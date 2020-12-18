Weekly Mortgage News Roundup for Dec. 18, 2020

Image source: Getty Images.

Mortgage rates hit new record lows this week as buyer demand continued to surge. Here are some of our top stories worth checking out.

Mortgage applications are up, which isn't surprising given the way rates have been trending. And chances are, those rates will stay low for quite some time, which could lead to even higher mortgage volume in 2021.

Home prices have climbed, and so mortgage amounts have followed suit. Here's the sort of loan you might take out if you buy a home today.

Looking for a mortgage in the coming year? We spoke to industry expert Bill Banfield at Rocket Mortgage, and he offered some insightful advice on how to snag a home loan at a great rate.

Once the CARES Act expires on Dec. 31, 2020, homeowners may not have the same protections they do now, like pausing their monthly mortgage payments via forbearance. In fact, forbearance requests have been on the rise as borrowers scramble for relief while it's still available.

CoreLogic, a leading provider of property data and analytics, predicts that mortgage rates will remain competitive for the next three years. That gives prospective buyers plenty of time to get their finances in order to capitalize on a world of savings.

Pandemic-related relief spared many homeowners from foreclosure this year. But what happens next year when that relief runs out?



