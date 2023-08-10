News & Insights

Stocks

Weekly Net Moves Mixed for Hogs into Thursday

August 10, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

August hogs stayed firm on light volume and OI ahead of the last trade day on Monday, the other futures were down by triple digits. October led the way lower with a 3.5% loss of $3, and is now a $20 discount to Aug and a $6.50 premium to Dec. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday was 31 cents higher to $99.56. The CME Lean Hog Index fell another 46 cents to $104.58. 

The pork cutout futures were $0.97 to $1.82 lower on the day. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $2.97 weaker on Wednesday afternoon to $109.12. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.350 million head for the week through Wednesday. That is 70k head below last week’s pace and is 57k lighter yr/yr.  

Aug 23 Hogs  closed at $101.650, down $0.450,

Oct 23 Hogs  closed at $81.575, down $3.000

Aug 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $110.525, down $0.975,


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.