Weekly Mortgage News Roundup for Oct. 9, 2020

Mortgage rates dropped really low this week, with both the 30- and 20-year loan coming in at well under 3% and the 15-year loan at well under 2.5%. Here are some mortgage stories it pays to check out.

There's relief available for struggling homeowners during the coronavirus pandemic: mortgage forbearance. Yet a whopping 400,000 borrowers may not have realized that this option was available to them.

It's a seller's market for sure, and this latest data point confirms it. Low inventory has caused home prices to skyrocket, making it difficult for buyers to purchase property and take advantage of today's low mortgage rates.

There's a new 0.5% refinancing fee that will take effect beginning Dec. 1 of this year. Because it can take time -- up to 60 days, in fact -- for a mortgage refinance to close, if you're thinking of getting a new home loan, it pays to get moving sooner rather than later.

Late September saw an uptick in mortgage forbearance requests. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. It could mean that more homeowners are becoming aware that this relief option exists. That said, it could also mean that struggling borrowers have exhausted their savings and simply can't keep up with their mortgage payments any longer.

Normally, borrowers who put mortgages into forbearance could be forced to wait up to 12 months to refinance their loans. But during the pandemic, those who stay current on payments for three straight months after forbearance may get the option to refinance right after.

Borrowers have been enjoying historically low mortgage rates since summertime. But will they stay low for the foreseeable future? Here are a few reasons they may not.

