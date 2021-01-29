Weekly Mortgage News Roundup for Jan. 29, 2021

Getty Images

Mortgage rates climbed a little in early 2021 but have since dropped back down again. Refinance rates have followed a similar pattern. Here's what else has been happening with mortgages.



Landlords who own properties that are zoned for multiple tenants can now request mortgage forbearance through March 31. Under forbearance, mortgage payments can be paused for up to 360 days. Given the number of tenants who have fallen behind on their rent, many landlords are struggling to make their mortgage payments, so the fact that they get more time to request forbearance is a good thing.

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred a mass exodus from cities as more people seek out larger homes. But is a suburban move right for you? Here are some benefits and drawbacks to consider.

FHA loans are a great option for borrowers who can't swing a large down payment and don't have the best credit. And now, you can borrow a higher amount if you take out an FHA loan. This especially holds true if you're buying in certain high-cost areas of the country.

You don't need to put your homeownership plans on hold just because you're carrying debt. Here's how to tackle your existing obligations while also socking away funds for a place of your own.

Sellers have the upper hand in today's housing market. Here are a few strategies you can employ to pay less for a home at a time when prices are up across the board.

Low mortgage rates make it an appealing time to buy a home. But you don't want to end up with the wrong home. Here are a few reasons to walk away from a purchase.



Whether you're hoping to buy a home this year, are looking at refinancing your current mortgage, or simply want to know what's happening with the housing market, be sure to check out The Ascent's mortgage coverage each week. We're busy gathering your top mortgage stories so you can stay clued in.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure here.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.