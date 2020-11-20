Weekly Mortgage News Roundup for Nov. 20, 2020

Image source: Getty Images.

Mortgage rates hit another record low as new purchase home loans soared. Here's a summary of what's been happening in the mortgage world this week.

After a brief hiatus, demand for new purchase mortgages is up once again. With rates remaining low, that makes sense, but inflated home prices may be a barrier to homeownership.

Climbing debt is usually a bad thing -- unless we're talking about mortgages. The fact that housing debt is up means more people are gaining the stability that comes with homeownership.

Offering a seller more money could help you avoid a bidding war. And in today's housing market, that could translate into major savings.

Borrowers can turn to forbearance to pause their mortgage payments during the pandemic. The fact that fewer are doing so could be a sign that the economy is starting to recover.

Buying in a co-op could be a solid investment. But co-ops can be restrictive, and you'll need to make sure you're in a strong enough position to own a home before diving in.

