Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week 10-9-22 (DAL, JPM, PEP, WFC)

A stronger-than-expected September jobs report, which revealed a surprise decline in the unemployment rate, sent stocks lower on Friday, demonstrating yet another interpretation of how “good news” for the economy can be “bad news” for the stock market.

Friday’s jobs report revealed that 263,000 new jobs were created in September which, in effect, sent the unemployment rate lower to 3.5%, compared to the August reading of 3.7%. Just as encouraging, average hourly earnings increased by 0.3%. The strong jobs data is seen as continued ammunition for the Federal Reserve to maintain its hawkish stance with monetary policy. In essence, investors have made up their minds that more interest rate increases are likely to come. Stocks were punished in response.

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to close at 29,296.79. Declines in Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), Nike (NKE), Salesforce (CRM) and several other blue-chip names were under pressure. The S&P 500 index dropped 104.86 points, or 2.8% to end at 3,639.66, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 420.91 points, or 3.8%, to end at 10,652.40. This was the second consecutive day of declines for the indexes which began the week with a massive rally.

But despite the negative close in the both the Dow and S&P 500, all three major averages posted weekly gains and avoided a fourth straight weekly loss. While it’s justifiable to fear a recession, it’s nonetheless encouraging to see the sustained jobs growth, which is typically a lagging indicator of where the economy truly is. That fact alone is reason for optimism. It’s also a cycle. As we have seen in years past, there will be a point when the economy shows signs of slowing down, which will cause the Fed to be more aggressive in cutting interest rates. The question is, when?

It is likely that this question will be clearer by the first quarter of 2023, following results of the holiday shopping season and the market seeing the pace of economic activity and corporate profits. In the meantime, these recent declines continue to be buying opportunities as the third-quarter earnings reports are due in the coming weeks. Staying invested and riding the rate-hike cycle might appear hard to do, but it can pay off in the long run, especially by focusing on big-cap stocks with strong balance sheets that have been punished.

As far as earnings, the new season is beginning to ramp up, and here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

PepsiCo (PEP) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Oct. 11

Wall Street expects PepsiCo to deliver EPS of $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.79 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.79 per share on $20.19 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Consumer defensive stocks have been the safe havens investors have rushed into during the market correction, which has punished high-growth stock like technology. One the names that has caught attention is PepsiCo. Although shares of the snack and beverage giant have declined about 6% year to date, it has significantly outperformed the 21% drop in the S&P 500 index. What’s more, the stock is still up more than 5% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has declined 14%. That outperformance is poised to continue based in Q3 non-alcoholic beverage sales data which showed Pepsi with another double-digit percentage gain during the quarter. The company’s investments in new brands and adapting to new trends has begun to pay dividends evidenced by the mid-to-high single digit increase in organic revenue growth in the past two quarters. During which organic revenue rose by an average of more than 10%in North America, while even higher for Frito-Lay North America. Meanwhile, volume trends continue their solid performance, rising by mid-to-high single digit increases for beverages. The company still believes that there is plenty of room for growth in its core snacks and beverages business. On Tuesday Pepsi will need to demonstrate that growth.

Delta Airlines (DAL) - Reports before the open, Thursday, Oct. 13

Wall Street expects Delta to earn $1.55 per share on revenue of $12.89 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 30 cents per share on $9.15 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Airline stocks have been under pressure for most of the year. Recent data showed that booking trends for air travel have fallen below pre-pandemic levels. For example, airline bookings in August was reportedly almost 24% below where they were in August 2019, even though booking prices were modestly lower. This dynamic makes it challenging to jump into airline stocks, even at attractive valuations. In the case of Delta Airlines, the stock has fallen 22% year to date and 30% over the past year. When expanding that horizon by three years, shares have fallen some 43%. This could be a buying opportunity given that the company is set to generate up to $1.7 billion in operating income with margins of 13% to 14%. Ahead of the quarter, the company is expected to benefit from revenue increases from international travel, where it has reported a gradual recovery, especially in Latin America and Transatlantic routes. From an EPS perspective, Delta is expected to produce $1.55 per share, which is roughly a five-fold increase compared to the year prior. That rate of increase will be supported by Delta’s efforts to boost profit margin which it expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels. As such, with the stock currently trading at a P/E multiple of 6.6 times 2023 estimates which is significantly below its historical levels, Delta is one of the better bargains in transportation stocks.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Reports before the open, Friday, Oct. 14

Wall Street expects JPMorgan to earn $2.91 per share on revenue of $32.08 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.74 per share on revenue of $29.76 billion.

What to watch: Despite the prospects of rising interest rates, shares of JPMorgan Chase have gotten punished over the past seven months. While rate increases are beneficial to bank earnings, those events are not the only metrics investors are watching. The fear of a possible recession is front and center when considering investing in risk assets, and there’s already a noticeable slowdown in several areas of the economy. As such, JPMorgan stock has fallen 32% year to date and 36% over the past year, and shares have lost near 20% in the past six months. However, these issues aren’t new. And JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the world by market cap, has shown it can navigate these tough headwinds to return value to shareholders. At the current valuation, JPMorgan stock is priced at a forward P/E ration of 9 which is below its five-year and ten-year average go 12.5 and 11.4, respectively. The stock market has seemingly become too bearish, betting against a management team with a solid reputation for execution and capital deployment. Combined with its 2.50% dividend yield, which has grown at an average of almost 8% over the last five years, JPMorgan looks like a solid opportunity ahead of earnings.

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Reports before the open, Friday, Oct. 14

Wall Street expects Wells Fargo to earn $1.09 per share on revenue of $18.75 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.22 per share on revenue of $18.83 billion.

What to watch: The current rising interest rate environment, which the Fed has now raised (by 75 basis points) on multiple occasions, are typically good for bank stocks. That’s because the profits the banks earn is highly correlated to how they invest deposits versus the interest they pay consumers on those deposits which is called the spread. However, the prospects of higher interest rates alone has not prevented Wells Fargo stock from falling with the overall market. Currently down 12% year to date, with a 11% and 14% decline over the past year and three years, respectively, WFC stock appears oversold relative to the bank’s operational improvements. While Wells Fargo has had some legacy issues that has tarnished its reputation, the stock’s punishment has created what I think is a solid buying opportunity. Aside from the fact that the bank recently passed the Fed’s stress test, and raised its quarterly dividend 20%, the market is discounting Wells Fargo’s tangible book value relative to its peer group which boast fewer deposits and loans. And because of its balance sheet improvements, driven by several cost-saving initiatives, there’s $20 billion worth of buybacks still left to execute. On Friday the bank will need to deliver a top- and bottom-line beat to affirm this bullish thesis.

