having recently announced its Q2 production and delivery numbers that includes a surge of 750% in Model S/X sales, Tesla is poised to deliver another top and bottom line beat. Notably, demand for Tesla's higher-end vehicles remains strong and the company is will continue to generate revenues from the higher-end line in the quarters and years ahead. Tesla’s increased focus on its growth strategy, namely production and profit margins, have been a major factor in the company’s recent success and will be the main driver of the stock on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.