Weekly Market Preview: What Will Your Investment Philosophy Be This Week?

Legendary investor Benjamin Graham once said, “a market downturn is the true test of an investment philosophy.” This is one of my favorite quotes. If only because of the implication Graham is making, which is: one ought to have an investment philosophy or some type of reasoning to be in the market.

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 17% for the week — its biggest one-week fall since October 2008 — investors are indeed being tested. The Blue Chip index is now 35.2% below its all-time high level from February. As to what's causing all of the volatility? Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ, said “The markets are trading more on emotion than the actual data.”

To be sure, “checking your emotions at the door” is easier said than done, particularly when a number of states are invoking stay-at-home orders, like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did on Friday. The order calls for 100% of nonessential businesses to work from home.

“When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take,” Cuomo told reporters and effectively ending any hope of a market rally.

Indeed, stocks attempted to rally on Friday, but failed. After climbing more than 400 points earlier, the Dow closed down 913.21 points, or more than 4%, at 19,173.98. The S&P 500 which is off 32% below its high, fell 4.3% to 2,304.92. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which jumped more than 2% earlier in the session, continues to outperform, closing 3.8% lower at 6,879.52.

Concerns about Boeing's (BA) future continues to pressure the Dow. Seeking federal assistance, the company on Friday said it will suspend its dividend and its buyback. Meanwhile, Disney (DIS), which fell more than 9%, was also a drag, announcing plans to raise some $6 billion in debt offering. The company, which recently closed its parks due to the outbreak, wants to take advantage of cheap interest rates to offset losses it will incur.

As it stands, the Dow, which has already plummeted more than 24% in March (with a week to go), is on pace for its biggest one-month fall in 90 years. Investors want to know if there will there be more pain ahead. Prolonged lockdowns can potentially lead to several major corporation defaulting on their obligations. The pandemic has already sparked lockdowns in several countries. The market is re-assessing the equity risk across all sectors.

Normally I would be touting some earnings reports to look out for. There are some big hitters coming up this week, including Nike (NKE), Lululemon (LULU) and Micron (MU). Another important report will come from Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) which, along with the airline industry, has been decimated amid the outbreak. But, in these times, earnings reports don't pack the same punch they used to. This is especially less so since companies are withdrawing their guidance.

The total and complete stoppage of global economic activity is unprecedented. With more than 245,000 confirmed global cases, it’s too early to know what the ripple effects will be.

This brings me back to the original question above. Do you know what your investment philosophy is? More importantly, do you have one? Navigating these downturns (with as few scars as possible) requires sanity, resilience and an ability to have a very long-term view.

While it's easier to sell everything and raise cash, is that the best philosophy when history tells us the market will bounce back? Tons of investors are still kicking themselves for not buying certain stocks in 2008. What will the regret be for 2020?

