Weekly Preview: Earnings To Watch (IBM, INTC, NFLX, UAL)

Thanks to strong earnings results from several blue-chip companies, the stock market continues to power higher into record territory. Sustained solid economic data has served as a catalyst to drive investors into risk assets, particularly in this low-rate environment. But how much higher can stocks go, particularly with valuations seemingly stretched in several sectors? That answer is starting to become a bit more clear.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.58 points, or 0.5%, to close at 34,200.67. Strong performances in Home Depot (HD), Cisco (CSCO) and Verizon (VZ) offset weaknesses in tech giant Apple (AAPL), Salesforce (CRM) and Intel (INTC). The S&P 500 index rose 15.05 points, or 0.36%, to end the session at a new closing high of 4,185.47, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.10%, adding 13.58 points to finish at 14,052.34. As with a week ago, the Nasdaq logged gains despite weakness in the stay-at-home stocks that have powered the rally since March 2020.

Not only did all three main averages finished the week higher by more than 1%, both the Dow and S&P 500 notched their fourth consecutive week of gains. Not to be outdone, the Nasdaq has produced a return in three consecutive weeks. This is notable given persistent concerns that rising bond yields has had on tech stocks, not to mention persistent fears of a weakened global economic recovery. These gains underscores the appetite the market has developed not only for sustained growth, but it also reflects the level of optimism that exist within the upcoming earnings season. And there is plenty of data to support this expectation.

Thursday’s Retail sales data, which showed a 9.8% jump in March, is one example. Economist who were expecting a 6.1% gain, attribute the strong increase to the additional stimulus consumers have received which is being spent. Elsewhere, fewer people are also filing for unemployment insurance. For the week ended April 10, the Labor Department reported 576,000 first-time filings, marking the the lowest level since March 2020.

Essentially, there is a combination of fewer job seekers with increased consumer spending. That is tough to make an argument against positive economic recovery. Evidenced by the 11% year-to-date rise in the S&P 500 index, the market is applauding that data. It is also noteworthy that cyclical sectors, particularly energy and financials which have been hit hardest by the pandemic, have seen the biggest stock increases this year. Investors are betting that vaccine distribution and the reopening of the economy will further drive stock performances.

Will this assumption pan out? With stocks trading near all-time highs, there won’t be any mercy for any company that issues disappointing guidance.

And on the subject of earnings, here are this week’s stocks I’ll be watching.

IBM (IBM) - Reports after the close, Monday, Apr. 19

Wall Street expects IBM to earn $1.63 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $1.84 per share on $17.57 billion in revenue.

What to watch: When will the real turnaround of IBM begin? Lackluster revenue expansion and weak EPS growth have plagued the company over the five to ten years. But the turnaround could be underway. The stock has rallied from about $115 back in January to close to $140. Now sitting near $132, the stock is facing some key resistance. The market is now, understandably, taking a wait-and-see attitude with Monday’s earnings results. The company’s cloud ambitions have promised to return value to shareholders, but IBM still hasn’t shown enough revenue strength to support a higher multiple, despite the Red Hat acquisition which was believed would modernize the cloud business. What’s more, IBM has not benefited in the massive economic expansion that saw cloud leaders such as Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) produce double-digit revenue gains. Does IBM still have room to catch up? The market will want to hear progress on these efforts on Monday.

United Airlines (UAL) - Reports after the close, Monday, Apr. 19

Wall Street expects United Airlines to lose $6.98 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss was $2.57 per share on revenue of $7.98 billion.

What to watch: Due to slumping booking demand caused by the pandemic, airline stocks have been one of the worst-performing sectors over the past year. But that was before vaccine distribution kicked into high gear. Not only did airline traffic end 2020 on a positive note, progress of (and distribution) vaccines have turned around investor sentiment that things can get back to “normal” much sooner than expected in 2021. But does that mean it’s time to bet on airline stocks? That’s where it’s important to pick your spots. In the case of United Airlines, the company recently pre-announced some of its first quarter results, not only did it also reveal plans to raise $5.5 billion by issuing short-term bonds, it also plans to open $5.75 billion in term loan and revolving credit facilities. In other words, given its mounting debt, there are still economics of the business that investors need to reconcile. While the company is arguably better-positioned to survive the pandemic, it will need to show significant improvements in its cash burn rate to inspire confidence.

Netflix (NFLX) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Apr. 20

Wall Street expects Netflix to earn $2.97 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.57 per share on $5.77 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Despite the emergence of rival streamers such as Disney+ (DIS), HBO Max (T) and Apple TV+ (AAPL), Netflix has figured out ways to maintain its status as the king of streaming. The company has been willing to consistently re-evaluate its market position and approach to remain competitive. One recent example is negotiated a deal with Sony (SNE) that now allows Netflix not only to receive more content sooner than their previously deal, it also also opens the door for both companies to delve into new partnerships. Netflix has also shown it is willing to depart from its current model of making content available “all-at-once” to the more TV-like schedule of “weekly” deliveries of popular shows. These innovative moves have allowed the company to enjoy strong subscriber increases in international markets. But how long get Netflix defend its turf? As is often the case, how the company guides for the next quarter and full year will answer this important question.

Intel (INTC) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Apr. 22

Wall Street expects Intel to earn $1.14 per share on revenue of $17.88 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.45 per share on revenue of $19.83 billion.

What to watch: Intel shares have rebound impressively, rising some 20% in six months and is now up more than 30% year to date, besting the 11% rise in the S&P 500 index. This performance suggests that the market is willing to look past the company’s many self-inflicted wounds which has caused Intel to lose ground and market share to rivals AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) in several important chip developments. New CEO Pat Gelsinger, meanwhile, has done a solid job in his attempt to change the negative narrative surrounding the company. But not all of Wall Street is sold. Last week Raymond James downgraded Intel from Market Perform to Underperform, citing Intel’s over-dependency on PC demand. The firm is also skeptical on Intel's foundry ambitions, saying that even with the U.S. government's support, the project will burn a lot of cash. The company on Thursday must prove the naysayers wrong, while selling the upside potential of the many growth initiatives that have been outlined.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.