Weekly Market Preview: Will Stocks Continue To Rise In 2020?

How high will the markets rise in 2020, assuming the markets rise at all? How long can this bull run last? Is the end of the decade the end of the stock market surge? These are some of the questions I fielded over Christmas dinner.

Investors who have watched their portfolios and, in some cases, their 401K balances exceed 25% returns in 2019 are understandably cautious heading into 2020. This week, with markets closing on Wednesday for New Year’s Day, investors have another holiday-shortened week and must now decide when to take action - whether to buy, sell or do nothing (in the stock market, doing nothing is just as an important decision as buying or selling).

Stocks ended Friday on a solid note. Not only did the major averages log new intraday highs early in the session, they closed out the Christmas-shortened week near record territories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which added 23.87 points Friday to close at 28,645, notched its third straight week of gains, while the S&P 500 index, which despite gaining just 0.11 points, logged a new record close at 3,240.02 to extend its weekly winning streak to five. The S&P 500 is up 29.25% year to date.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, which fell 15.77 points, or 0.17%, to close at 9,006.62, snapped an 11-day winning streak. Notably, the Nasdaq, which is now up 35.74% year-to-date, still closed above the 9,000 mark which it broke above for the first time on Thursday. All told, at current levels, the three major averages the putting up their best performance in seven years and, with two trading days still to go, are on track to deliver returns not seen since 1997.

The rise in the indexes have been driven in part by encouraging reports of strong holiday sales, which sent shares of Amazon (AMZN) surging. The tech giant, which has been 2019 laggard among the FAANGs, claimed on Thursday it had the best holiday sales season in its history. Apple (AAPL) was also in the spotlight over positive holiday sales. Analysts at Wedbush upped their price target to $350, citing a slate of 5G smartphones Apple is set to be unveiled in September.

“September that will open up the floodgates on iPhone upgrades across the board that the Street continues to underestimate,” Wedbush noted. That remains to be seen. But there are tons of reason to expect Wedbush will be right. To be sure, Amazon and Apple are not big enough forces to drive the entire market higher into 2020. But the bigger forces that can do it are still in play. These include strong consumer sentiment and a U.S. economy that is powering through periods of global weakness.

There are other tailwinds such as FactSet data, which calls for Q4 earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to rise by double-digit percentages (anywhere between 10.5% to 13%). The upcoming earnings, along with various economic data — many of which are expected to be solid — should give investors and equity strategists the necessary confidence to remain invested.

In other words, there are tons of catalysts to keep stocks higher, particularly those with strong top- and bottom-line growth projections that have underperformed in 2019. These stocks, buoyed by strong retail sales figures, low unemployment, rising wages and low interest rates and an accommodative Fed, will present strong buying opportunities throughout 2020.

